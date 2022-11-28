The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 28, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Monday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Monday’s high school basketball scores
St. Rita’s James Brown (13) loses the handle on the ball when Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears gets a hand on the ball.

St. Rita’s James Brown (13) loses the handle on the ball when Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears gets a hand on the ball.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps @suntimes.com.

Monday, November 28, 2022

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

ACERO-Cruz at Roycemore, 5:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

UIC Prep at DRW Prep, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

ACERO-Garcia at Cristo Rey, 6:30

Belvidere at Richmond-Burton, 7:00

Bowen at Leo, 7:00

Butler at Kankakee, 6:30

Chicago Academy at Collins, 5:00

Crete-Monee at Plainfield South, 6:30

Golder at Crane, 5:30

Grayslake North at Ridgewood, 6:30

Hiawatha at Christian Liberty, 7:30

Hinsdale Adventist at Horizon-McKinley, 7:00

Horizon-Southwest at CPSA, 5:00

Jones at Juarez, 6:30

King at Perspectives-Lead, 5:00

Legal Prep at Uplift, 5:30

Manley at North Grand, 5:00

Mansueto at Islamic Foundation, 5:30

Muchin at DuSable, 5:30

Ogden at Westinghouse, 56:00

Perspectives-MSA at Northside, 5:00

Roosevelt at Von Steuben, 6:15

Schaumburg Christian at Hoffman Estates, 6:00

Westmont at Chesterton-Holy Family, 5:45

Zion-Benton at North Chicago, 7:00

AURORA CHRISTIAN

Aurora Central vs. Harvest Christian, 4:30

IMSA vs. Mooseheart, 6:00

Aurora Christian vs. Crossroads, 7:30

Next Up In High School Sports
High school basketball schedule: Nov. 28 to Dec. 4
Previewing the Chicago Elite Classic
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Nov. 27, 2022
High school athletes donate 1,000 sweatshirts to highlight student homelessness
Four Downs: Is Mount Carmel or East St. Louis the best team in Illinois and where should the state finals go now?
Michael O’Brien’s final Super 25 high school football rankings for 2022
The Latest
A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015. Following public outcry over the way police handled the shooting death of Laquan McDonald by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced he had fired Chicago Police Superintendant Garry McCarthy. McCarthy, Emanuel and Cook County States Attorney Anita Alvarez have been accused of trying to cover up the shooting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
News
Whistleblower trial begins in alleged CPD coverup in shooting of unarmed autistic teen
CPD Det. Isaac Lambert says he was demoted after he refused to clear a fellow officer in the 2017 shooting of 18-year-old Ricardo Hayes.
By Andy Grimm
 
Ald. Ed Burke (14th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
City Hall
End of an era in Chicago politics as Burke chooses retirement over uphill battle for a record 15th term
Indicted Ald. Edward Burke (14th) chose not to seek reelection to a record 15th term in a ward dramatically redrawn to eliminate his most favorable precincts.
By Fran Spielman
 
Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi (left) and her mother, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi attend an event in New York City in 2016. A documentary on Nancy Pelosi’s life and groundbreaking political career, shot and edited by her daughter, will debut on HBO next month.
Movies and TV
HBO to air Nancy Pelosi documentary by daughter Alexandra
The film will arrive three weeks before Pelosi’s tenure as House speaker ends
By Associated Press
 
Chicago Police Officers Melvina Bogard and Bernard Butler struggle to arrest Ariel Roman at the Grand Avenue Red Line station in February 2020. After Roman wrestled free from Butler, Bogard shot him twice. Chicago police.
Letters to the Editor
Judges don’t hold Chicago police accountable
Fortunately for Chicago Police Officer Melvina Bogard, a Cook County judge was so intent on finding an excuse to justify dismissing charges against her that he totally overlooked what really transpired during a 2020 arrest at a CTA Red Line station.
By Letters to the Editor
 
A photo of Bears safety Eddie Jackson pointing during a game.
Bears
Bears notebook: Concerns linger about S Eddie Jackson’s foot injury
Plus, more from the Bears about the problematic turf at MetLife Stadium and a look at various other injuries heading into the Packers game.
By Jason Lieser
 