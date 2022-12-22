The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 22, 2022
NHL Sports College Sports

Weather forces NHL to postpone two games

Colleges are also adjusting schedules.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Weather forces NHL to postpone two games
The NHL postponed Buffalo’s home game against Tampa Bay.

The NHL postponed Buffalo’s home game against Tampa Bay.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP

The NHL postponed two games scheduled for Friday because of a major winter storm that began rolling across the eastern two-thirds of the U.S. and Canada, bringing blizzard conditions and bone-chilling temperatures.

Buffalo’s home game against Tampa Bay was postponed on Wednesday, and a day later the NHL postponed Detroit’s visit to Ottawa until Feb. 27.

The league’s Christmas break begins on Saturday. The strength of the storm had the potential of cutting into Tampa Bay players’ mandated days off had the team been stranded in Buffalo on Friday, when the brunt of the storm is expected to hit the region.

The Lightning’s game against the Sabres has been rescheduled to March 4. The Sabres were originally scheduled to play the Philadelphia Flyers that day. The NHL has instead moved the Flyers game at Buffalo to Jan. 9.

Much of the country was bracing for a dangerous mix of sub-zero temperatures, high winds and blizzard conditions into the holiday weekend. Some parts of the U.S. could see wind chills approaching 70 degrees below zero. By Friday, the arctic front was expected to spread sharp cold as far south as Florida.

The daunting forecast prompted a number of schools to move up tipoff times for college basketball games while at least a dozen others were canceled or postponed, including Omaha at Iowa State and No. 17 Wisconsin’s home game Friday against Grambling on the men’s side. Drake’s game at No. 14 Iowa State on Thursday was among the women’s games called off.

Next Up In NHL
Blackhawks’ lead proves short-lived in loss to Predators
Kevin Lankinen returns to Chicago amid strong start with Predators: ‘This is my path’
Blackhawks prospect Isaak Phillips brings increased confidence, grit into juicy NHL opportunity
Blackhawks satisfied with box-plus-one defensive structure, just not with execution
Blackhawks send down Arvid Soderblom, call up Isaak Phillips in flurry of moves
Luke Richardson’s attentiveness toward Blackhawks goalies rare among NHL coaches
The Latest
File photo of a Chicago police SUV.
Chicago
3rd apparent suicide by a Chicago police officer in a week
The latest death occurred Thursday morning, when the officer was found in his home in the Chicago Lawn District on the Southwest Side, officials said.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Brenda Torres of the Southwest Organizing Project receives a COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine at a CVS pharmacy in the West Lawn neighborhood in November.
Coronavirus
Chicago moves toward high risk for COVID-19; Lightfoot urges all to get shots
Mayor says mask “advisory” is coming as virus cases rise.
By Brett Chase
 
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman has died, his family said in a statement. He was 31.
Obituaries
Former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman dies at 31
Hillman’s family posted on his Instagram account Wednesday that he was diagnosed in August with a rare form of kidney cancer called renal medullary carcinoma and was under hospice care.
By Associated Press
 
Holiday revelers attend the Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza on Wednesday evening. The marketplace, along with the Aurora location at RiverEdge Park, is ending its season two days ahead of schedule due to the dangerous winter storm heading into Chicago on Thursday.
Chicago
Downtown Christkindlmarket to close Thursday for the season — 2 days early
The Aurora location will also close ahead of schedule due to the poor weather forecast, while the Wrigleyville market will close for the weekend but reopen next week.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Jimmy V Classic - Illinois v Texas
Columnists
Game clock has run down for Chris Beard
Men who hit women tend to be multiple offenders. Especially men who throttle and bite them, as Beard is alleged to have done.
By Gene Lyons
 