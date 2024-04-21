The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas is about to have his 'creativity' tested

There was a wave of excitement around the Bulls in the early years of the Karnisovas regime, but it now feels like once Plan A broke down on the side of the road there was no Plan B. It’s time for Karnisovas to use that “creativity” he claims to have.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas is about to have his 'creativity' tested
Arturas Karnisovas and coach Billy Donovan talk in a press conference.

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has admittedly made mistakes in assessing this current core roster. Now he’s going to need some creativity to get out of the mess he’s in.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There was excitement around the early days of the Arturas Karnisovas regime for good reason.

The Bulls’ executive vice president of basketball operations stepped in, gave a fair evaluation of the situation, and by Year 2 was already flipping the roster.

It was impressive and it also paid almost instant dividends with the Bulls playing like a Eastern Conference powerhouse midway through the 2021-22 season. Then it was as if creativity just stopped.

Plan A hit the wall because of injuries and there was seemingly no Plan B.

So while Karnisovas did at least acknowledge on Saturday that mistakes have been made, promises of that being turned around might prove to be easier said than done.

First, Karnisovas can talk about again being “creative” in the salary cap constraints he’s currently handcuffed with, but he also needs willing partners in that chase to help him maneuver. If the rest of the league wants to stay conservative this offseason because of the new CBA, Karnisovas has a much tougher journey.

That’s why the playoff series between Orlando and Cleveland takes on a lot of importance, as does what happens to Philadelphia. Also, like the Bulls, Sacramento came up very short this season out of the West, while the Lakers always seem open for some sort of business.

Even if the market does prove to be an active one, the Bulls can’t just take swings to take swings. The worst thing to do when stuck in mediocrity is make moves to stay in mediocrity.

“I think we can be creative,” Karnisovas replied, when asked about maneuvering off the current cap issues. “We’ve been creative in the past and going into this offseason basically everything is on the table, so we are going to look at everything. That would be my answer.”

Not his only one. For the first time since he took over the VP chair, he also laid out more specific parameters that he’s allowed to work from.

The known philosophy from Bulls ownership was always they would spend on the product into the luxury tax when the product was poised to make a run. But there was always a vagueness attached to that. No longer.

“My approach looking at the luxury tax is if you can prove that your team is going to be in the top four, you go in the luxury tax,” Karnisovas said. “It just makes no sense to be in the play-in if you’re going to be in the luxury tax. As long as I can put a team together that is going to be competing top-four in the East, that’s when you start looking at retaining guys and go in the luxury tax. That’s my approach.”

Not exactly something he has to sell the Reinsdorfs on just yet.

The boulder that first has to be moved will be the Zach LaVine contract. Even if teams like the Kings and Magic know they need a proven efficient scorer like LaVine, they also need a healthy one. It would be hard for any general manager to talk ownership into a $140 million leap of faith for a guy coming off season-ending foot surgery.

Then there’s what to do with Lonzo Ball? Could the creativity Karnisovas spoke of be simply giving up on a return from three left knee surgeries and doing a waive and stretch with his remaining deal?

“We’re just going to wait and see his progression the next couple months,” Karnisovas said of Ball. “He’s progressing well.

“(If) there are no setbacks we’ll see where he is at in terms of on-court and basketball side, so we’ll figure it out.”

Karnisovas has a lot to prove this summer, and that creativity he claims to have is about to be tested.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls prove they're not worthy of your belief
Bulls executive VP Arturas Karnisovas promises changes are coming
A long offseason begins as Bulls fall to Heat in final play-in game
Bulls coach Billy Donovan sees plenty of room for a healthy Lonzo Ball
Bulls get chance for revenge against Heat in Miami
With Stadium, Jerry Reinsdorf can create something he couldn’t 40 years ago
The Latest
Andrew Davis (pictured in 2020) served as Lyric Opera of Chicago music director from 2000 to 2021.
Music
Andrew Davis, longtime Lyric Opera music director, dies at 80
British conductor, who led nearly 700 Lyric performances of 62 operas, died in Chicago from leukemia.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
Chicago Cubs v Arizona Diamondbacks
Cubs
Ian Happ, Cubs playing it safe with tight hamstring
Happ probably could’ve started Sunday’s series finale with the Marlins. The risk, however, wasn’t worth the reward.
By Brian Sandalow
 
IMG_0624.jpeg
Columnists
Playing in the high school marching band makes you 'part of something bigger'
Morgan Park High School trumpeters riff on the most popular brass instrument.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Leonas Putrius
News
Eco-friendly burials a 'grassroots movement' on the rise
About 60% of people are interested in exploring green funeral options, more than ever before.
By David Struett
 
Boys and men dance during a pre-Passover parade.
Other Views
Passover is a celebration of Jewish resilience in the face of adversity
The rising tide of antisemitic incidents in Chicago’s neighborhoods has shaken our community to its core. The best response is to strengthen our Jewish pride and practice, an approach that mirrors the essence of Passover.
By Rabbi Meir Moscowitz
 