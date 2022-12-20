The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

New IHSA rule intended to crack down on transfers passes

Schools around the state have approved an addition to the Illinois High School Association’s recruiting rule.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE New IHSA rule intended to crack down on transfers passes
Wilmington captains Dominic Dingillo (59) and Allan Richards (20) hoist the IHSA 2A sate championship trophy in 2021.

Wilmington captains Dominic Dingillo (59) and Allan Richards (20) hoist the IHSA 2A sate championship trophy in 2021.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Schools around the state have approved an addition to the Illinois High School Association’s recruiting rule.

Administrators from three south suburban schools — Andrew, Sandburg and Stagg — wrote and submitted the proposal, which modifies IHSA bylaw 3.070, Recruiting of Athletes. This new sentence will be added to the bylaw:

“School personnel, particularly coaches or athletic directors, may not engage in any conversation related to athletic participation with individuals representing or employed by private athletic organizations (eg. AAU, club/travel teams, etc.) who are speaking about or on behalf of any student athlete.”

According to the IHSA 513 of 813 schools voted on the proposal. A simple majority was required to pass the rule. No margin of vote was provided by the IHSA.

Young basketball coach Tyrone Slaughter, who coaches club basketball in Thorton coach Tai Streets’ Meanstreets AAU organization, has issues with the new rule.

“The is probably as short-sighted and petulant a rule as I’ve ever seen,” Slaughter said. “The ambiguity is so wide that it can’t be interpreted. They should really be ashamed of themselves for what they attempted to do.”

Steve Schanz, Sandburg’s athletic director, says the sentence is “purposely vague.”

“This is a first step,” Schanz said. “The key is the quid pro quo where people are saying if you hire me you are going to get these guys on your team. There are a number of schools where you see coaches get hired and then you see one high-profile guy or five guys go there.”

IHSA rules already prohibit any recruiting for athletic reasons, but it is increasingly rare for any athletes that transfer to be ruled ineligible at all or for more than 30 days.

“We have schools that are flat out breaking the rules and they are flaunting it,” Schanz said. “Getting something on the books about this is a step in the right direction. Especially if there is a way we can add to it in the coming years based on reality and what is going on. Coaches are fed up.”

More than 100 boys basketball players transferred over the summer. Some high-profile basketball teams have starting lineups composed primarily of transfers.

“Maybe there are some schools that are doing it just to keep up?” Schanz said. “That’s sad. They are opening up Pandora’s box, all for the glory. Maybe this proposal gives them the opportunity to stop it.”

Seven other proposals were passed, including new language to the IHSA’s Name, Image and Likeness rule and an increase in the contribution schols can make towards state championship rings. It has been raised from $200 to $300.

Next Up In High School Sports
No Shot Clock, Ep. 144: Answering listener questions
High school basketball schedule: Dec. 19 to Dec. 25
Monday’s high school basketball scores
Free Throws: Marist’s start, Sayonara and the unbeatens
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 18, 2022
‘This is what I’ve been waiting on’; Curie responds to Mike Oliver’s call-out, beats Oswego East
The Latest
10E43_FP01_00011.jpg
Movies and TV
Fun ‘Puss in Boots’ sequel an overdue return for swashbuckling feline
An impressive and expressive cast of actors voice the new characters taking on Antonio Banderas’ furry hero.
By Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press Film Writer
 
Illinois signed football coach Bret Bielema to a new six-year contract through 2028.
College Sports
Illinois coach Bret Bielema’s salary jumps to $6 million under new contract
The Illini (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) are wrapping up their best season since the 2007 Rose Bowl team won nine games. They were ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for five straight weeks and made the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time.
By Associated Press
 
Kassandra Scott, 71, plays pickleball at Mandrake Park on the South Side.
Chicago
Company behind Lollapalooza to fund new pickleball courts, refurbish tennis courts in Grant Park
C3 Presents has donated $500,000 to the Chicago Park District.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Justin Fields warms up prior to Sunday’s game.
Bears
Justin Fields should look to Josh Allen’s run-pass balance for inspiration
While no one will mistake the two quarterbacks for each other — Fields has about 1,800 fewer passing yards than the Bills quarterback this season — his run-pass balance is a good template for the Bears next year and beyond.
By Patrick Finley
 
Chicago could get hit with a major snowstorm this week, like the one that hit last February.
La Voz Chicago
Se prevé una tormenta de nieve, vientos peligrosos y medio pie de nieve en Chicago
Las peores condiciones se desarrollarán el jueves por la noche, con una posible tormenta de nieve y temperaturas peligrosamente bajas previstas para el viernes, advirtió el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional.
By Sun-Times Wire
 