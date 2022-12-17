Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Saturday, December 17, 2022
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
St. Viator at Joliet Catholic, 2:30
METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE
Aurora Christian at Timothy Christian, 7:30
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Antioch at Grayslake Central, 5:30
Grant at Grayslake North, 7:00
Lakes at Wauconda, 4:30
NON CONFERENCE
Alden-Hebron at Ashton-Franklin Center, 2:30
Chicago Christian at Eisenhower, 2:30
DePaul at Evergreen Park, 12:00
Dixon at Woodstock North, 1:30
Downers Grove North at Downers Grove South, 6:
Earlville at Mendota, 1:30
Englewood STEM at St. Laurence, 3:00
Fasman Yeshiva at CPSA, 7:30
Fenton at Addison Trail, 4:30
Fremd at Warren, 4:00
Glenbrook South at Jacksonville, 3:30
Hansberry at Aurora Central, 1:00
Highland Park at Prospect, 7:00
Hillcrest at Bloomington, 6:30
Hinsdale Central at Bartlett, 2:30
Hinsdale South at Burlington Central, 12:30
Jacobs at Boylan, 2:00
Johnsburg at Kaneland, 6:00
Lake Zurich at Hersey, 3:00
Libertyville at Willowbrook, 2:30
Lockport at Waubonsie Valley, 7:00
Maine East at Glenbrook North, 3:30
Maine West at Conant, 5:30
Marist at Naperville North, 5:00
Marmion at IMSA, 1:00
Mather at Leyden, 2:30
Neuqua Valley at Rockford Lutheran, 6:00
Niles North at Taft, 4:30
Northridge at Notre Dame, 5:00
Oak Park-River Forest at Lake Forest, 4:30
Palatine at Hampshire, 4:00
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Manteno, 2:30
Perspectives-MSA at Chicago Military, 5:00
Plainfield Central at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 3:00
Plainfield North at Sycamore, 3:00
Ridgeview at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 2:15
Rochelle at Princeton, 6:30
Schaumburg at Walther Christian, 6:00
St. Edward at Elgin, 1:00
Stevenson at Carmel. 7:00
Washington (IL) at Streator, 5:30
Westinghouse at Auburn, 6:00
BENTONVILLE (AR)
Young vs. Little Rock Christian (AR), 12:00
Simeon vs. Moravian Prep (NC), 3:00
BRADLEY TECH (WI)
Von Steuben vs. Tremper, (WI), 10:30
Legal Prep vs. Carmen (WI), 12:00
CRETE-MONEE
Intrinsic-Downtown vs. Richards, 12:00
Maine South vs. Southland, 1:30
Thornton Fr. South vs. Thornwood, 3:00
Oak Forest vs. Crete-Monee, 4:30
EUREKA COLLEGE
Marquette vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 12:00
Eureka vs. Prairie Central, 1:30
Teutopolis vs. East Peoria, 3:00
Yorkville Christian vs. St. Thomas More, 6:00
El Paso-Gridley vs. Peoria Christian, 7:30
HILL SCHOOL (PA)
Lake Forest Academy vs. TBA
LOS ANGELES WASHINGTON (CA)
Prosser vs. Los Angeles Washington (CA)
MADISON TECHINCAL COLLEGE (WI)
Joliet West vs. Neenah (WI), 5:15
MISSOURI, UNVERSITY OF (MO)
Kankakee vs. Pembroke Hill (MO), 2:00a
TRITON
Lindblom vs. Latin, 11:00
Farragut vs. Rich, 12:15
West Aurora vs. Lane, 1:30
Bolingbrook vs. 21st Century (IN), 2:45
Hyde Park vs. Romeoville, 4:00
Curie vs. Oswego East, 5:30
Kenwood vs. St. Mary (MI), 7:00
Proviso East vs. Perspectives-Lead, 8:30
FORRESTON
Pecatonica vs. Aquin, 3:00
Eastland vs. Dakota, 4:30
Lena-Winslow vs. Milledgeville, 6:00
Winnebgo vs. Polo, 7:30
Newman vs. Pearl City, 6:00
Oregon vs. Forreston, 7:30
River Ridge vs. Stockton, 3:00
Byron vs. Orangeville, 4:30
SCOTTSDALE SAGUARO (AZ)
New Trier vs. Verrado (AZ), 4:30
WATSEKA
9th Place Semi-Final, 11:00
9th Place Semi-Final, 12:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 2:00
5th Place Semi-Final, 3:30
Semi-Final, 5:00
Semi-Final, 6:30