The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Ex-wife is dating my former best friend, who’s lying to her

Man wants to get back together with his ex and can’t convince her that the other guy is trouble.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Ex-wife is dating my former best friend, who’s lying to her
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My ex-wife, “Jenny,” and I were together seven years, married for almost five of them. We have a young child together. We have been divorced for eight months. I have been trying to reconcile with her because she is the love of my life and I want our family to be together.

The problem is, since we separated, she has been seeing my ex-best friend, “Mack,” who was the best man at our wedding. I was crushed when I found out. I have tried to show Jenny that Mack is a manipulator and a liar and that he hasn’t been honest with her during their time together.

I know that I am clearly the best man for Jenny, our son and our family. However, she continues to see Mack even after his true colors have been shown and after I have done everything to make things right with us and win her back. How should I proceed, knowing she’s making the wrong decision? — RIGHTING A WRONG

DEAR RIGHTING: Please accept my sympathy because it’s obvious you are hurting. You can’t save your marriage all by yourself. It takes two. Your ex is unwilling to accept that Mack hasn’t been honest, and sometimes people must learn the hard way. As much as you’d like to “save” Jenny, she’s going to have to make her own mistakes. Stay close so you can buffer your son if there are stormy seas ahead. If Mack is as bad as you say, their romance likely will not last.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have two adult sons, 22 and 20. We helped them become independent by teaching them as teenagers to cook, do their laundry, scrub their bathrooms, vacuum, do dishes, etc.

Our oldest moved out a year ago and rented an apartment with his 28-year-old girlfriend. A month after he moved, we were invited to their place for dinner. The apartment was a mess. We let our son know they need to spend 15 to 30 minutes every day picking up after themselves so their days off won’t be spent cleaning. They both work crazy hours.

Neither one thinks cleaning their apartment is important! We have bought them cleaning supplies, a vacuum, a mop, etc., to help them maintain their apartment, but they sit unused. Their place is now a total disaster. It pains me to see them live like this. This isn’t how our son was raised.

By the way, she is the mother of a 5-year-old who stays with her three days a week. Part of me wants to call CPS because no child should live in these conditions, but I’m hesitant because of my son. He loves her and enjoys living with her. I desperately need advice on how to best handle this. — FASTIDIOUS IN WASHINGTON

DEAR FASTIDIOUS: I understand that you are disgusted, but the “best way to handle this” would be to step back and stay out of it. This is how your son has chosen to live — for now. If he is bothered by the mess, he’s capable of stepping in to rectify it. You should not call CPS unless the child is in imminent danger.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Abby shares more than 100 of her favorite recipes in two booklets: “Abby’s Favorite Recipes” and “More Favorite Recipes by Dear Abby.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $16 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Cookbooklet Set, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: We love house but worry about unstable neighbor
Dear Abby: I’m stressed out by frequent calls from my mother
Dear Abby: Man’s abrupt change to his will may signal elder abuse
Dear Abby: Teen has a girlfriend but longs to be with someone else
Dear Abby: I wish boyfriend hadn’t told me stranger’s slam
Dear Abby: I’m aghast as applicants keep phones on during job interview
The Latest
A person looking over a Medicare Advantage plan.
The Watchdogs
Medicare Advantage health plans dodged auditors, overcharged taxpayers millions
A review of 90 government audits reveals the plans have repeatedly tried to get around mandates to document medical conditions the government paid them to treat.
By Fred Schulte | KHN and Holly K. Hacker | KHN
 
Chipotle black bean soup with corn and tomatoes.
Recipes
Menu planner: For a quick, no-meat dinner, make Chipotle black bean soup
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Alex Ovechkin celebrates his 800th career goal.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks dominated by Alex Ovechkin on historic night: ‘It didn’t feel great’
Ovechkin scored his 798th, 799th and 800th career goals Tuesday in the Capitals’ 7-3 blowout of the Hawks, becoming the third player in NHL history to reach the milestone. He received lots of love from the United Center crowd for doing so.
By Ben Pope
 
Mayoral Candidates wait to walk on stage during the forum at the Copernicus Center on Tuesday.
Elections
Mayoral hopefuls agree solving crime is the answer — no matter what the question
Candidates often veered back to crime and public safety when answering questions on the CTA, businesses leaving the city and other matters at the forum, which was held on the Northwest Side.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 