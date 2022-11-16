The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Village of Oak Lawn approves $10 million settlement in 2019 hit-and-run accident involving then-village manager

Mark Berkshire was hospitalized for months and underwent several surgeries after allegedly being hit by a car driven by the former village manager of Oak Lawn.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Village of Oak Lawn approves $10 million settlement in 2019 hit-and-run accident involving then-village manager
The Village of Oak Lawn voted to approve a $10 million settlement with the family of a man who was left injured after a hit-and-run crash with the former village manager.

The Village of Oak Lawn voted to approve a $10 million settlement with the family of a man who was left injured after a hit-and-run crash with the former village manager.

Google Maps

Oak Lawn has approved a $10 million settlement three years after the former village manager allegedly hit a man with his car, leaving him critically hurt, then fled the scene.

Mark Berkshire was hospitalized for months after he was hit by Larry Deetjen’s car in nearby Chicago Ridge in 2019, according to a lawyer for Berkshire. He is still unable to walk and requires around-the-clock care, according to attorney Victor Henderson.

Deetjin was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failing to render aid, failure to give information after striking a person, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to exercise due caution.

He resigned from his post at the village not long after the accident.

Berkshire’s family sued Deetjen and the village in 2020, accusing him of negligence and willful and wanton conduct. The lawsuit accused the village of encouraging Deetjen’s behavior by failing to adequately discipline him.

The settlement was approved 5-0 with one board member abstaining during a Nov. 8 meeting of the village board. The motion was included in a list of agenda items that was passed without discussion or debate.

Henderson said Berkshire and his family hope he will walk again, and the settlement will help with his care and rehabilitation.

“The family had the option of continuing the fight for an even greater recovery, but opted instead to put the lawsuit behind them in order to place their sole focus on Mark’s medical care,” Henderson wrote in an email to the Chicago Sun-Times. “He will now have better access to the best doctors in town as he continues the long road to recovery.”

Deetjen’s lawyers didn’t return calls for comment.

Next Up In News
Gun found in Southwest Side high school
Smoking marijuana might be more harmful to your lungs than tobacco, study suggests
Lightfoot lambasted for her security detail parking in bike lane while she buys doughnuts
‘We thought he was dead.’ Child falls 24 feet from Navy Pier climbing wall after operators fail to attach rope: lawsuit
Security guard shot inside Calumet City mall
Downstate man who played role in Jan. 6 riot now charged with murder after crash that killed Skokie woman
The Latest
Mansueto High School
Crime
Gun found in Southwest Side high school
Officers responded to a call of a weapon at the school at 2911 W 47th St. Wednesday morning.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
merlin_87251531.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Workers’ rights amendment passes, Lightfoot lambasted after security blocks bike lane and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus celebrates with tight end Cole Kmet after Kmet scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field on Sunday.
Bears
Cole Kmet, David Montgomery among Bears missing from practice
Kmet, who was kneed in the thigh by Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah late in Sunday’s loss, did not practice because of a thigh injury.
By Patrick Finley
 
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during practice at the team’s training facility.
NFL
Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to practice
Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in Texas, returned to the field with his teammates on Wednesday.
By Tom Withers | AP
 
Hands holding a marijuana joint.
Marijuana
Smoking marijuana might be more harmful to your lungs than tobacco, study suggests
Though the research was limited in scope, it found that marijuana might be linked to an increased risk of emphysema compared with smoking tobacco alone.
By Adrianna Rodriguez | USA Today
 