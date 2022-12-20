No Shot Clock, Ep. 144: Answering listener questions

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien take on a big mailbag, answering questions from the listeners. They also give their Two Takes.
Topics include which teams still have something to prove, what the future holds for several prominent holiday tournaments, which schools have potential to be basketball powers, Jeremiah Fears and Jordan vs. Plumbers.
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.
The current system discriminates against Black and Latino residents, often resulting in loss of a family’s home over a minuscule amount of unpaid property taxes.
Off-duty Chicago police officer found dead of apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound — 2nd such CPD death in a week
The 1st District officer was found Tuesday morning in a home on the West Side, according to a police spokesman.
Sixteen players with LIV Golf are among the 78 players currently eligible for the Masters. That includes six Masters champions — Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson and Charl Schwartzel.
The left-hander’s biggest individual moment on the mound was his perfect game in a 1-0 victory over the Dodgers in 1988.
The zone-based “box-plus-one” defensive system that coach Luke Richardson has installed still seems like the best option. The Hawks are just making too many mistakes while trying to follow that structure.