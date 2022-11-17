Ticketmaster cancels ticket sales to the public for upcoming Taylor Swift tour

Ticketmaster has canceled Friday’s scheduled public on-sale for Taylor Swifts upcoming tour, making the company the “Anti-Hero” for fans hoping to secure tickets.

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” the company tweeted Thursday.

Fans quickly reacted to the news, trending “#TicketmasterIsOverParty” on Twitter.

Swift’s “The Eras Tour” is scheduled to stop in Chicago at Soldier Field June 2, 3 and 4.

Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Presale on Nov. 15 was planned to give fans early access to the sought-after tickets, but as millions showed up to the website, fans had to wait hours in a digital queue to secure tickets — if they got in before inventory ran out.

“Never before has a Verified Fan on sale sparked so much attention — or uninvited volume. This disrupted the predictability and reliability that is the hallmark of our Verified Fan platform,” Ticketmaster said in a statement Thursday.

According to the company, 15% of interactions on the site during the sale experienced issues.

Even with the site’s issues, Swift sold a record 2 million tickets in a single day.

“While it’s impossible for everyone to get tickets to these shows, we know we can do more to improve the experience and that’s what we’re focused on,” the company said in the statement.