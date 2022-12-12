The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 12, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture

Patti LaBelle rushed off stage, theater evacuated after bomb threat during Milwaukee concert

Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren Allen Jr. said in a statement early Sunday that K9 units searched the theater and no explosive devices were discovered, so there was no threat to the public.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Patti LaBelle rushed off stage, theater evacuated after bomb threat during Milwaukee concert
Patti LaBelle performs during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Washington, in 2021. The singer was abruptly rushed off stage shortly after her Christmas concert began on Saturday night in Milwaukee when a bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate the theater where she was performing.

Patti LaBelle performs during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Washington, in 2021. The singer was abruptly rushed off stage shortly after her Christmas concert began on Saturday night in Milwaukee when a bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate the theater where she was performing.

AP

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed off stage just a couple of songs into her Christmas concert in Milwaukee after a bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate the theater.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that video from the Riverside Theater on Saturday night shows what appears to be two security officers interrupting the 78-year-old LaBelle as she chats with an audience member. They rush her off stage. Shortly after, someone announced that the nearly full 2,500-seat theater had to be evacuated because of a bomb threat.

Catherine Brunson, who documented the evacuation on Facebook Live, told the newspaper that the evacuation happened two songs into LaBelle’s concert around 9:24 p.m.

“We came out and police had the block taped off. ... A whole lot of people were pretty upset. ... It’s scary,” Brunson said.

Scott Pierce, who also attended the concert, said everyone exited the theater calmly, but it’s “just sad that someone does this.”

Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren Allen Jr. said in a statement early Sunday that K9 units searched the theater and no explosive devices were discovered, so there was no threat to the public.

As of Sunday morning, LaBelle hadn’t issued a statement about the evacuation on social media. The operator of the Riverside Theater, Pabst Theater Group, said it would work with LaBelle to reschedule the show in the future.

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’ top Golden Globe nominations
Dear Abby: I’m stressed out by frequent calls from my mother
Horoscope for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
Floyd Brown, trailblazing Chicago broadcaster, dies at 92
‘Dear Evan Hansen’: Gifted actors have their pulse on musical’s feelings of optimism, alienation
Dear Abby: Man’s abrupt change to his will may signal elder abuse
The Latest
This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Brendan Gleeson in “The Banshees of Inisherin.”&nbsp;
Movies and TV
‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’ top Golden Globe nominations
The nominees for best film, drama, are: “The Fabelmans,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis,” “Tár” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
By Jake Coyle | AP Film Writer
 
A sign outside Amgen headquarters in Thousand Oaks, Calif
Business
Amgen to buy Horizon Therapeutics in $26.4B deal
Horizon Therapeutics, whose U.S. headquarters is in Deerfield, is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treatments for rare, autoimmune diseases.
By Tom Murphy | AP
 
A giant Weber Inc. grill is displayed outside the New York Stock Exchange prior to the company’s IPO, Aug. 5, 2021.
Business
Grill maker Weber to be taken private in $3.7B deal
Investment funds managed by BDT Capital Partners LLC will buy all of the outstanding shares of Weber Inc. that they don’t already own.
By Michelle Chapman | AP
 
Kevin Singleton allegedly shot a man before he was shot by Chicago police Dec. 7, 2022 on the Far South Side.
Crime
Man charged with fatally shooting two people, including a 15-year-old girl, in Austin
Edwin Lagunas, 18, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Joseph Kromelis, better known as “The Walking Man,” in 2011.
News
Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’ dies several months after being set on fire on Lower Wabash
Joseph Kromelis, 75, died Sunday afternoon, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
By Sun-Times Wire
 