Friday’s high school basketball scores

Friday, December 16, 2022
BIG NORTHERN
North Boone at Rockford Christian, 7:00
CATHOLIC LEAGUE - BLUE
Brother Rice at Leo, 7:00
Fenwick at St. Ignatius, 7:00
St. Rita at DePaul, 7:00
CATHOLIC LEAGUE - WHITE
De La Salle at Providence, 7:00
Montini at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH
Highland Park at Deerfield, 7:00
Maine West at Niles North, 7:00
Vernon Hills at Maine East, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH
Glenbrook South at Niles West, 7:00
Maine South at Glenbrook North, 7:00
CHICAGO PREP
Northtown at Christ the King, 7:30
DU KANE
Geneva at Batavia, 7:00
Glenbard North at Lake Park, 7:30
St. Charles East at St. Charles North, 7:00
Wheaton-Warr. South at Wheaton North, 7:15
DU PAGE VALLEY
DeKalb at Waubonsie Valley, 7:00
Metea Valley at Neuqua Valley, 7:00
Naperville Central at Naperville North, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Carmel at St. Viator, 7:00
Marian Catholic at Benet, 7:00
Nazareth at Joliet Catholic, 7:00
St. Patrick at Marist, 7:00
FOX VALLEY
Crystal Lake Central at Prairie Ridge, 7:30
Crystal Lake South at Huntley, 7:30
Dundee-Crown at Jacobs, 7:30
Hampshire at McHenry, 7:30
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Manteno at Lisle, 6:45
Reed-Custer at Peotone, 7:00
Streator at Coal City, 6:45
Wilmington at Herscher, 7:00
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Kaneland at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00
Morris at Rochelle, 3:00
Ottawa at Sycamore, 6:00
Plano at Sandwich, 6:45
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
Beacon at Roycemore, 5:30
Waldorf at Horizon-McKinley, 7:00
Wolcott at Intrinsic-Downtown, 6:30
LITTLE TEN
Hiawatha at Leland, 5:30
Hinckley-Big Rock at LaMoille, 6:00
Newark at Earlville, 7:00
METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE
IC Catholic at Timothy Christian, 7:30
St. Francis at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00
Wheaton Academy at Chicago Christian, 7:30
MID-SUBURBAN - EAST
Elk Grove at Prospect, 6:00
Hersey at Wheeling, 6:00
Rolling Meadows at Buffalo Grove, 6:00
MID-SUBURBAN - WEST
Conant at Palatine, 6:00
Hoffman Estates at Fremd, 6:00
Schaumburg at Barrington, 6:00
NIC - 10
Freeport at Rockford East, 7:15
Guilford at Boylan, 7:15
Harlem at Auburn, 7:30
Jefferson at Belvidere, 7:00
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
North Chicago at Round Lake, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH
Clark at Lane, 5:00
North Lawndale at Lincoln Park, 5:00
Perspectives-MSA at Farragut, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH
Amundsen at Senn, 5:00
Mather at Lake View, 5:00
Northside at Sullivan, 5:00
Schurz at Foreman, 5:00
Von Steuben at Taft, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST
Jones at Payton, 5:00
Legal Prep at Wells, 5:00
Marshall at Crane, 5:00
Ogden at Austin, 5:00
Raby at Collins, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH
Alcott at Uplift, 5:00
ASPIRA-Bus&Fin at Marine, 5:00
Chicago Math & Science at Rickover, 5:00
Intrinsic-Belmont at Chicago Academy, 5:00
North-Grand at Disney, 5:00
Roosevelt at Steinmetz, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST
Chicago Collegiate at Chicago Tech, 5:00
Clemente at Juarez, 5:00
Little Village at Douglass, 5:00
Manley at Kelvyn Park, 5:00
Spry at Phoenix, 5:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE
Thornton Fr. South at Lemont, 7:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Shepard at Hillcrest, 6:30
SOUTHLAND
Crete-Monee at Thornridge, 6:00
Thornwood at Bloom, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST
Joliet Central at Plainfield Central, 6:30
Romeoville at Plainfield East, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST
Minooka at West Aurora, 6:30
Oswego East at Plainfield North, 6:30
Yorkville at Oswego, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Lincoln-Way Central at Lockport, 6:30
Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30
TRI-COUNTY
Dwight at Marquette, 7:00
Midland at Henry-Senachwine, 7:00
Seneca at Putnam County, 7:00
Woodland at Roanoke-Benson, 7:30
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Downers Grove South at Willowbrook, 7:30
Hinsdale South at Proviso East, 6:00
Leyden at Morton, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Hinsdale Central at Oak Park-River Forest, 6:00
Proviso West at Downers Grove North, 7:30
York at Lyons, 6:30
NON CONFERENCE
Amboy at Somonauk, 7:00
Andrew at Evergreen Park, 6:00
Clifton Central at Tolono Unity, 7:30
Eisenhower at Kennedy, 7:00
Elgin Academy at Cristo Rey-St. Martin, 7:00
Evanston at Loyola, 6:30
Hansberry at Ellison, 7:00
Lindblom at University High, 6:00
Mooseheart at Walther Christian, 7:30
Oak Forest at Sandburg, 7:00
South Beloit at East Dubuque, 7:00
St. Francis de Sales at Mount Carmel, 7:00
Stagg at Oak Lawn, 6:30
TBA at Richards, 6:30
Universal at Argo, 6:30
Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Muchin, 6:00
Westlake Christian at Harvest Christian, 7:30
BENTONVILLE (AR)
Simeon vs. Little Rock Central (AR), 4:00
Young vs. Harvard Westlake (CA), 5:30
HILL SCHOOL (PA)
Lake Forest Academy vs. TBA
LOS ANGELES WASHINGTON (CA)
Prosser vs. Rialto Eisenhower (CA)
MADISON TECHINCAL COLLEGE (WI)
Joliet West vs. LaCrosse Central (WI), 8:00
SCOTTSDALE SAGUARO (AZ)
New Trier vs. Horizon (AZ), 5:00M
WATSEKA
Cissna Park vs. Tri-Point, 4:30
St. Anne vs. Hoopestone, 5:45
Watseka vs. Illinois Lutheran, 7:00
Westville vs. Donovan, 8:15