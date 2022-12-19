Monday’s high school basketball scores

Monday, December 19, 2022
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
Golder at Noble Street, 7:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Butler at Bulls Prep, 7:00
NON CONFERENCE
Addison Trail at Stagg, 6:00
Agricultural Science at Bremen, 6:00
Christian Liberty at Mooseheart, 6:00
Crane at UC-Woodlawn, 5:00
DRW Prep at Collins, 6:30
Eisenhower at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00
Elgin Academy at Beacon, 7:00
Ellison at South Shore, 5:00
Englewood STEM at Brooks, 5:00
EPIC at Roosevelt, 5:00
Excel-Englewood at Horizon-McKinley, 5:30
Genoa-Kingston at Woodstock, 7:00
Hampshire at Buffalo Grove, 7:00
Herscher at Clifton Central, PPD
Julian at Schurz, 5:00
Lake View at Maine South, 7:00
Leo at Phillips, 7:00
Lincoln-Way West at Tinley Park, 6:00
Maine West at Niles West, 6:30
Marian Central at Cary-Grove, 1:30
McHenry at Belvidere North, 7:30
Midland at DePue, 6:45
Muchin at Rowe-Clark, 7:00
Normal West at Yorkville Christian, 7:00
Northtown at North Shore, 6:00
Perspectives-Lead at Thornridge, 6:30
Phoenix at Dyett, 5:00
Reed-Custer at Somonauk, 5:30
Richards (Chgo) at Clemente, 5:00
Rock County Christian (WI) at Our Lady Sacred Hea
Round Lake at Mundelein, 7:00
St. Francis de Sales at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:30
UIC Prep at Solorio, 6:30
KANSAS CITY - HYVEE ARENA (MO)
Hyde Park vs. Savannah (MO), 6:00
FORRESTON
Aquin vs. Eastland, 6:00
Milledgeville vs. Polo, 7:30
Pecatonica vs. Dakota, 7:30
Lena-Winslow vs. Winnebago, 6:00
MESA MOUNTAIN VIEW (AZ)
Benet vs. Jefferson (NY), 2:30M
WATSEKA
Tri-Point vs. Illinois Lutheran, 5:00
Donovan vs. St. Anne, 6:15
Cissna Park vs. Horizon-Southwest, 7:30