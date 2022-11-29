The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture Music

Ye agrees to pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 a month in custody agreement

The child support payments are part of a settlement the divorced couple agreed upon to avert a trial that had been set for next month.

By  Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
   
SHARE Ye agrees to pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 a month in custody agreement
merlin_110010553.jpg

Ye, the rap and fashion mogul formerly known as Kanye West, and his then-wife Kim Kardashian, the reality TV star and influencer, attend an awards ceremony in 2019.

Evan Agostini/AP

LOS ANGELES — Kim Kardashian and Ye have reached a settlement in their divorce, averting a trial that had been set for next month, court documents filed Tuesday showed.

The former couple and their attorneys filed documents asking for a judge’s approval of terms they have agreed on, including $200,000 per month child support payments from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to Kardashian.

The two will have joint custody, and neither will pay the other spousal support, according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The judge declared the two legally single at Kardashian’s request in March, ending their eight-year marriage, but issues of property and custody remained that were to be worked out in a trial starting Dec. 14.

The two have four children whose ages range from 3 to 9 years old.

Kardashian and Ye will equally split the expenses for the kids’ private security and private school, including college, according to the settlement proposal.

They will also each pay their own debts the settlement said. The two had a pre-nuptial agreement and kept their property largely separate.

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013. West proposed later that year using the giant screen at the empty waterfront ballpark of the San Francisco Giants, and the two married May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.

The two appeared to be headed for a cordial split with agreed-upon terms when Kardashian first filed for divorce in February of 2021. Neither discussed the split publicly until early this year, when Ye started lashing out on social media against Kardashian, her family, and then-boyfriend Pete Davidson. Among his complaints were that he was not being allowed to make major parenting decisions and was been excluded from birthday parties and other events for their children.

Ye, who has fired two lawyers since the divorce filing, also raised several technical issues and demands, including seeking the right to question any new husband of Kardashian’s under oath, which Judge Steve Cochran promptly rejected.

The settlement comes soon after several companies have cut ties with Ye over offensive and antisemitic remarks that have further eroded an already withering public image.

His latest lawyer, Nicholas Salick, did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the settlement.

It was the third marriage for Kardashian, the reality TV superstar, businesswoman and influencer, and the first marriage for the rap and fashion mogul Ye. Theirs was one of the most closely followed celebrity unions in recent decades.

Next Up In Entertainment
Goodman’s ‘Christmas Carol’ and its longtime Scrooge wow a first-time viewer
Dear Abby: Should my sister with schizophrenia be in the wedding party?
FIRST LOOK: ‘South Side’ ups the Chicago ante for a bold season three
Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
HBO to air Nancy Pelosi documentary by daughter Alexandra
With debut album, Omar Apollo now understands ‘what it is I want to say’
The Latest
Oswego East’s Bryce Shoto (2) goes hard to the basket around West Aurora’s Terrence Smith (24).
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook
Scores and highlights from Tuesday’s top games.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Four people were shot, two of them fatally at a Far South Side gathering early Saturday.
Crime
15-year-old boy wounded in Englewood shooting
Two gunmen approached a teen about 9 p.m. and began shooting. He is hospitalized in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_110014174.jpg
News
Bally’s officials address concerns about temporary Medinah Temple casino at community meeting
Bally’s casino is set to temporarily occupy the historic Medinah Temple, 600 N. Wabash Ave., before moving to its permanent riverfront location on Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Illinois’ Dain Dainja (42) works inside against Syracuse’s Jesse Edwards during the first half of Tuesday night’s game.
College Sports
Illinois blows out Syracuse in Big Ten/ACC challenge
Coleman Hawkins had a triple-double for the Illini (6-1).
By Associated Press
 
Oswego East’s Mekhi Lowery (24) gets fouled on the way up but still finishes his dunk with style.
High School Basketball
Mekhi Lowery leads balanced Oswego East past West Aurora
Mekhi Lowery, Oswego East’s 6-7 forward, has matured into a multi-faceted weapon for the Wolves.
By Michael O’Brien
 