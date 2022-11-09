The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Golf Sports

Tiger Woods will play at Hero World Challenge

Woods has not played competitively since he missed the cut in the British Open at St. Andrews in July.

By  Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
   
SHARE Tiger Woods will play at Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony at last year’s Hero World Challenge n Nassau. Woods announced he will play in this year’s tournament.

Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony at last year’s Hero World Challenge n Nassau. Woods announced he will play in this year’s tournament.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger Woods made it official Wednesday by announcing he would return to competition as part of the 20-man field at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Woods is the tournament host of the unofficial event on Dec. 1-4 at Albany Golf Club, where the tournament has been played since 2015.

It will be the first time Woods has played the Hero World Challenge, which benefits his foundation, since 2019.

Woods, who announced his decision on Twitter, has not played competitively since he missed the cut in the British Open at St. Andrews in July.

That was only the third tournament he played in 2022, all of them majors. He made the cut at the Masters and PGA Championship, finishing 47th at Augusta National and withdrawing after three rounds at Southern Hills.

The Hero World Challenge is the start of a busy month for Woods, who also has agreed to play in a made-for-TV exhibition on Dec. 10 with Rory McIlroy as his partner in a 12-hole match against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Woods also is expected to play in the PNC Championship a week later with his son, Charlie. They were runners-up a year ago in Orlando, Florida.

The 20-man field in the Bahamas receives world ranking points, with the caveat that sponsor exemptions must be among the top 50 in the world. There is an exception for the tournament host — Woods is at No. 1,245.

Woods said Tommy Fleetwood and Kevin Kisner would be the other exemptions, joining an already stacked field that has 17 of the top 20 players in the world. The only players from the top 20 not playing are McIlroy, Cameron Smith and Patrick Cantlay. Smith, the British Open champion, is ineligible because of his PGA Tour suspension for joining LIV Golf.

Also, tournament officials announced that Will Zalatoris has not fully recovered from a back injury that kept him out of the Tour Championship and the Presidents Cup. Zalatoris was replaced by former British Open champion Shane Lowry.

Next Up In Sports
As Bears QB Justin Fields finds his way, where does he go next?
Illinois agrees to contract extension for offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.
Dusty Baker proves that nice guys — and good managers — do indeed finish first
Bears’ Justin Fields says he’s ‘same old me’ after breaking NFL QB rushing record
Bears’ Matt Eberflus: I was ‘taken aback’ by Frank Reich firing
Dusty Baker agrees to return to Astros for 2023 season
The Latest
Former President Donald Trump smiles while wearing a Make American Great Again hat after the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) ORG XMIT: NJSW148
Letters to the Editor
My hospital visit showed the value of our country’s diversity
MAGA is wrong. Our country is great now and will be greater as diversity increases.
By Letters to the Editor
 
GettyImages_1200729975.jpg
Celebrities
Jennifer Aniston says she tried IVF but ‘ship has sailed’ on having a baby
‘I was throwing everything at it,’ says the ‘Friends’ alum, the subject of endless gossip about her chances for motherhood.
By Amy Haneline | USA Today
 
Marie Trzupek Lynch
Business
CEO of Skills for Chicagoland’s Future leaving for human resources job at Morningstar
Marie Trzupek Lynch founded the job placement organization in 2012 and now has it on a national expansion campaign.
By David Roeder
 
Rosetta Scott, 78, in her home on the 1400 block of North Mayfield Avenue in North Austin, where a nonprofit repaired the roof, basement and installed a railing on her front steps.
Afternoon Edition
Chicagoan’s Austin home gets ‘godsend’ repairs, looking back on the 2022 midterms and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
A woman who was an organizer and victim of a vigil that was shot up on Halloween, begins to cry as she speaks to Ald. Jason Ervin before a vigil for the victims of the shooting at West Polk Street and South California Avenue, in the Garfield Park neighborhood, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Other Views
Communities need massive capital investment to combat gun violence
The Sankofa Wellness Village project, set to break ground in 2023 with a center that includes a clinic, exercise facility, early childhood programs, credit union and more, is one example.
By Rev. Marshall E. Hatch Sr. and David Ansell, MD
 