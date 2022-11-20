The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 20, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 14

Thirteen games are in the books....and it looks like we expected it to back in August.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 14
Loyola’s Jack Fitzgerald (87) reacts as Johnny McGuire (33) scores a touchdown against York.

Loyola’s Jack Fitzgerald (87) reacts as Johnny McGuire (33) scores a touchdown against York.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Thirteen games are in the books....and it looks like we expected it to back in August. There’s always heat involved with doing rankings, so it is fun to take a victory lap when things work out.

The Class 7A title game features preseason No. 1 Mount Carmel against preseason No. 4 Batavia. The Class 8A title game is preseason No. 2 Lincoln-Way East vs. preseason No. 3 Loyola. Prairie Ridge, the preseason No. 8, is in the Class 6A title game against East St. Louis.

All five teams took different roads to Champaign, but there isn’t a surpise in the bunch.

That sets up a tremendous Saturday in Champaign. The state’s two Class 8A heavyweights facing off and Mount Carmel vs. Batavia is a rematch of last seasons’s great playoff game.

East St. Louis has to be dreading facing a triple option attack once again. Can Prairie Ridge pull of another stunning win for the Fox Valley?

Week 14’s Super 25
With record and last week’s ranking

  1. 1. Mount Carmel (13-0) 1
    7A: vs. No. 4 Batavia

2. Loyola (12-1) 2
8A: vs. No. 3 Lincoln-Way East

3. Lincoln-Way East (13-0) 3
8A: vs. No. 2 Loyola

4. Batavia (10-3) 9
7A: vs. No. 1 Mount Carmel

5. Prairie Ridge (12-1) 8
6A: vs. East St. Louis

6. York (12-1) 4
Season complete

7. Lemont (12-1) 7
Season complete

8. Glenbard West (11-2) 5
Season complete

9. St. Rita (10-3) 6
Season complete

10. Nazareth (9-4) 12
5A: vs. Peoria

11. Lake Zurich (11-2) 12
Season complete

12. Sycamore (12-1) 11
Season complete

13. Maine South (9-3) 13
Season complete

14. Crete-Monee (9-3) 14
Season complete

15. St. Charles North (10-2) 15
Season complete

16. Warren (10-2) 16
Season complete

17. Lyons (9-3) 17
Season complete

18. Marist (8-3) 18
Season complete

19, Simeon (11-1) 19
Public League champs

20. Hersey (10-1) 20
Season complete

21. Providence (9-4) 22
4A: vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin

22. St. Ignatius (10-3) 21
Season complete

23. Morris (10-3) 23
Season complete

24. IC Catholic (12-1) 24
3A: vs. Williamsville

25. St. Francis (11-2) 25
Season complete

Next Up In High School Sports
Saturday’s girls high school basketball scores
Brogan Amherdt’s 29-yard FG sends Prairie Ridge to Class 6A state title game
IHSA state football playoff scores
Friday’s girls basketball scores
High school basketball schedule: Nov. 21 to Nov. 27
Seven of the area’s most improved high school basketball teams
The Latest
A photo of Bears right guard Teven Jenkins warming up before a game.
Bears
Bears’ inactives vs. Falcons: RG Teven Jenkins, WR Velus Jones back in action
Jenkins missed last week against the Lions and was in question heading into the Falcons game because of a hip injury.
By Jason Lieser
 
IMG_9059.jpeg
Columnists
‘You are still left with doubts’
An exhibit at the Oriental Institute — soon to change its name — takes a skeptical look at its Roman statue collection.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Crime tape is set up near a gay nightclub where a shooting occurred in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Nation/World
Police: 5 dead, 18 hurt in Colorado gay nightclub shooting
The violence is the sixth mass killing this month and comes in a year when the nation was shaken by the deaths of 21 in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
By Associated Press
 
An American kestrel chasing a cricket at a Chicago park. Credit: Paul Vriend
Sports
Cricket-chasing kestrel, best hook for Chicago perch, Wolf Lake walleye and Wisconsin bear dens
A kestrel chasing a cricket, the best hook for perch on the Chicago lakefront, the annual stocking of walleye into the Indiana side of Wolf Lake and a recommendation on Wisconsin bear dens are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Daughter, 53, never left home, brings in little income and expects to be driven everywhere.
Woman’s mom gets along with her but isn’t sure how to handle the future.
By Abigail Van Buren
 