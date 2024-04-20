The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Connor Bedard's summer plans, Alex Vlasic's contract preference and more Blackhawks notes

Now that the Hawks’ season is over, Bedard plans to play for Canada in the World Championships, then head home to Vancouver to work on his speed and explosiveness.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Connor Bedard's summer plans, Alex Vlasic's contract preference and more Blackhawks notes
Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard will play in the World Championships for Canada.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After weeks of dodging the question, Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard finally confirmed the news Saturday: His 2023-24 season isn’t quite done yet.

Bedard will play for Canada in the world championships next month in Czechia, joining Hawks teammates Seth Jones (U.S.), Alex Vlasic (U.S.), Petr Mrazek (Czechia) and Philipp Kurashev (Switzerland).

“Me and ‘Kurshy’ were talking, and our main goal is to score on Mrazek,” Bedard quipped.

He hadn’t 100% committed because he wanted to first assess how his body felt after the Hawks’ season ended. It turns out it held up very well this spring after he returned from a broken jaw. Even his jaw has felt fine for a long time now, despite the fact he wore the bubble helmet through the season finale Thursday.

After the worlds, he plans to return home to the Vancouver area for the majority of the offseason. Last summer wasn’t exactly relaxing for him — because of the hullabaloo surrounding the draft and his NHL arrival — so some long-awaited time outside the spotlight will be appreciated.

He expects to skate and train with his usual group of Vancouver-native hockey stars, including Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson, Islanders forward Mathew Barzal and Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

“Going into the summer, [it] is great to know what the league’s like, how you can succeed, and what more I can do to succeed,” Bedard said.

During his individual and off-ice training, he plans to focus on his skating speed. That’s one of his few skills that’s merely average rather than elite.

“I want to get faster in the gym, probably more explosive and a little stronger for puck battles and net-front [scrums] and stuff like that,” he said. “On the ice, the main thing is probably speed, but I’m going to work on just trying to create more offense.”

Related

Vlasic looking long

Hawks defenseman Alex Vlasic, a restricted free agent this summer coming off his breakout season, made it pretty obvious he’ll enter negotiations hoping to secure a long-term contract rather than a bridge deal.

“It’s amazing being able to play for my hometown team, so I’m not really looking to go anywhere else,” Vlasic said. “I want to be here as long as possible, and [my agent] knows that.”

In that case, Vlasic’s contract could wind up looking similar to the one Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson signed last summer — seven years at $4.3 million per year — although his agent, Scott Bartlett, likely will push for a higher salary.

“We love Alex and love the path he’s on, so we’re working through that,” Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson said.

This and that

  • Struggling goalie Arvid Soderblom has another year under contract, but Davidson suggested he won’t be handed the backup job again next season. Davidson said he will “take a deep look at” the goalie situation this summer.
  • Forward prospect Ryan Greene has decided to return to Boston University next season for his junior year. Davidson said the Hawks “fully support” that.
  • Hawks prospect development camp will be off-ice only again this July, continuing the new format established last year, Davidson said.
Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
GM Kyle Davidson on Blackhawks' rebuild: 'It's time to take a step forward'
Analyzing most encouraging, discouraging aspects of Blackhawks’ 2023-24 season
Blackhawks rally, then crumble, in season-ending loss to Kings
With ACL recovery on track, Blackhawks’ Taylor Hall used lost season to ‘refresh mentally’
Connor Bedard assesses rookie season with Blackhawks: 'I was OK'
With Stadium, Jerry Reinsdorf can create something he couldn’t 40 years ago
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I gave my keepsake ring to friend who now claims it was hers all along
She accepted the jewelry from her longtime BFF to provide strength during her cancer battle, but that turned out to be a lie as well.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, April 21, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
White Sox Phillies Baseball
White Sox
White Sox ruin Zack Wheeler's no-hit bid but fall to 3-17
But the Sox broke through for five runs against reliever Ricardo Pinto in the ninth inning to avoid a record eighth shutout in 20 games in a 9-5 loss.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Adbert Alzolay
Cubs
Adbert Alzolay's struggles continue after fourth blown save
After Alzolay’s latest blunder, the Cubs might have a closer problem.
By Kyle Williams
 
White Sox Royals Baseball
White Sox
White Sox players bracing for the worst: ‘This game will bring you to your knees’
Despite the team’s horrible start, Sox veterans say the group’s mindset is about as good as it can be.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 