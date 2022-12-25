The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 25, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

High school basketball schedule: Dec. 26 to Dec. 31

The full schedule for this week.

By  Jack Gleason
   
High school basketball schedule: Dec. 26 to Dec. 31
Glenbrook South’s Gaven Marr (31) controls the ball past Lake Forest’s Anthony Mordini (4) .

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Monday, December 26, 2022

FORRESTON

Pecatonica vs. Lena-Winslow, 5:00

Newman vs. Byron, 5:00

Milledgeville vs. River Ridge, 6:30

Winnebago vs. Stockton. 6:30

3rd Place, 8:00

Championship, 8:00

HINSDALE CENTRAL

Stevenson vs. Glenbard East, 9:30

Oswego East vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 11:00

Morgan Park vs. Richards, 12:30

DePaul vs. Morton, 2:00

Marian Catholic vs. Maine South, 3:45

Auburn vs. Willowbrook, 5:15

Hinsdale Central vs. Oak Forest, 7:00

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. St. Charles East, 8:30

MARQUETTE (OTTAWA)

Serena vs. Dwight, 9:00a

Lexington vs. Somonauk, 10:30

St. Bede vs. Hall, 12:00

Seneca vs. Indian Creek, 1:30

Reed-Custer vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 3:30

Putnam County vs. Wilmington, 5:00

Marquette vs. Woodland, 6:30

Gardner-So. Wilmington vs. Earlville, 8:00

PRINCEVILLE

Elmwood vs. Ridgewood (IL), 2:00

Brimfield vs. Henry-Senachwine, 3:30

Midland vs. Galva, 6:30

Princeville vs. Peoria Heights, 8:00

PROVISO WEST

Proviso West vs. Lincoln Park, 9:30a

St. Rita vs. Bowman (IN), 11:00

Bogan vs. Hammond Central (IN), 12:30

Young vs. Zion-Benton, 2:00

Thornton Fr. North vs. Clark, 4:00

Proviso East vs. Crete-Monee, 5:30

Farragut vs. Fenwick, 7:00

Kenwood vs. Southland, 8:30

YORK

Minooka vs. St. Ignatius, 8:30a

Naperville North vs. Glenard West, 10:00

Schaumburg vs. Riverside-Brookfield, 11:30

Leo vs. Lake Forest, 1:00

Nazareth vs. Yorkville, 3:00

Wheaton North vs. Palatine, 4:30

Batavia vs. Lyons, 6:00

Timothy Christian vs. Stagg, 7:30

St. Francis vs.Glenbrook South, 9:00a

Hinsdale South vs. Waubonsie Valley, 10:30

Montini vs. Rolling Meadows, 12:00

Glenbard North vs. St. Patrick, 1:30

Downers Grove South vs. Lemont, 3:30

Andrew vs. Conant, 5:00

Highland Park vs. Bolingbrook, 6:30

St. Laurence vs. York, 8:00

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

NON CONFERENCE

Medina (OH) at Austin, 12:00

BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL

Small Schools

St. Joseph vs. Annawan, 12:00

El Paso-Gridley vs. East Dubuque, 10:30

Rockford Lutheran vs. Olympia, 1:30

Notre Dame (Quincy) vs. Providence-St. Mel, 3:00

Aurora Christian vs. Fieldcrest, 8:00

University High (Normal) vs. Rock Falls, 9:30

Bloomington Catholic vs. Winnebago, 6:30

McNamara vs. Tri-Valley, 5:00

Large Schools

Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. North Chicago, 9:30

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Normal, 8:00

Wheaton-Warr. South vs. North Lawndale, 12:00

Peoria Central vs. Joliet Central, 10:30

Brother Rice vs. Oswego, 6:30

Mesa (AZ) vs. Springfield, 5:00

Rock Island vs. Harlem, 3:00

Romeoville vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 1:30

DE KALB

DeKalb vs. Ogden, 7:30

Geneva vs. Dundee-Crown, 6:00

