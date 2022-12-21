The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
College Sports Sports

No. 5 Notre Dame routs Western Michigan 85-57

Maddy Westbeld scored 10 points in four minutes and the Fighting Irish started the second half with a 17-0 run.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE No. 5 Notre Dame routs Western Michigan 85-57
Notre Dame’s Natalija Marshall, center, drives against Western Michigan’s Hannah Spitzley (3) and Lauren Ross (22) during the first half of Wednesday’s game.

Notre Dame’s Natalija Marshall, center, drives against Western Michigan’s Hannah Spitzley (3) and Lauren Ross (22) during the first half of Wednesday’s game.

Michael Caterina/AP

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Maddy Westbeld scored 10 points in four minutes and No. 5 Notre Dame started the second half on a 17-0 spree en route to a 85-57 win over Western Michigan on Wednesday.

The Fighting Irish (10-1) led 38-30 at the half, but scored on seven of their first eight possessions during the third quarter with a trio of 3-pointers. The Broncos (5-6) missed their first nine shots from the field in the period and saw their three-game winning streak snapped.

“They threw a haymaker and they connected,” Western Michigan coach Shane Clipfell said of the Irish. “It had a lot more to do with them than us. I’m sure they had a stern talking-to at halftime. The only thing I didn’t like about our response is we got flustered. They were making baskets and then we were trying to do things too fast at the other end.”

Westbeld scored a season-high 23 points, including 15 in the third quarter, and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

“We definitely started out a little slow,” Westbeld said. “We need to take it on ourselves to hold our standard from the beginning of the game, so at halftime, Coach (Niele Ivey) just reiterated that a little bit for us. We came out in the third quarter ready to play our game.”

Sonia Citron added 16 points for Notre Dame, Olivia Miles dished 12 assists to go with eight points, and Kylee Watson netted 10 points by going 5 for 5 from the field.

Lauren Ross led Western Michigan with 15 points. Hannah Spitzley added 12 points, 10 in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish now dive into the league grind in earnest, where they’ll have competition for the Atlantic Coast Conference title from No. 6 North Carolina, No. 7 North Carolina State and No. 8 Virginia Tech. Notre Dame already played the Hokies on the road, and will also have road games against the Tar Heels and Wolfpack.

Western Michigan: The Broncos turn their attention to Mid-American Conference play after an uneven preconference slate that saw them lose by margins of 48, 32, 38 and 28, and win against overmatched opponents by as much as 61 and 28.

CONTAINING A STAR

Ross, a redshirt sophomore, entered the day as one of the nation’s hottest guards, averaging 28.5 points over her last four games. The Irish slowed her down, with mostly Citron and freshman KK Bransford taking turns on defense.

“It was an emphasis for us to try to limit her touches,” Ivey said of Ross, “deny her a little bit more, make her uncomfortable, push her off the 3-point line. … She’s really tough and I thought we did a really good job.”

Ross closed 5 for 15 from the field with one 3-pointer and 3 of 6 at the stripe.

Over her previous three games, while averaging 31 points, she’d gone 24 of 53 from the field with seven 3-pointers. More staggering, she’d attempted 43 free throws and made 38.

“I think she got a little frustrated when she didn’t get the calls,” Clipfell said. “They weren’t going to allow her any free space, but she’s tough and she’ll learn from this one.”

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Hosts Boston College in the ACC home opener on New Year’s Day.

Western Michigan: Has a two-week hiatus and then start MAC play at Toledo on Jan. 4.

Next Up In College Sports
Illinois coach Bret Bielema’s salary jumps to $6 million under new contract
Illinois’ Bret Bielema on old friend Mike Leach — and one last, laugh-filled conversation
Northwestern, Illinois roll to easy victories
College football’s playoff is all-consuming. What happens when all the romance is gone?
Billie Moore, the first U.S. women’s Olympic basketball coach, dies at 79
Drew Brees returns to Purdue as a temporary assistant coach
The Latest
collage2x.jpg
Year In Review 2022
Here are our photographers’ favorite photos of 2022 — and why
Sun-Times visual journalists reveal which images they were most proud of from this past year.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
Chase Claypool, Cody Whitehair, Teven Jenkins all miss Bears practice
One day after the first piece of optimism since he hurt his knee against the Packers, Chase Claypool missed another Bears practice Wednesday.
By Patrick Finley
 
merlin_110432288.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Whitney Houston’ biopic gives good love to the troubled singer
Naomi Ackie seems to channel the pop star in a film that doesn’t dig too deep but consistently entertains.
By Richard Roeper
 
A photo of Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs scoring a touchdown.
Bears
Bills WR Stefon Diggs shows Bears exactly what they need for QB Justin Fields
Fields needs the advantage of knowing a defense’s attention is diverted in many directions rather than narrowed solely on him.
By Jason Lieser
 
A person walks through the snow in Uptown after a February snowfall. Chicago’s first major winter storm of the this season is expected to hit Thursday.
Chicago
Blizzard conditions expected to sweep Chicago area Thursday through Christmas
Less than 6 inches of snow is forecast, but dangerously cold temperatures and brutal wind gusts will make travel treacherous throughout Christmas weekend, officials warned Wednesday.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 