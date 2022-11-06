The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 6, 2022
Georgia takes iron grip on No. 1 in AP Top 25 college football poll

Illinois drops to No. 21 after Saturday’s loss to Michigan State.

By  Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
   
Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins reacts after recovering a fumble during the second half of Saturday’s game against Tennessee.

Georgia was a near-unanimous pick for No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll after the Bulldogs defeated then-No. 2 Tennessee.

John Bazemore/AP

Georgia tightened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU climbing up to No. 4 and Alabama dropping all the way to No. 10.

The Bulldogs had their strongest support of the season after manhandling Tennessee in a 1-2 matchup on Saturday. Georgia received 62 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank.

No. 2 Ohio State got the other first-place vote. Michigan moved up a spot to No. 3 and TCU jumped three spots to its highest ranking since late in the 2017 season.

No. 5 Tennessee fell three spots after losing on the road to the defending national champions.

For the first time in the College Football Playoff era, Alabama and Clemson lost on the same day and both tumbled in the rankings. The Crimson Tide (7-2) fell to LSU by a point in overtime to end up at No. 10 — their worst ranking since 2015.

LSU jumped eight spots to No. 7, the Tigers’ best ranking since they started No. 6 in 2020. That was when they stumbled out of the gate a season after winning the national title.

Oregon reached a season-high No. 6 and Pac-12 rivals No. 8 Southern California and No. 9 UCLA finished out the top 10.

Clemson fell seven spots to a season-low No. 12 after losing to Notre Dame. Last year, the Tigers fell all the way out of the Top 25 for the first time since 2011.

POLL POINTS

Alabama held on to its top-10 ranking and its streak of weeks ranked in the top 10. The Crimson Tide has a streak of 120 straight polls ranked no worse than 10. That is the second longest such streak in the history of AP poll, behind Miami (1985-93).

IN

— No. 18 Texas has yo-yo’d back into the rankings this week and still has a chance to win the Big 12.

— No. 20 Notre Dame went from preseason No. 5 to unranked by Week 3. After taking a circuitous road, the Fighting Irish are back to being ranked.

— No. 24 Washington had a moment in September, then stumbled on the road. The Huskies are real tough at home and that’s been good enough.

— No. 25 Florida State was ranked for a week in October before a three-game losing streak. The Seminoles might stick around this time.

OUT

— Atlantic Coast Conference rivals Syracuse and Wake Forest departed the rankings after absorbing second straight losses. The Demon Deacons are unranked for the first time this season.

— Oklahoma State is also out of the Top 25 for the first time this season.

— Oregon State had a one-week stay after breaking a nine-season Top 25 drought.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC — 5 (Nos. 1, 5, 7, 10, 11).

Pac-12 — 5 (Nos. 6, 8, 9, 13, 24).

ACC — 4 (Nos. 12, 15, 17, 25).

Big Ten — 4 (Nos. 2, 3, 14, 21).

Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 4, 18, 23).

American — 2 (Nos. 16, 22).

Independents — 2 (Nos. 19, 20).

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 10 Alabama at No. 11 Mississippi.

No. 24 Washington at No. 6 Oregon.

No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas.

No. 22 UCF at No. 16 Tulane.

THE TOP 25

1. Georgia (62 first-place votes) 9-0

2. Ohio St. (1) 9-0

3. Michigan 9-0

4. TCU 9-0

5. Tennessee 8-1

6. Oregon 8-1

7. LSU 7-2

8. Southern Cal 8-1

9. UCLA 8-1

10. Alabama 7-2

11. Mississippi 8-1

12. Clemson 8-1

13. Utah 7-2

14. Penn St. 7-2

15. North Carolina 8-1

16. Tulane 8-1

17. NC State 7-2

18. Texas 6-3

19. Liberty 8-1

20. Notre Dame 6-3

21. Illinois 7-2

22. UCF 7-2

23. Kansas St. 6-3

24. Washington 7-2

25. Florida St. 6-3

