Saturday, December 10, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Michael O’Brien’s live notebook from the Team Rose Shootout

Live highlights from all six games on Saturday.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Lincoln-Way East’s Tylon Tolliver (1) passes the ball against Westinghouse’s Treyvon Ali (3).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Still to come is Hyde Park vs. Homewood-Flossmoor and Curie vs. Mount Carmel.

St. Ignatius 69, Riverside-Brookfield 60: The Wolfpack erased a big deficit with an excellent third quarter. Senior Jackson Kotecki scored 18 and highly-regarded sophomore Phoenix Gill added 17. Junior Reggie Ray was unstoppable getting to the basket and finished with 16.

Arius Alijosius led the Bulldogs with 19. Tough loss for Riverside-Brookfield after building a nice lead, but it was a much better peformance from than overall than we saw last weekend at the Chicago Elite Classic.

Lemont 60, Lane 51: Matas and Rokas Castillo absolutely dominated the game. Rokas led the way with 22 points and seven rebounds and Matas added 17 points and six boards. Undefeated Lemont led 54-31 after three quarters and the Champions tightened things up a bit in the fourth quarter but the outcome was never in doubt.

Lane sophomore big Dalton Scantlebury, who opened some eyes with his play last weekend at the Chicago Elite Classic, finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Junior Shaheed Solebo added 16 points.

St. Laurence 58, Farragut 44: Solid game from the Vikings’ young group. St. Laurence started five sophomores: Jacob Rice, Zerrick Jones, Caleb Lindsey, Emmanuel Mosley and Khalil Jones.

Rice scored 15 and Jones 13. St. Laurence is certainly worth keeping an eye on this season, they’ve been competitive against a tough schedule so far. Freshman Latrell Kelly led the Admirals with 14. 

Lincoln-Way East 63, Westinghouse 51: That’s a three-game sweep for suburban teams vs. Red-North/West teams at the Team Rose Shootout. Powerful senior George Bellevue led the way with 24 points and 14 rebound and Tylon Tolliver added 17.

Saturday’s other top games

Hinsdale Central 69, Oak Lawn 64: The Red Devils are always a challenge and I liked the way this group played when I saw them at the Riverside-Brookfield summer shootout. Ben Oosterbaan scored 22 points and Emerson Eck added 17.

Simeon 52, Cornado, CA 46: The Wolverines pick up a big win in Arizona. Sam Lewis had 16 points and seven rebounds and Miles Rubin added 10 points and eight rebounds. Uncommitted senior Jalen Griffith finished with 12 points and four assists.

