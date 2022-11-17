Where to find video, audio of World Cup games

When the World Cup kicks off Monday in Qatar, much of it might feel backward to U.S. viewers.

Not only was it moved from summer to avoid the oppressive heat in Qatar, daytime will become prime time because of the time difference. The capital of Doha is nine hours ahead of Central time, so the last match of each day will begin at 1 p.m. here and 10 p.m. there.

To accommodate the U.S. audience, the U.S. team’s three group-stage games will start at 1 – Monday against Wales, next Friday against England and Nov. 29 against Iran. All three games will air on Fox-32. The first match of the group stage is at 10 a.m. Sunday, when Qatar faces Ecuador. Click here for the complete game broadcast schedule.

Fox Sports will produce all 64 matches in 4K resolution on Fox and FS1, and every match will stream live in 4K on the Fox Sports app. SiriusXM and TuneIn subscribers can listen to Fox Sports’ commentary of every match, and Tubi, Fox’s FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) service, will provide replays in 4K.

Everyone calling or covering the World Cup for Fox Sports will be in Qatar. Matches will be called on site, and pregame and postgame programming will originate from the network’s massive two-story set, which is situated along the Doha Corniche waterfront promenade.

Fox Sports’ top announcing crew of play-by-play voice John Strong and analyst Stu Holden will call the Americans’ group-stage games. Jenny Taft, Tom Rinaldi and Geoff Shreeves will report from the sidelines.

Every game also will be available in Spanish. Telemundo will carry 56 games and Universo eight that have simultaneous kickoffs. Peacock will livestream every match in Spanish.

Remote patrol

Marquee Sports Network will air the IHSA football Class 7A semifinal between Mount Carmel and St. Rita at 4 p.m. Saturday. Iowa Cubs voice Alex Cohen will call the game with analyst Jack McInerney and reporter Kacy Standohar.

The IHSA football state finals in Champaign will air next Friday on The U (Class 1A-4A) and Nov. 26 on CW26 (Class 5A-8A). Games kick off at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 and 7 each day.

UIC will provide free audio streams of every Flames basketball game this season at uicflames.com. Jonathan Hood of ESPN 1000 is in his 10th season calling the Flames. Analyst and UIC Hall of Famer Kenny Williams is in his ninth. The duo also will call games broadcast on ESPN Plus.

The documentary “Rivals,” which examines the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, makes its national premiere at 6 p.m. Sunday on the Tennis Channel. Journalist and author Jon Wertheim created the film, which is narrated by Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons. It also will air on Big Ten Network and Marquee.

