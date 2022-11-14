The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 14, 2022
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture Movies and TV

Jay Leno seriously burned from gasoline fire in his garage

By  Charles Trepany | USA TODAY
   
SHARE Jay Leno seriously burned from gasoline fire in his garage
Comedian Jay Leno (pictured in 2017) has suffered “serious injuries” from a gasoline fire in his garage, it was reported Monday.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Comedian Jay Leno (pictured in 2017) has suffered “serious injuries” from a gasoline fire in his garage, it was reported Monday.

AP

Jay Leno has suffered “serious burns from a gasoline fire,” the comedian revealed in a statement to Variety and Deadline Monday.

“I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” he said. 

People reported earlier Monday that the comedian, 72, canceled a performance at The Financial Brand’s Forum 2022, a conference in Las Vegas, as a result of a “serious medical emergency.”

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” an email sent to Forum 2022 attendees on Sunday and obtained by People stated. “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

USA TODAY has reached out to Leno’s representative and The Financial Brand for comment and further details.

Leno has been open about his health challenges in the past, speaking with USA TODAY in 2019 about managing his high cholesterol, which he was diagnosed with over two decades ago. 

Leno said he urges people to seek out qualified physicians rather than taking advice from “your idiot friend down the street who says, ‘oh, my uncle had that.’ “

“Go to a doctor, and find out what (medicine) you should take and maybe augment that with laughter,” Leno said. “Laughter (alone) is a terrible medicine, it doesn’t do anything. It’s amusing and fun, but as a medicine it just sucks.”

Leno hosted “The Tonight Show” from 1992 to 2014. In fall 2021, he began presiding over a nationally syndicated revival of “You Bet Your Life,” the comedy game show made famous more than a half-century ago by legendary comedian Groucho Marx.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting the latest version of ‘You Bet Your Life,’” Leno said in a statement in September 2020. “One of my favorite things to do is talk to regular people and draw humor out of them. This is a comedy show wrapped in a game show that allows me to do just that.”

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Entertainment
Matriarch of Shedd’s beluga pod dies
Roberta Flack has ALS, making it ‘impossible to sing’
John Aniston, star of ‘Days of Our Lives,’ dead at 89
Holiday Movie Preview 2022: Our 12 films of Christmas
Dear Abby: After a stroke, should dad stop driving? Siblings disagree
TimeLine’s scorching ‘Trouble in Mind’ takes on backstage indignities with wry wit
The Latest
Justin Fields is 3-7 as the Bears’ starter.
Bears
Bears film study: Breaking down Justin Fields’ rollercoaster 4th quarter
Justin Fields’ fourth quarter Sunday was a rollercoaster ride that belonged as much in Gurnee as Soldier Field.
By Patrick Finley
 
A man was shot dead July 14, 2022, in Brainerd.
Crime
Man found shot to death in Wentworth Gardens
The man, 31, was found with gunshot wounds about 1:15 p.m. in the 200 block of West 38th Place.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Colin McGrath, a player on the St. Ignatius Wolfpack junior varsity hockey team, on Monday outside his school after he and 15 other players were injured when a semi plowed into their team’s bus in Indiana.
La Voz Chicago
16 heridos en choque de autobús que transportaba a estudiantes de secundaria católica
16 estudiantes de St. Ignatius College Prep resultaron heridos y 3 de ellos fueron trasladados en estado “muy crítico” a Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital, dijo la policía.
By David Struett and Allison Novelo
 
A sign that reads, “In the name of Allah, most gracious + merciful!!!” is posted on the door of El Barakah Supermarket in the South Shore neighborhood, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, where Ali Hasan was fatally shot a night earlier.
La Voz Chicago
Presunto ladrón y empleado de pequeña tienda se disparan fatalmente
La balacera comenzó poco después de las 6:20 p.m., cuando Nicholas Williams ingresó al Supermercado El Barakah cerca de la calle 73rd.
By Mohammad SamraZack Miller, and 1 more
 
Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady adjusts her mask&nbsp;at a November 2021 news conference.
La Voz Chicago
Condado de Cook aumenta su nivel de riesgo de COVID a ‘medio’
El estado ha registrado un promedio de 1,926 casos nuevos por día durante la semana pasada, lo que representa un aumento del 24% desde el mes pasado.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 