Tuesday, December 20, 2022
No Shot Clock, Ep. 144: Answering listener questions

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien take on a big mailbag, answering questions from the listeners.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Topics include which teams still have something to prove, what the future holds for several prominent holiday tournaments, which schools have potential to be basketball powers, Jeremiah Fears and Jordan vs. Plumbers. 

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.

Cook County treasurer’s office, where property taxes are paid, in 2020.
Letters to the Editor
Cook County’s property sales tax process is ‘wholly unfair’
The current system discriminates against Black and Latino residents, often resulting in loss of a family’s home over a minuscule amount of unpaid property taxes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
CPD_star.jpeg
Off-duty Chicago police officer found dead of apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound — 2nd such CPD death in a week
The 1st District officer was found Tuesday morning in a home on the West Side, according to a police spokesman.
By Tom Schuba
 
Phil Mickelson lines up a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament.
Golf
LIV Golf players will be welcomed at the Masters
Sixteen players with LIV Golf are among the 78 players currently eligible for the Masters. That includes six Masters champions — Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson and Charl Schwartzel.
By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
 
Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning waves during a parade through downtown Cincinnati in 2003.
MLB
Reds pitcher Tom Browning, who once left a game at Wrigley to sit with Cubs fans, dies at 62
The left-hander’s biggest individual moment on the mound was his perfect game in a 1-0 victory over the Dodgers in 1988.
By Associated Press
 
Jake McCabe battles Matt Dumba in the Blackhawks-Wild game Friday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks satisfied with box-plus-one defensive structure, just not with execution
The zone-based “box-plus-one” defensive system that coach Luke Richardson has installed still seems like the best option. The Hawks are just making too many mistakes while trying to follow that structure.
By Ben Pope
 