Manley vs. Lincoln-Way West, 4:30

Huntley vs. Belvidere North, 3:00

Guilford vs. Marshall, 1:30

Phillips vs. McHenry, 12:00

East Moline vs. Hononegah, 10:30

Plainfield East vs. Naperville Central, 9:00a

EAST AURORA

Downers Grove North vs. DRW Prep, 1:00

Hope Academy vs. Joliet Catholic, 2:35

East Aurora vs. Plainfield Central, 5:45

Wheaton Academy vs. IMSA, 4:10

EASTLAND

West Carroll vs. Eastland, 8:30a

Forreston vs. Galena, 10:00

Byron vs. West Carroll, 11:30

Galena vs. Amboy, 1:00

South Beloit vs. Byron, 2:30

Amboy vs. Pecatonica, 4:00

Eastland vs. South Beloit, 5:30

Pecatonica vs. Forreston, 7:00

ELGIN

Walther Christian vs. Westminster Christian, 9:00a

King vs. Lake View, 10:30

Shepard vs. Bowen, 12:00

Waukegan vs.West Chicago, 1:45

Kennedy vs. Aurora Central, 3:15

Chicago Christian vs. Round Lake, 4:45

Elgin vs. Mather, 6:30

Elgin Academy vs. Raby, 8:00

ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN

Beecher vs. Eire-Prophetstown, 2:30

Beecher vs. Lena-Winslow, 5:30

GOLDEN GATE (FL)

Loyola vs. Immokalee (FL), 9:00a

HINSDALE CENTRAL

Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:30

Consolation Quarter-Final, 11:00

Consolation Quarter-Final, 12:30

Consolation Quarter-Final, 2:00

Quarter-Final, 3:45

Quarter-Final, 5:15

Quarter-Final, 7:00

Quarter-Final, 8:30

IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT

at Westmont

Glenbard South vs. Latin, 3:00

Elmwood Park vs. Christ the King, 4:30

South Shore vs. Taft, 6:00

UC-Woodlawn vs. Westmont, 7:30

at IC Catholic

Alcott vs. Evergreen Park, 3:00

St. Edward vs. Catalyst-Maria, 4:30

Fenger vs. Eisenhower, 6:00

Reavis vs. IC Catholic, 7:30

JACOBS

Barrington vs. Streamwood, 7:30

Johnsburg vs. Cary-Grove, 6:00

Grayslake Central vs. Jacobs, 3:00

Bartlett vs. Jefferson, 4:30

Crystal Lake South vs. Grant, 1:30

Lakrin vs. Elk Grove, 12:00

Hoffman Estates vs. Marian Central, 9:00a

Prairie Ridge vs. South Elgin, 10:30

KANKAKEE

Blue Division

Grant Park vs. St. Anne, 12:00

Momence vs. Cissna Park, 3:00

Manteno vs. Herscher, 6:00

Clifton Central vs. Peotone, 9:00

Maroon Division

Lindblom vs. Schurz, 10:30

Dunbar vs. Von Steuben, 1:30

Jefferson vs. Butler, 7:30

Kankakee vs. Hansberry, 7:30

LA MOILLE

Hiawatha vs. Lowpoint-Washburn, 4:00

LaMoille vs. DePue, 5:30

LA SALLE-PERU

LaSalle-Peru vs. Sherrard, 11:00

Geneseo vs. Illinois Valley Central, 12:30

Sherrard vs. Geneseo, 4:30

Illinois Valley Central vs. LaSalle-Peru, 6:00

LITTLE VILLAGE

Phoenix vs. Ellison, 10:30

Hubbard vs. Juarez, 11:00

Little Village vs. Morgan Park Academy, 12:00

MAINE EAST

Jones vs. Vernon Hills, 9:00a

Niles West vs. Bulls Prep, 10:30

Leyden vs. Sandburg, 12:00

Westinghouse vs. Argo, 1:30

Providence vs. Metea Valley, 3:00

Ridgewood vs. Richards (Chgo), 4:30

Maine East vs. Sullivan, 6:00

Crane vs. Addison Trail, 7:30

MARENGO

Genoa-Kingston vs. Sycamore, 10:30

Woodstock North vs. Wauconda, 10:30

Freeport vs. Richmond-Burton, 12:00

Woodstock (BYE)

Harvest Christian vs. Rockford Christian, 12:00

Fenton vs. Stillman Valley, 1:30

Grayslake North vs. Rochelle, 1:30

Crystal Lake Central vs. Marengo, 3:00

13th Place Semi-Final, 3:00

13th Place Semi-Final (BYE)

Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 6:00

5th Place Semi-Final, 7:30

Semi-Final, 6:00

Semi-Final, 7:30

MARQUETTE (OTTAWA)

Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:00a

Consolation Quarter-Final, 10:30

Consolation Quarter-Final, 12:00

Consolation Quarter-Final, 1:30

Quarter-Final, 3:30

Quarter-Final, 5:00

Quarter-Final, 6:30

Quarter-Final, 8:00

NORTH BOONE

North Boone vs. Alden-Hebron, 2:00

Harvard vs. Durand, 3:30

PEKIN

Morton vs. Plainfield South, 9:00a

Normal West vs. Boylan, 10:30

Moline vs. Limestone, 12:45

Lake Zurich vs. Lanphier, 2:15

Richwoods vs. Hersey, 3:45

Pekin vs. Comer, 6:30

Mount Carmel vs. Perspectives-MSA, 8:00

Lake Park vs. Washington (IL), 9:30

PLANO

Kaneland vs. Mendota, 9:00a

Yorkville Christian vs. Sandwich, 10:30

Ottawa vs. Lisle, 12:30

Marmion vs. Morris, 2:00

Northridge vs. Newark, 3:30

Notre Dame (Peoria) vs. Plano, 7:00

Streator vs. Hinckey-Big Rock, 5:30

Burlington Central vs. Coal City, 8:30

PRINCEVILLE

Consolsation Semi-Final, 2:00

Consolsation Semi-Final, 3:30

Semi-Final, 6:30

Semi-Final, 8:00

PROVISO WEST

Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:30a

Consolation Quarter-Final, 11:00

Consolation Quarter-Final, 12:30

Consolation Quarter-Final, 2:00

Quarter-Final, 4:00

Quarter-Final, 5:30

Quarter-Final, 7:00

Quarter-Final, 8:30

RICH

Perspectives-Lead vs. Thornton Fr. South, 9:00a

Thornton vs. Francis Parker, 10:30

Hyde Park vs. Bremen, 12:00

Tinley Park vs. Thornwood, 1:30

De La Salle vs. Thornridge, 3:30

Rich vs. Noll (IN), 5:00

Longwood vs. Agricultural Science, 6:30

Hillcrest vs. St. Francis de Sales, 8:00

WHEELING

Hampshire vs. St. Viator, 9:00a

Libertyville vs. Maine West, 10:30

Deerfield vs. Prosser, 12:15

Neuqua Valley vs. Buffalo Grove, 2:00

Niles North vs. Prospect, 3:45

Fremd vs. Antioch, 5:30

Wheeling vs. Notre Dame, 7:15

Glenbrook North vs. Englewood STEM, 8:45

WILLIAMSVILLE

Roanoke-Benson vs. East Peoria, 3:00

YORK

Second Round - Consolation, 8:30a

Second Round - Consolation, 10:00

Second Round - Consolation, 11:30

Second Round - Consolation, 1:00

Second Round - Consolation, 9:00a

Second Round - Consolation, 10:30

Second Round - Consolation, 12:00

Second Round - Consolation, 1:30

Second Round, 3:00

Second Round, 4:30

Second Round, 6:00

Second Round, 7:30

Second Round, 3:30

Second Round, 5:00

Second Round, 6:30

Second Round, 8:00

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

NON CONFERENCE

Medina (OH) at Wells, 12:00

BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL

Small Schools

Consolation Quarter-Final, 2:00

Consolation Quarter-Final, 12:30

Consolation Quarter-Final, 11:00

Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:30a

Quarter-Final, 4:00

Quarter-Final, 5:30

Quarter-Final, 7:00

Quarter-Final, 8:30

13th Place Semi-Final, 8:00

13th Place Semi-Final, 5:00

Large Schools

Consolation Quarter-Final, 2:00

Consolation Quarter-Final, 12:30

Consolation Quarter-Final, 11:00

Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:30a

Quarter-Final, 4:00

Quarter-Final, 5:30

Quarter-Final, 7:00

Quarter-Final, 8:30

13th Place Semi-Final, 6:30

13th Place Semi-Final, 3:30

CENTRALIA

Marist vs. Cahokia, 8:30a

Wekiva (FL) vs. Kipp (MO), 10:00

Evanston vs. Champaign Central, 12:30

Mt. Vernon vs. Dyett, 2:00

Ritter (MO) vs. Payton, 3:30

Hillwood (TN) vs. Belleville West, 6:15

Centralia vs. Confluence (MO), 7:45

Glenwood vs. Carmel, 9:15

COLLINSVILLE

O’Fallon vs. Mundelein, 10:00

Rockford East vs. Althoff, 4:30

DE KALB

Consolation Quarter-Final,1:30

Consolation Quarter-Final, 12:00

Consolation Quarter-Final, 10:30

Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:00a

Quarter-Final, 7:30

Quarter-Final, 6:00

Quarter-Final, 4:30

Quarter-Final, 3:00

EAST AURORA

Consolation Semi-Final, 1:00

Consolation Semi-Final, 2:35

Semi-Final, 4:10

Semi-Final, 5:45

EASTLAND

Forreston vs. Amboy, 2:00

West Carroll vs. South Beloit, 3:30

Pecatonia vs. Galena, 5:00

Eastland vs. Byron, 6:30

EFFINGHAM / TEUTOPOLIS

at Teutopolis

Belvidere vs. Oak Lawn, 3:00

St. A thony vs. Lutheran North (MO), 4:30

Dixon vs. Brooks, 6:00

Charleston vs. Teutopolis, 7:30

at Effingham

Mattoon vs. Lincoln-Way East, 3:00

Centennial vs. Newton, 3:00

Knoxville vs. Pleasant Plains, 6:00

Highland vs. Effingham, 7:30

ELGIN

Consolation Quarter-Final, 10:30

Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:00a

Consolation Quarter-Final, 1:45

Consolation Quarter-Final, 12:00

Quarter-Final, 4:45

Quarter-Final, 3:15

Quarter-Final, 8:00

Quarter-Final, 6:30

GOLDEN GATE (FL)

Loyola vs. TBA

GREENVIEW

Grace Christian vs. Fulton, 11:00

Grace Christian vs. TBA

HINSDALE CENTRAL

13th Place Semi-Final, 9:30

13th Place Semi-Final, 11:00

Consolation Semi-Final, 12:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 2:00

5th Place Semi-Final, 3:45

5th Place Semi-Final, 5:15

Semi-Final, 7:00

Semi-Final, 8:30

IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT

at Westmont

Consolation Quarter-Final, 3:00

Consolation Quarter-Final, 4:30

Quarter-Final, 6:00

Quarter-Final, 7:30

at IC Catholic

Consolation Quarter-Final, 3:00

Consolation Quarter-Final, 4:30

Quarter-Final, 6:00

Quarter-Final, 7:30

JACOBS

Consolation Quarter-Final, 1:30

Consolation Quarter-Final, 12:00

Consolation Quarter-Final, 10:30

Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:00a

Quarter-Final, 7:30

Quarter-Final, 6:00

Quarter-Final, 4:30

Quarter-Final, 3:00

KANKAKEE

Blue Division

Consolation Semi-Final, 12:00

Consolation Semi-Final, 9:00a

Semi-Final, 3:00

Semi-Final, 6:00

Maroon Division

Consolation Semi-Final, 10:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 1:30

Semi-Final, 7:30

Semi-Final, 4:30

LA MOILLE

DePue vs. Lowpoint-Washburn, 4:00

LaMoille vs. Hiawatha, 5:30

LA SALLE-PERU

LaSalle-Peru vs. Geneseo, TBA

Illinois Valley Central vs. Sherrard, TBA

LITTLE VILLAGE

TBA

MAINE EAST

Consolation Quarter-Final, 2:30

Consolation Quarter-Final, 4:00

Consolation Quarter-Final, 4:00

Consolation Quarter-Final, 5:30

Quarter-Final, 3:00

Quarter-Final, 4:30

Quarter-Final, 6:00

Quarter-Final, 7:30

MARENGO

15th Place (BYE)

13th Place, 10:30

11th Place, 12:00

Consolation Championship, 1:30

7th Place, 3:00

5th Place, 4:30

3rd Place, 6:00

Championship, 7:30

MARQUETTE (OTTAWA)

13th Place Semi-Final, 9:00a

13th Place Semi-Final, 10:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 12:00

Consolation Semi-Final, 1:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 3:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 5:00

Semi-Final, 6:30

Semi-Final, 8:00

NORTH BOONE

Alden-Hebron vs. Harvard, 11:00

North Boone vs. Durand, 12:30

PEKIN

Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:00a

Consolation Quarter-Final, 10:30

Consolation Quarter-Final, 12:45

Consolation Quarter-Final, 2:15

Quarter-Final, 9:00a

Quarter-Final, 10:30

Quarter-Final, 12:45

Quarter-Final, 2:15

13th Place Semi-Final, 3:45

13th Place Semi-Final, 9:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 6:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 8:00

