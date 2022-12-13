The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Entertainment and Culture News Chicago

Faculty at Art Institute’s school aligns with AFSCME

Adjunct professors and lecturers voted overwhelmingly to join AFSCME, adding to the union’s winning streak in recent elections.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE Faculty at Art Institute’s school aligns with AFSCME
Amend_story.jpg

Faculty members at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and their supporters hold a union rally in May. The faculty voted 377-33 to unionize.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Adjunct professors and lecturers at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago have voted overwhelmingly to unionize with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

The non-tenure-track faculty at the school will join the union’s Council 31, which has had a string of organizing wins here. It already represents staff at the Art Institute itself and its school.

The faculty’s mailed-in ballots were counted Tuesday in the Chicago offices of the National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency that supervises union votes. AFSCME said the result was 377-33 to unionize.

AFSCME said more than 600 faculty members will join the other unionized workers at the museum and the school. They call themselves Art Institute of Chicago Workers United.

A faculty committee issued a statement hailing the vote, calling it “an AICWU three-peat that sends a crystal-clear message to our president, provost and board: We know our worth, we know how critical our labor is to our institution, and we know it’s time to put it in writing.”

School spokesperson Bree Witt said it intends to bargain in good faith on an agreement “that best meets the needs of all parties to the contract while allowing us to continue to deliver on our mission of providing a world-class art and design education.”

Council 31 has organized workers at the Newberry Library and is trying to get bargaining rights for staff at the Field Museum.

Next Up In Entertainment
Blackberry Smoke anniversary show revisits ‘The Whippoorwill’
Adam Sandler to receive prestigious Mark Twain Award
‘Something to fight for’
Back to Pandora for ‘Avatar’ sequel that’s borderline corny but visually spectacular
New Orleans craft cocktail recipe book ‘a love letter to the city’
Dear Abby: We love house but worry about unstable neighbor
The Latest
Purdue has hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as its new head football coach.
College Sports
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters takes over as Purdue head coach
Walters was a finalist for this year’s Broyles Award, which goes to the Bowl Subdivision’s top assistant coach.
By Michael Marot | AP
 
Auburn v Mississippi State
College Sports
Let the cowbells ring for Mike Leach, a true original who made college football more fun
Leach died Monday at 61, three weeks before he was to lead his Mississippi State team onto the field against Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The game will go on, and his absence will be felt.
By Steve Greenberg
 
merlin_110027357.jpg
News
Jury awards CPD whistleblower nearly $1 million
Isaac Lambert’s lawyers had sought as much as $2 million for veteran detective who was demoted for speaking out about 2017 shooting of an unarmed teen by an off-duty officer.
By Andy Grimm
 
Mariachi Herencia de Mexico are photographed in the foyer of the White House in 2021 for their performance at the White House.&nbsp;
La Voz Chicago
El mariachi estudiantil Herencia de México interpreta canciones navideñas en inglés
El mariachi con sede en Chicago regresa esta semana a la escuela Old Town School of Folk Music y a Thalia Hall para dar cinco presentaciones de “A Very Merry Christmas Concert”.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Blackberry Smoke
Music
Blackberry Smoke anniversary show revisits ‘The Whippoorwill’
The band has been touring relentlessly, drawing fans to the flames of their melting-face medley of blues rock, outlaw country, honky tonk jams and rootsy R&B.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 