The Mix: Cool Things to Do Nov. 3-9

Theater
- The hills are alive with music once again as the beloved classic “The Sound of Music” hits the stage at the Paramount Theatre. With music by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, the musical is based on the memoir of Maria von Trapp and tells the story of a young governess and the family that changes her life. Amber Mak directs. From Nov. 9-Jan. 15 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena. Tickets: $28-$79 (pay what you can Nov. 10, 12). Visit paramountaurora.com.
- Thomas Meehan, Bob Martin, Matthew Skylar and Chad Beguelin’s “Elf”— The Musical” is an adaptation of the film about an elf (Jake Morrissy) in Santa’s workshop who discovers he is human and sets out for New York City to find his birth father (Sean Fortunato). From Nov. 9-Jan. 8 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Tickets: $54-$74. Visit drurylanetheatre.com.
- The Lyric Opera presents the 1886 five-act version in French of Verdi’s epic masterpiece “Don Carlos” for the first time on its stage. Based on historical characters and events of the Spanish Inquisition, it weaves together a story of love, royalty and revenge. Tenor Joshua Guerrero leads the cast as Don Carlos. From Nov. 9-25 at Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker. Tickets: $40+. Visit lyricopera.org.
- iO Theater reopens Nov. 3 with a packed schedule of improv comedy. iO closed in 2020 and has since undergone renovations and is now ready to offer old favorites and new work. The roster features more than 20 productions including “Not Your Average Joe,” “Sex and the Windy City,” “Stir Friday Night,” “Improvised Jane Austen,” “Freaky Friday,” “Holidays from Hell” and more. At iO Theater, 1501 N. Kingsbury. Ticket prices vary. Visit ioimprov.com.
- Hot on the heels of his hit groundbreaking HBO special “Rothaniel,” comedian Jerrod Carmichael brings his new solo show, “Ari told me I lack focus,” to Chicago for four performances. At 7 and 10 p.m. Nov. 4-5 (7 p.m. shows sold out) at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted. Note: Phones, smartwatches and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space. Tickets: $45-$65. Visit steppenwolf.org.
- “Trouble in Mind” is Alice Childress’ play set in the mid-1950s about a group of actors rehearsing a new anti-lynching drama as tensions flair between the Black actress in the starring role and her white director. Ron OJ Parson directs. To Dec. 18 at TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington. Tickets: $25-$57. Visit timelinetheatre.com.
- First Folio Theatre begins its final season with “Jeeves Intervenes,” Margaret Raether’s adaptation of the P.G. Wodehouse story which finds the marriage-averse Bertie (Christian Gray) desperately trying to avoid his ferocious Aunt Agatha with the help of his highly competent valet Jeeves (Jim McCance). Michael Goldberg directs. Nov. 2-Dec. 4 at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 31st, Oak Brook. Tickets: $49, $59. Visit firstfolio.org.
- The Artistic Home presents Siah Berlatsky’s Shakespeare-inspired, gender-bending romantic comedy “Malapert Love” which follows a group of people who have all fallen in love with the wrong person. Julian Hester directs. From Dec. 5-11 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $35. Visit thedentheatre.com.
Dance
- The African American contemporary dance company Deeply Rooted Dance Theater presents the world premiere of “Q After Dark,” a celebration of the music of Quincy Jones with choreography by the company’s artisitic team. Plus, Ulysses Dove’s “Vespers,” an excerpt from Nicole Clarke-Springer’s “Madonna Anno Domini” and Kevin Iega Jeff’s “Aisatnaf.” At 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $25-$69. Visit auditorium.org.
- Winifred Haun and Dancers opens its season with the premiere of “When Day Comes,” a piece which explores how humans are constantly pursuing something and how that chase causes discord, suffering, drama and occasional joy. Plus from the company’s repertoire: “Promise,” “Bento,” “I am (not) this body” and “Love Me Not.” At 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at Athenaeum Center, 2936 N. Southport. Tickets: $29, $39. Visit athenaeumcenter.org.
Music
- Canadian duo and identical twins Tegan and Sara have released their 10th studio album, “Crybaby,” which continues their personal brand of storytelling. It follows the recent debut of the coming-of-age series “High School,” on Freevee, which the sisters created and produced. It’s based on their best-selling memoir of the same name. Tomberlin opens at 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield. Tickets: $39.50-$65. Visit jamusa.com.
- Another sibling act is Hermanos Gutierrez, composed of brothers Estevan and Alejandro Gutierrez, who are touring in support of the new album “El Bueno Y El Malo,” released on Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound label. On the new songs, their rhythms and melodies intertwine into a “deeper, darker energy,” says Estevan. Esteban La Groue opens at 9 p.m. Nov. 9 at Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont. Tickets: $15, $18. Visit sleeping-village.com.
Movies
- Black Harvest Film Festival is a monthlong showcase of Black stories featuring 19 feature films, four short film programs and in-person and virtual filmmaker and cast appearances. The feature films include Jo Rochelle’s family-friendly “Jasmine Is a Star,” Dagmawi Abebe, Victor Alonso-Berbel and Roy Arwas’ “Voodoo Macbeth,” Alain Gomis’ documentary “Rewind and Play,” Nikyatu Jusu’s psychological horror film “Nanny” and many more. From Nov. 4-20 at Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State and virtually from Nov. 21-27. Tickets: $12; festival pass $60. Visit siskelfilmcenter.org.
- Chicago International Children’s Film Festival presents a diverse selection of high-quality films for children and teens from around the world. Among the films are Jenn Shaw’s “Charlie and the Hunt,” Joya Thome’s “Laura’s Star,” John Urbano’s “Abby,” Amitabh Reza Chowdhury’s “Rickshaw Girl” and many more. From Nov. 4-20 at Facets, 1517 W. Fullerton and other partner venues. Tickets: $10 in person, $15 virtual. For a list of films and venues, visit cciff39.eventive.org.
Family Fun
- Dinosaurs once again walk among us at the Jurassic World Live Tour, an experience that brings the wonders of the prehistoric time to modern audiences. The storyline revolves around life-sized dinosaurs and scientists who inhabit the jungles of Isla Nublar where a corrupt plan is afoot. From Nov. 3-6 at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim, Rosemont. Tickets: $20+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- A new indoor play area, “Nature’s PlaySpace,” at Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum offers children the chance to explore Illinois’ lakes, dunes, savannahs, rivers, wetlands and prairies. Each environment has interactives and playables allowing children to explore each unique space. The museum is at 2430 N. Cannon Dr. Admission: $6-$9, children under 3 free. Visit naturemuseum.org.
