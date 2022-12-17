The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
   
St. Patrick’s E.J. Breland (13) grabs the ball in a scramble with Marist’s Mason Ross (1).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

St. Viator at Joliet Catholic, 2:30

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

Aurora Christian at Timothy Christian, 7:30

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Antioch at Grayslake Central, 5:30

Grant at Grayslake North, 7:00

Lakes at Wauconda, 4:30

NON CONFERENCE

Alden-Hebron at Ashton-Franklin Center, 2:30

Chicago Christian at Eisenhower, 2:30

DePaul at Evergreen Park, 12:00

Dixon at Woodstock North, 1:30

Downers Grove North at Downers Grove South, 6:

Earlville at Mendota, 1:30

Englewood STEM at St. Laurence, 3:00

Fasman Yeshiva at CPSA, 7:30

Fenton at Addison Trail, 4:30

Fremd at Warren, 4:00

Glenbrook South at Jacksonville, 3:30

Hansberry at Aurora Central, 1:00

Highland Park at Prospect, 7:00

Hillcrest at Bloomington, 6:30

Hinsdale Central at Bartlett, 2:30

Hinsdale South at Burlington Central, 12:30

Jacobs at Boylan, 2:00

Johnsburg at Kaneland, 6:00

Lake Zurich at Hersey, 3:00

Libertyville at Willowbrook, 2:30

Lockport at Waubonsie Valley, 7:00

Maine East at Glenbrook North, 3:30

Maine West at Conant, 5:30

Marist at Naperville North, 5:00

Marmion at IMSA, 1:00

Mather at Leyden, 2:30

Neuqua Valley at Rockford Lutheran, 6:00

Niles North at Taft, 4:30

Northridge at Notre Dame, 5:00

Oak Park-River Forest at Lake Forest, 4:30

Palatine at Hampshire, 4:00

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Manteno, 2:30

Perspectives-MSA at Chicago Military, 5:00

Plainfield Central at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 3:00

Plainfield North at Sycamore, 3:00

Ridgeview at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 2:15

Rochelle at Princeton, 6:30

Schaumburg at Walther Christian, 6:00

St. Edward at Elgin, 1:00

Stevenson at Carmel. 7:00

Washington (IL) at Streator, 5:30

Westinghouse at Auburn, 6:00

BENTONVILLE (AR)

Young vs. Little Rock Christian (AR), 12:00

Simeon vs. Moravian Prep (NC), 3:00

BRADLEY TECH (WI)

Von Steuben vs. Tremper, (WI), 10:30

Legal Prep vs. Carmen (WI), 12:00

CRETE-MONEE

Intrinsic-Downtown vs. Richards, 12:00

Maine South vs. Southland, 1:30

Thornton Fr. South vs. Thornwood, 3:00

Oak Forest vs. Crete-Monee, 4:30

EUREKA COLLEGE

Marquette vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 12:00

Eureka vs. Prairie Central, 1:30

Teutopolis vs. East Peoria, 3:00

Yorkville Christian vs. St. Thomas More, 6:00

El Paso-Gridley vs. Peoria Christian, 7:30

HILL SCHOOL (PA)

Lake Forest Academy vs. TBA

LOS ANGELES WASHINGTON (CA)

Prosser vs. Los Angeles Washington (CA)

MADISON TECHINCAL COLLEGE (WI)

Joliet West vs. Neenah (WI), 5:15

MISSOURI, UNVERSITY OF (MO)

Kankakee vs. Pembroke Hill (MO), 2:00a

TRITON

Lindblom vs. Latin, 11:00

Farragut vs. Rich, 12:15

West Aurora vs. Lane, 1:30

Bolingbrook vs. 21st Century (IN), 2:45

Hyde Park vs. Romeoville, 4:00

Curie vs. Oswego East, 5:30

Kenwood vs. St. Mary (MI), 7:00

Proviso East vs. Perspectives-Lead, 8:30

FORRESTON

Pecatonica vs. Aquin, 3:00

Eastland vs. Dakota, 4:30

Lena-Winslow vs. Milledgeville, 6:00

Winnebgo vs. Polo, 7:30

Newman vs. Pearl City, 6:00

Oregon vs. Forreston, 7:30

River Ridge vs. Stockton, 3:00

Byron vs. Orangeville, 4:30

SCOTTSDALE SAGUARO (AZ)

New Trier vs. Verrado (AZ), 4:30

WATSEKA

9th Place Semi-Final, 11:00

9th Place Semi-Final, 12:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 2:00

5th Place Semi-Final, 3:30

Semi-Final, 5:00

Semi-Final, 6:30

