Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 25, 2022
A week of canceled and postponed games leads to few changes. Undefeated Barrington joins for the first time this season.
The holiday tournament action starts up tomorrow, thank goodness. This week was basically wasted for most teams. There were only 13 games played by the entire Super 25 and three of those were Benet games in Arizona.
Consequently, there was very little movement in the rankings. Evanston drops out after losing to New Trier. I could have stuck with the Wildkits another week but it seemed time to add undefeated Barrington.
The Broncos are the top seed at Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic. The Jacobs tournament has gone to a traditional 16 team bracket this season. Crystal Lake South, a quality team that I covered early in the season, is the No. 2 seed.
I’m planning on hitting York and Proviso West tomorrow and then I have an ambitious plan to hit four tournaments on Tuesday.
Enjoy all the holiday action over the next few days and safe travels to everyone.
Super 25 for Dec. 26, 2022
With record and last week’s ranking
1. Simeon (8-0) 1
Favorites at Pontiac
2. Kenwood (9-1) 2
Favorites at Proviso West
3. Joliet West (9-2) 3
Time for a Pontiac title
4. St. Rita (6-3) 4
Nojus Indrusaitis picks Iowa State
5. Young (8-4) 5
Kenwood rematch in title game?
6. Brother Rice (11-1) 6
Local favorites at Bloomington
7. Benet (13-0) 7
Won three in Arizona
8. Hillcrest (11-1) 8
Favorites at Big Dipper
9. St. Ignatius (10-1) 9
Knocked off Lane
10. New Trier (12-1) 10
Beat Evanston
11. Mount Carmel (11-1) 11
Handled Loyola
12. Curie (8-3) 12
Always a contender at Pontiac
13. Rolling Meadows (11-1) 13
A lot to prove at York
14. Glenbrook North (11-0) 14
Beat Prospect
15. Bloom (6-2) 15
Could surprise at Pontiac
16. Lyons (7-0) 16
Contenders at York
17. Lincoln-Way East (10-1) 17
Favorites in Effingham
18. Hyde Park (11-1) 18
Won in Missouri
19. Oswego East (10-2) 19
Favorites at Hinsdale Central
20. Proviso East (7-1) 20
Ready to build on solid start
21. Lemont (10-0) 21
Could surprise at York
22. St. Patrick (8-2) 22
Spoiler at York?
23. Marist (11-1) 24
Beat Comer
24. Downers Grove North (9-1) 25
Favorites at East Aurora
25. Barrington (8-0) NR
Favorites at Jacobs