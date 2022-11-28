Monday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps @suntimes.com.
Monday, November 28, 2022
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
ACERO-Cruz at Roycemore, 5:30
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
UIC Prep at DRW Prep, 7:00
NON CONFERENCE
ACERO-Garcia at Cristo Rey, 6:30
Belvidere at Richmond-Burton, 7:00
Bowen at Leo, 7:00
Butler at Kankakee, 6:30
Chicago Academy at Collins, 5:00
Crete-Monee at Plainfield South, 6:30
Golder at Crane, 5:30
Grayslake North at Ridgewood, 6:30
Hiawatha at Christian Liberty, 7:30
Hinsdale Adventist at Horizon-McKinley, 7:00
Horizon-Southwest at CPSA, 5:00
Jones at Juarez, 6:30
King at Perspectives-Lead, 5:00
Legal Prep at Uplift, 5:30
Manley at North Grand, 5:00
Mansueto at Islamic Foundation, 5:30
Muchin at DuSable, 5:30
Ogden at Westinghouse, 56:00
Perspectives-MSA at Northside, 5:00
Roosevelt at Von Steuben, 6:15
Schaumburg Christian at Hoffman Estates, 6:00
Westmont at Chesterton-Holy Family, 5:45
Zion-Benton at North Chicago, 7:00
AURORA CHRISTIAN
Aurora Central vs. Harvest Christian, 4:30
IMSA vs. Mooseheart, 6:00
Aurora Christian vs. Crossroads, 7:30