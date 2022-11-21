LISTEN: No Shot Clock, Ep. 140: This season’s top storylines and sleeper teams
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly discussion of high school basketball is back and all geared up for the first day of the season.
In this episode we discuss some of this year’s stop storylines, break down some sleeper teams that didn’t crack the preseason Super 25 rankings and take a look at the busy Thanksgiving week of games.
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.
