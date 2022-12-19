The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 19, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Monday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
   
Brother Rice’s Khalil Ross (31) shoots the ball over St. Rita.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

Golder at Noble Street, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Butler at Bulls Prep, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

Addison Trail at Stagg, 6:00

Agricultural Science at Bremen, 6:00

Christian Liberty at Mooseheart, 6:00

Crane at UC-Woodlawn, 5:00

DRW Prep at Collins, 6:30

Eisenhower at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00

Elgin Academy at Beacon, 7:00

Ellison at South Shore, 5:00

Englewood STEM at Brooks, 5:00

EPIC at Roosevelt, 5:00

Excel-Englewood at Horizon-McKinley, 5:30

Genoa-Kingston at Woodstock, 7:00

Hampshire at Buffalo Grove, 7:00

Herscher at Clifton Central, PPD

Julian at Schurz, 5:00

Lake View at Maine South, 7:00

Leo at Phillips, 7:00

Lincoln-Way West at Tinley Park, 6:00

Maine West at Niles West, 6:30

Marian Central at Cary-Grove, 1:30

McHenry at Belvidere North, 7:30

Midland at DePue, 6:45

Muchin at Rowe-Clark, 7:00

Normal West at Yorkville Christian, 7:00

Northtown at North Shore, 6:00

Perspectives-Lead at Thornridge, 6:30

Phoenix at Dyett, 5:00

Reed-Custer at Somonauk, 5:30

Richards (Chgo) at Clemente, 5:00

Rock County Christian (WI) at Our Lady Sacred Hea

Round Lake at Mundelein, 7:00

St. Francis de Sales at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:30

UIC Prep at Solorio, 6:30

KANSAS CITY - HYVEE ARENA (MO)

Hyde Park vs. Savannah (MO), 6:00

FORRESTON

Aquin vs. Eastland, 6:00

Milledgeville vs. Polo, 7:30

Pecatonica vs. Dakota, 7:30

Lena-Winslow vs. Winnebago, 6:00

MESA MOUNTAIN VIEW (AZ)

Benet vs. Jefferson (NY), 2:30M

WATSEKA

Tri-Point vs. Illinois Lutheran, 5:00

Donovan vs. St. Anne, 6:15

Cissna Park vs. Horizon-Southwest, 7:30

