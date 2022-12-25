Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 25, 2022

The holiday tournament action starts up tomorrow, thank goodness. This week was basically wasted for most teams. There were only 13 games played by the entire Super 25 and three of those were Benet games in Arizona.

Consequently, there was very little movement in the rankings. Evanston drops out after losing to New Trier. I could have stuck with the Wildkits another week but it seemed time to add undefeated Barrington.

The Broncos are the top seed at Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic. The Jacobs tournament has gone to a traditional 16 team bracket this season. Crystal Lake South, a quality team that I covered early in the season, is the No. 2 seed.

I’m planning on hitting York and Proviso West tomorrow and then I have an ambitious plan to hit four tournaments on Tuesday.

Enjoy all the holiday action over the next few days and safe travels to everyone.

Super 25 for Dec. 26, 2022

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Simeon (8-0) 1

Favorites at Pontiac

2. Kenwood (9-1) 2

Favorites at Proviso West

3. Joliet West (9-2) 3

Time for a Pontiac title

4. St. Rita (6-3) 4

Nojus Indrusaitis picks Iowa State

5. Young (8-4) 5

Kenwood rematch in title game?

6. Brother Rice (11-1) 6

Local favorites at Bloomington

7. Benet (13-0) 7

Won three in Arizona

8. Hillcrest (11-1) 8

Favorites at Big Dipper

9. St. Ignatius (10-1) 9

Knocked off Lane

10. New Trier (12-1) 10

Beat Evanston

11. Mount Carmel (11-1) 11

Handled Loyola

12. Curie (8-3) 12

Always a contender at Pontiac

13. Rolling Meadows (11-1) 13

A lot to prove at York

14. Glenbrook North (11-0) 14

Beat Prospect

15. Bloom (6-2) 15

Could surprise at Pontiac

16. Lyons (7-0) 16

Contenders at York

17. Lincoln-Way East (10-1) 17

Favorites in Effingham

18. Hyde Park (11-1) 18

Won in Missouri

19. Oswego East (10-2) 19

Favorites at Hinsdale Central

20. Proviso East (7-1) 20

Ready to build on solid start

21. Lemont (10-0) 21

Could surprise at York

22. St. Patrick (8-2) 22

Spoiler at York?

23. Marist (11-1) 24

Beat Comer

24. Downers Grove North (9-1) 25

Favorites at East Aurora

25. Barrington (8-0) NR

Favorites at Jacobs