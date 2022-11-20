Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 14

Thirteen games are in the books....and it looks like we expected it to back in August. There’s always heat involved with doing rankings, so it is fun to take a victory lap when things work out.
The Class 7A title game features preseason No. 1 Mount Carmel against preseason No. 4 Batavia. The Class 8A title game is preseason No. 2 Lincoln-Way East vs. preseason No. 3 Loyola. Prairie Ridge, the preseason No. 8, is in the Class 6A title game against East St. Louis.
All five teams took different roads to Champaign, but there isn’t a surpise in the bunch.
That sets up a tremendous Saturday in Champaign. The state’s two Class 8A heavyweights facing off and Mount Carmel vs. Batavia is a rematch of last seasons’s great playoff game.
East St. Louis has to be dreading facing a triple option attack once again. Can Prairie Ridge pull of another stunning win for the Fox Valley?
Week 14’s Super 25
With record and last week’s ranking
- 1. Mount Carmel (13-0) 1
7A: vs. No. 4 Batavia
2. Loyola (12-1) 2
8A: vs. No. 3 Lincoln-Way East
3. Lincoln-Way East (13-0) 3
8A: vs. No. 2 Loyola
4. Batavia (10-3) 9
7A: vs. No. 1 Mount Carmel
5. Prairie Ridge (12-1) 8
6A: vs. East St. Louis
6. York (12-1) 4
Season complete
7. Lemont (12-1) 7
Season complete
8. Glenbard West (11-2) 5
Season complete
9. St. Rita (10-3) 6
Season complete
10. Nazareth (9-4) 12
5A: vs. Peoria
11. Lake Zurich (11-2) 12
Season complete
12. Sycamore (12-1) 11
Season complete
13. Maine South (9-3) 13
Season complete
14. Crete-Monee (9-3) 14
Season complete
15. St. Charles North (10-2) 15
Season complete
16. Warren (10-2) 16
Season complete
17. Lyons (9-3) 17
Season complete
18. Marist (8-3) 18
Season complete
19, Simeon (11-1) 19
Public League champs
20. Hersey (10-1) 20
Season complete
21. Providence (9-4) 22
4A: vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin
22. St. Ignatius (10-3) 21
Season complete
23. Morris (10-3) 23
Season complete
24. IC Catholic (12-1) 24
3A: vs. Williamsville
25. St. Francis (11-2) 25
Season complete