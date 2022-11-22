The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Sinbad learning to walk again two years after suffering stroke: ‘I will not stop fighting’

Though he has “already beaten the odds and has made significant progress beyond what anyone expected,” the comedian still has “miles to go.”

Comedian Sinbad speaks at a fundraising event in California in 2019. The comedian is undergoing intense physical therapy after suffering a stroke two years ago.

Sinbad is in the process of learning to walk again two years after suffering a stroke.

According to a website linked on the comedian’s Instagram Monday, Sinbad, born David Adkins, is continuing therapy and “fighting for every inch” after having an ischemic stroke as a result of a blood clot that traveled from his heart to his brain in October 2020.

Sinbad, 66, left the hospital in July 2021, nearly nine months after his stroke.

“Survival odds from this type of event are approximately 30%,” states the website, which describes Sinbad’s progress as “nothing short of remarkable.”

“Limbs that were said to be ‘dead’ are coming alive and he’s taking the steps necessary to learn to walk again,” the website adds. “In his own words, ‘I am not done. I will not stop fighting until I can walk across the stage again.’ And neither will we.”

Following his stroke, Sinbad underwent a thrombectomy to remove the clot and restore normal blood flow to his brain. The next day, however, he had a second blood clot, about half the size of the first, and had to undergo the same surgery.

Sinbad’s brain had also swollen, so doctors performed a craniotomy to relieve pressure and reduce the swelling. Sinbad later returned to the Neuro-ICU in a medically induced coma and put on a ventilator.

“Our hearts were devastated. The road to recovery became unclear and extremely difficult for the family to navigate,” the website states. “It would be weeks before he would open his eyes, speak, or show signs of basic mobility. It wasn’t long before we realized he couldn’t move his left side or simply hold his head up. The more time passed the more the family learned how much had been lost.”

Sinbad was weaned off a ventilator over the next several months and eventually cleared for intense therapy.

Though he has “already beaten the odds and has made significant progress beyond what anyone expected,” the comedian still has “miles to go.”

“The costs of therapy far exceed what insurance covers and it has taken its toll on the family financially,” the website states. “Many of you have asked what you can do to support us. We created this site as an avenue for those who would like to lend their support and contribute in some way. All gifts will go to the Adkins Trust to help provide for Sinbad’s care and help him continue to fight this battle.”

The website continues: “Sinbad is here because of the multitude of prayers from all who know and love him. We are eternally grateful. Every outpouring of love and the memories of how he has touched all of you have not gone unheard, unseen, or unfelt. Thank you. You have lifted his spirits along the way and inspired the entire family.”

Sinbad is known for his stand-up and appearing in TV shows and movies, including “A Different World,” “The Sinbad Show,” “Jingle All the Way,” “First Kid” and “Rel.”

