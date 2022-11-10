The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: I am bi and detest hearing mom’s pal spew homophobia

Mother offended when man suggests her friend should apologize for denigrating LGBTQ people in his presence.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: I am bi and detest hearing mom’s pal spew homophobia
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I’m a 30-something bisexual man who is in a relationship with a bisexual woman the same age. We both lived different lives and dated a variety of people before we met, but now I am pretty certain she is The One. The issue arises when it comes to how others, particularly my parents and their friends, perceive us.

To us, we are two queer people who have identified as some form of queer or bisexual since we were teenagers. We have repeatedly faced backlash from conservative family members and family friends about those we are attracted to. One of my mother’s best friends is extremely homophobic. She has, at various holiday parties my parents have hosted, loudly voiced her homophobic views, including how proud she was to vote against same-sex marriage.

How can I kindly explain to my mother that my girlfriend and I are NOT STRAIGHT, and it’s wrong to attach the straight label to us when we don’t identify that way? Also, I want to say that I don’t feel comfortable around her friend. A lot of what she talks about involves denigrating the sexuality of folks I have deep affection for.

My mother is extremely defensive about her friend. She didn’t take it kindly when I told her I deserve an apology for having to sit through this woman’s homophobic diatribes given that I am LGBTQ myself. We would like to be married in the next couple of years and make it a homophobia-free wedding. Can you help? — UN-STRAIGHT IN MICHIGAN

DEAR UN-STRAIGHT: The way to explain to your mother that you and your soon-to-be fiancee are not straight would be to tell her that in plain English. If you want to ensure that you and the woman you love have a homophobia-free wedding, plan it yourselves and control the guest list.

DEAR ABBY: I have been married to “Jeff” for nearly 50 years. He suddenly learned through DNA that he has a 52-year-old son. The son has visited him, and they have talked on the phone. The guy was conceived in the summer of 1970. I started seeing my husband in September of that year.

Jeff wants this man to leave him alone, and I can’t deal with it either. We have three grown children, two of whom have become friends with this guy. There’s no denying him. He looks more like Jeff than our son does. Evidently, the mother (who is deceased) never told him who his dad was. Are we wrong to feel this way? — DON’T WANT TO DEAL WITH IT

DEAR DON’T: What does this man want from your husband? If it’s information, it should be shared. However, if what he’s seeking is the father he never had and a sense of belonging in your family, and you don’t have it in your hearts to give it to him, then your feelings are your feelings. You have a right to them. I would gently remind you, however, that our society has changed a great deal over the last half-century. While the kind of news you received used to be shocking or embarrassing, people today are far less judgmental and more welcoming than they used to be.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For everything you need to know about wedding planning, order “How to Have a Lovely Wedding.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Wedding Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Gift-giver feels a text of thanks is not enough
Dear Abby: Mom vows to skip holiday gatherings if my dad is there
Dear Abby: I miss the testy girlfriend who just dumped me
Dear Abby: Should I leave wife who doesn’t appreciate my piano skills?
Dear Abby: Couple’s constant complaining ruins our group gatherings
Dear Abby: Since meeting man, widow has cut ties with everyone else
The Latest
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
Motorcyclist killed in Bronzeville crash
A driver attempted to make a U-turn in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue and struck the motorcycle, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia will officially launch his mayoral campaign on Thursday, bringing the race against incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot (left) into sharper focus.
Fran Spielman Show
Chuy’s in: Garcia makes another run for mayor of Chicago
“Folks know me,” the 66-year-old Garcia told the Sun-Times. “They know what I’ve done.” In 2015, Garcia, now a Democratic congressman, forced then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel into Chicago’s first mayoral runoff election.
By Fran Spielman
 
High waves hit the Lake Michigan shoreline near North Avenue in 2020. The harmful effects of climate change are a threat to the Great Lakes and the rest of the U.S., the National Climate Assessment states.
Editorials
Latest sobering news on climate change is more reason for cities, states to step up against global warming
The closely divided U.S. House and Senate that will emerge after the midterms do not appear poised to enact strong legislation.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
A 16-year-old boy was shot April 9, 2022 in Archer Heights.
Crime
1 killed, 2 wounded in Rogers Park shooting
The three were in the 6600 block of North Clark Street about 8:50 p.m. when someone began shooting, police said. No arrests were reported.
By Sun-Times Wire
 