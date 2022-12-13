The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
College Sports Sports

Illinois assistant Ryan Walters lands head coaching job at Big Ten rival Purdue

Illini fans lamenting Walters’ departure shouldn’t miss the point. This is what happens when you get good. You can’t have one without the other.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Illinois assistant Ryan Walters lands head coaching job at Big Ten rival Purdue
merlin_110359586.jpg

Illinois defensive Coordinator Ryan Walters looks on before an NCAA college football game against Northwestern on Nov. 26, 2022 in Evanston, Ill. Purdue announced Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, they had hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as their head coach less than a week after Brohm left for his alma mater, Louisville. (Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette via AP) ORG XMIT: ILCHN301

Anthony Zilis, AP Photos

Illinois football fans found themselves on the business end of a hard hit Tuesday, when they learned outstanding defensive coordinator Ryan Walters had accepted the head coaching job at Big Ten division rival Purdue.

Those who spent time lamenting Walters’ departure shouldn’t miss the point. This is what happens when you get good. You can’t have one without the other.

“Boilermaker nation, it’s the dawn of a new day,” Walters tweeted in a video. “I’m Ryan Walters, your head football coach, and I can’t wait to get to West Lafayette. Boiler up.”

It’s a well-deserved opportunity for the 36-year-old, who was a finalist for the Broyles Award — given to the nation’s top assistant — after the Illini finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in scoring defense (12.3 points per game) and No. 2 in yards allowed (263.8). The Illini enter the ReliaQuest Bowl ranked in the top 10 in 17 major defensive categories.

Walters will not coach in the Jan. 2 bowl game against Mississippi State in Tampa. It’s unclear who will perform that task for Illini coach Bret Bielema.

“Ryan is a talented coach with a bright future, and we thank him and his family for everything they did for our program,” Bielema said in a statement. “This is something that I had seen coming for a while now. We have had a plan in place that we will unveil in the coming weeks that will position Illinois football for sustained success in 2023 and for years to come.”

Walters replaces Jeff Brohm, who left for Louisville, his alma mater.

Next Up In College Sports
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters takes over as Purdue head coach
Let the cowbells ring for Mike Leach, a true original who made college football more fun
Mike Leach, Mississippi State football coach, dies at 61
Huckster vibe is strong in Deion Sanders, meaning Colorado could be in for reality check
Purdue moves to No. 1 in AP Top 25, Alabama cracks top 5
Northwestern’s defense steps up in victory over Prairie View A&M
The Latest
IMG_1099.jpg
Crime
Single crew suspected of committing 20 armed robberies a day across Chicago: source
Robberies have increased by 15% across the city from last year. Thefts are up 59%
By Tom SchubaKade Heather, and 1 more
 
Dylan Strome celebrates a Capitals goal.
Blackhawks
Ex-Blackhawks center Dylan Strome receiving the playing time with Capitals that his production warrants
Strome, who returned to the United Center as a Hawks opponent for the first time Tuesday, has recently operated as Alex Ovechkin’s center during Ovechkin’s pursuit of 800 career goals.
By Ben Pope
 
Opioid pills.
Politics
Walgreens, CVS agree to pay $10 billion to settle lawsuits linked to opioid sales
Most of the money is to be used to fight the overdose epidemic. The deals are among the largest of proposed and finalized settlements over the opioid crisis totaling over $50 billion.
By Geoff Mulvihill | AP
 
merlin_109082966.jpg
Crime
Ald. Sigcho-Lopez calls for hearings on CPD officer suspended over ties to the Proud Boys
The department’s handling of the probe “points out a much bigger problem about how internal affairs — and how, in general, the police department — is accountable to the public,” the alderperson said.
By Tom Schuba
 
Purdue has hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as its new head football coach.
College Sports
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters takes over as Purdue head coach
Walters was a finalist for this year’s Broyles Award, which goes to the Bowl Subdivision’s top assistant coach.
By Michael Marot | AP
 