Irene Cara, ‘Flashdance’ and ‘Fame’ singer dies at 63

Irene Cara, the singer and actress perhaps best-known for her Oscar-, Golden Globe- and Grammy Award-wininng hit “Flashdance ... What a Feeling,” which she co-wrote and performed for the 1983 film “Flashdance,” has died. She was 63.

Cara’s publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced her passing in a statement via social media, writing in part, “This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans.”

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Cara skyrocketed to fame in 1980 with her charttopping hit “Fame,” which won as Oscar and Golden Globe Award for best original song from the film of the same name. Cara also co-starred in the cult classic film about New York’s High School for the Performing Arts as student Coco Hernandez. A second song from the movie’s soundtrack, the piano-driven ballad “Out Here On My Own,” which Cara also performed, became a worldwide hit for the singer.

More to come....