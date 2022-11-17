The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Ticketmaster cancels ticket sales to the public for upcoming Taylor Swift tour

The announcement comes after a rocky presale that left many fans without tickets.

By  Katie Anthony
   
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ticketmaster has canceled Friday’s scheduled public on-sale for Taylor Swifts upcoming tour, making the company the “Anti-Hero” for fans hoping to secure tickets.

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” the company tweeted Thursday.

Fans quickly reacted to the news, trending “#TicketmasterIsOverParty” on Twitter.

Swift’s “The Eras Tour” is scheduled to stop in Chicago at Soldier Field June 2, 3 and 4.

Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Presale on Nov. 15 was planned to give fans early access to the sought-after tickets, but as millions showed up to the website, fans had to wait hours in a digital queue to secure tickets — if they got in before inventory ran out.

“Never before has a Verified Fan on sale sparked so much attention — or uninvited volume. This disrupted the predictability and reliability that is the hallmark of our Verified Fan platform,” Ticketmaster said in a statement Thursday.

According to the company, 15% of interactions on the site during the sale experienced issues.

Even with the site’s issues, Swift sold a record 2 million tickets in a single day.

“While it’s impossible for everyone to get tickets to these shows, we know we can do more to improve the experience and that’s what we’re focused on,” the company said in the statement.

