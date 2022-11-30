The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Rolling Stones to release live album full of famous guest stars

Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, Gary Clark Jr. and The Black Keys are part of the recording, taken from a 2012 concert and scheduled for release in February.

By  Associated Press
   
Concert_The_Rolling_Stones.JPG

Lady Gaga joins Ronnie Wood and Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones at a 2012 concert in Newark, New Jersey.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The Rolling Stones plan to release what they’re calling their “ultimate live greatest hits album,” with appearances by Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, Gary Clark Jr. and The Black Keys, early next year.

“GRRR Live!” contains songs recorded live on Dec. 15, 2012, at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. That night saw guest appearances by The Black Keys (“Who Do You Love?”), Clark and John Mayer (“Going Down”), Lady Gaga (“Gimme Shelter”), Mick Taylor (“Midnight Rambler”) and hometown hero Bruce Springsteen (“Tumbling Dice”).

Shown on pay-per-view in 2012, the concert has not otherwise been available to fans until now.

It also features some of the band’s greatest hits, including “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It),” “Honky Tonk Women,” “Start Me Up,” “Sympathy For the Devil” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

The 24-track collection will be released on Feb. 10 in vinyl, CD, DVD, digital and Blu-ray formats.

