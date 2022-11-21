The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 21, 2022
LISTEN: No Shot Clock, Ep. 140: This season’s top storylines and sleeper teams

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly discussion of high school basketball is back and all geared up for the first day of the season.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
In this episode we discuss some of this year’s stop storylines, break down some sleeper teams that didn’t crack the preseason Super 25 rankings and take a look at the busy Thanksgiving week of games.

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.

The Latest
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson tries to get away from New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise.
NFL
Jets slide down AFC East after anemic offensive showing
New York’s inability to finish drives proved costly on the scoreboard and the playoff picture as New England beat the Jets for the 14th straight time with a 10-3 victory Sunday.
By Associated Press
 
England’s Harry Kane wears a rainbow armband during a Euro 2020 match.
Soccer
FIFA prohibits team captains from wearing human rights armbands at World Cup
Just hours before the first players wearing the armbands in support of the “One Love” campaign were set to take the field, the governing body of soccer warned they would immediately be shown yellow cards.
By Graham Dunbar | AP
 
Christian Orlando holds his first Atlantic salmon.
Outdoors
A 13-year-old catches his first Atlantic salmon while spey fishing
Christian Orlando caps “quite a year” with his second Fish of the Week.
By Dale Bowman
 
Ald. Ray Lopez, shown at the Board of Elections on Monday, where he announced he was dropping out of the race for mayor of Chicago.
City Hall
Lopez drops out of mayor’s race
The City Council member, who represents the 15th Ward, was the first challenger in. On Monday, the first day to file petitions, Lopez also became the first to end their campaign.
By Mitch Dudek
 
A man was shot and killed Nov. 4, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
Weekend toll in Chicago: 15-year-old girl among 3 killed, 2 teens among 17 other people wounded by gunfire
The girl and a man were killed and another person critically wounded as they stood with several other people in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard Sunday night, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 