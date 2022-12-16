The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 16, 2022
Friday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
   
West Aurora’s Datavion McClain (3) works the ball along the baseline as Oswego’s Tyler Jasek (4) defends.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Friday, December 16, 2022

BIG NORTHERN

North Boone at Rockford Christian, 7:00

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - BLUE

Brother Rice at Leo, 7:00

Fenwick at St. Ignatius, 7:00

St. Rita at DePaul, 7:00

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - WHITE

De La Salle at Providence, 7:00

Montini at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH

Highland Park at Deerfield, 7:00

Maine West at Niles North, 7:00

Vernon Hills at Maine East, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH

Glenbrook South at Niles West, 7:00

Maine South at Glenbrook North, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP

Northtown at Christ the King, 7:30

DU KANE

Geneva at Batavia, 7:00

Glenbard North at Lake Park, 7:30

St. Charles East at St. Charles North, 7:00

Wheaton-Warr. South at Wheaton North, 7:15

DU PAGE VALLEY

DeKalb at Waubonsie Valley, 7:00

Metea Valley at Neuqua Valley, 7:00

Naperville Central at Naperville North, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Carmel at St. Viator, 7:00

Marian Catholic at Benet, 7:00

Nazareth at Joliet Catholic, 7:00

St. Patrick at Marist, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Crystal Lake Central at Prairie Ridge, 7:30

Crystal Lake South at Huntley, 7:30

Dundee-Crown at Jacobs, 7:30

Hampshire at McHenry, 7:30

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Manteno at Lisle, 6:45

Reed-Custer at Peotone, 7:00

Streator at Coal City, 6:45

Wilmington at Herscher, 7:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Kaneland at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00

Morris at Rochelle, 3:00

Ottawa at Sycamore, 6:00

Plano at Sandwich, 6:45

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Beacon at Roycemore, 5:30

Waldorf at Horizon-McKinley, 7:00

Wolcott at Intrinsic-Downtown, 6:30

LITTLE TEN

Hiawatha at Leland, 5:30

Hinckley-Big Rock at LaMoille, 6:00

Newark at Earlville, 7:00

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

IC Catholic at Timothy Christian, 7:30

St. Francis at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00

Wheaton Academy at Chicago Christian, 7:30

MID-SUBURBAN - EAST

Elk Grove at Prospect, 6:00

Hersey at Wheeling, 6:00

Rolling Meadows at Buffalo Grove, 6:00

MID-SUBURBAN - WEST

Conant at Palatine, 6:00

Hoffman Estates at Fremd, 6:00

Schaumburg at Barrington, 6:00

NIC - 10

Freeport at Rockford East, 7:15

Guilford at Boylan, 7:15

Harlem at Auburn, 7:30

Jefferson at Belvidere, 7:00

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

North Chicago at Round Lake, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH 

Clark at Lane, 5:00

North Lawndale at Lincoln Park, 5:00

Perspectives-MSA at Farragut, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH

Amundsen at Senn, 5:00

Mather at Lake View, 5:00

Northside at Sullivan, 5:00

Schurz at Foreman, 5:00

Von Steuben at Taft, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST

Jones at Payton, 5:00

Legal Prep at Wells, 5:00

Marshall at Crane, 5:00

Ogden at Austin, 5:00

Raby at Collins, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH

Alcott at Uplift, 5:00

ASPIRA-Bus&Fin at Marine, 5:00

Chicago Math & Science at Rickover, 5:00

Intrinsic-Belmont at Chicago Academy, 5:00

North-Grand at Disney, 5:00

Roosevelt at Steinmetz, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST

Chicago Collegiate at Chicago Tech, 5:00

Clemente at Juarez, 5:00

Little Village at Douglass, 5:00

Manley at Kelvyn Park, 5:00

Spry at Phoenix, 5:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE

Thornton Fr. South at Lemont, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Shepard at Hillcrest, 6:30

SOUTHLAND

Crete-Monee at Thornridge, 6:00

Thornwood at Bloom, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST

Joliet Central at Plainfield Central, 6:30

Romeoville at Plainfield East, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST

Minooka at West Aurora, 6:30

Oswego East at Plainfield North, 6:30

Yorkville at Oswego, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Lincoln-Way Central at Lockport, 6:30

Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30

TRI-COUNTY

Dwight at Marquette, 7:00

Midland at Henry-Senachwine, 7:00

Seneca at Putnam County, 7:00

Woodland at Roanoke-Benson, 7:30

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Downers Grove South at Willowbrook, 7:30

Hinsdale South at Proviso East, 6:00

Leyden at Morton, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Hinsdale Central at Oak Park-River Forest, 6:00

Proviso West at Downers Grove North, 7:30

York at Lyons, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

Amboy at Somonauk, 7:00

Andrew at Evergreen Park, 6:00

Clifton Central at Tolono Unity, 7:30

Eisenhower at Kennedy, 7:00

Elgin Academy at Cristo Rey-St. Martin, 7:00

Evanston at Loyola, 6:30

Hansberry at Ellison, 7:00

Lindblom at University High, 6:00

Mooseheart at Walther Christian, 7:30

Oak Forest at Sandburg, 7:00

South Beloit at East Dubuque, 7:00

St. Francis de Sales at Mount Carmel, 7:00

Stagg at Oak Lawn, 6:30

TBA at Richards, 6:30

Universal at Argo, 6:30

Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Muchin, 6:00

Westlake Christian at Harvest Christian, 7:30

BENTONVILLE (AR)

Simeon vs. Little Rock Central (AR), 4:00

Young vs. Harvard Westlake (CA), 5:30

HILL SCHOOL (PA)

Lake Forest Academy vs. TBA

LOS ANGELES WASHINGTON (CA)

Prosser vs. Rialto Eisenhower (CA)

MADISON TECHINCAL COLLEGE (WI)

Joliet West vs. LaCrosse Central (WI), 8:00

SCOTTSDALE SAGUARO (AZ)

New Trier vs. Horizon (AZ), 5:00M

WATSEKA

Cissna Park vs. Tri-Point, 4:30

St. Anne vs. Hoopestone, 5:45

Watseka vs. Illinois Lutheran, 7:00

Westville vs. Donovan, 8:15