5th Place Semi-Final, 3:45

5th Place Semi-Final, 9:30

Semi-Final, 6:30

Semi-Final, 8:00

PLANO

Consolation Quarter-Final, 10:30

Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:00a

Consolation Quarter-Final, 12:30

Consolation Quarter-Final, 2:00

Quarter-Final, 3:30

Quarter-Final, 5:30

Quarter-Final, 7:00

Quarter-Final, 8:30

PONTIAC

Bloom vs. Plainfield North, 9:00a

Benet vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 10:30

Manual vs. Lockport, 1:00

Joliet West vs. Bloomington, 2:30

New Trier vs. Warren, 4:00

Curie vs. Danville, 6:00

Simeon vs. St. Charles North, 7:30

West Aurora vs. Pontiac, 9:00

PRINCEVILLE

7th Place, 2:00

5th Place, 3:30

3rd Place, 6:30

Championship, 8:00

PROVISO WEST

Consolation Semi-Final, 11:00

Consolation Semi-Final, 12:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 2:00

5th Place Semi-Final, 4:00

Semi-Final, 5:30

Semi-Final, 7:00

RICH

Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:00a

Consolation Quarter-Final, 10:30

Consolation Quarter-Final, 12:00

Consolation Quarter-Final, 1:30

Quarter-Final, 3:30

Quarter-Final, 5:00

Quarter-Final, 6:30

Quarter-Final, 8:00

WHEELING

Consolation Quarter-Final, 10:30

Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:00a

Consolation Quarter-Final, 12:15

Consolation Quarter-Final, 2:00

Quarter-Final, 3:45

Quarter-Final, 5:30

Quarter-Final, 7:15

Quarter-Final, 8:45

WILLIAMSVILLE

Roanoke-Benson vs. TBA

YORK

Third Round - Consolation, 8:30 am

Third Round - Consolation, 10:00

Third Round - Consolation, 9:00 am

Third Round - Consolation, 10:30

Quarter-Final - Consolation, 11:30

Quarter-Final - Consolation, 1:00

Quarter-Final - Consolation, 12:00

Quarter-Final - Consolation, 1:30

Third Round, 3:00

Third Round, 4:30

Third Round, 6:00

Third Round, 7:30

Third Round - Quarter-Final, 3:30

Third Round - Quarter-Final, 5:00

Third Round - Quarter-Final, 6:30

Third Round - Quarter-Final, 8:00

Thursday, December 29, 2022

BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL

Small Schools

Consolation Semi-Final, 2:00

Consolation Semi-Final, 12:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 12:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 2:00

Semi-Final, 7:00

Semi-Final, 8:30

15th Place, 12:00

13th Place, 1:30

11th Place, 6:30

Consolation Championship, 8:30

7th Place, 8:00

5th Place, 7:00

Large Schools

Consolation Semi-Final, 11:00

Consolation Semi-Final, 9:30a

5th Place Semi-Final, 9:30a

5th Place Semi-Final, 11:00

Semi-Final, 4:00

Semi-Final, 5:30

15th Place, 9:00a

13th Place, 10:30

11th Place, 3:30

Consolation Championship, 5:30

7th Place, 5:00

5th Place, 4:00

CENTRALIA

Consolation Quarter-Final, 8:30a

Consolation Quarter-Final, 10:00

Consolation Quarter-Final, 3:30

Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:15

Quarter-Final, 12:30

Quarter-Final, 2:00

Quarter-Final, 6:00

Quarter-Final, 7:45

COLLINSVILLE

Mundelein vs. TBA

Rockford East vs. TBA

DE KALB

13th Place Semi-Final, 9:00a

13th Place Semi-Final, 10:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 1:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 12:00

5th Place Semi-Final, 3:00

5th Place Semi-Final, 4:30

Semi-Final, 7:30

Semi-Final, 6:00

EAST AURORA

7th Place, 1:00

5th Place, 2:35

3rd Place, 4:10

Championship, 5:45

EASTLAND

7th Place, 2:00

5th Place, 3:30

3rd Place, 5:00

Championship, 6:30

EFFINGHAM / TEUTOPOLIS

at Teutopolis

Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:00a

Consolation Quarter-Final, 10:30

Quarter-Final, 12:00

Quarter-Final, 1:30

at Effingham

Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:00a

Consolation Quarter-Final, 10:30

Quarter-Final, 12:00

Quarter-Final, 1:30

at Teutopolis

13th Place Semi-Final, 4:30 (at Effingham)

Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 6:00

Semi-Final, 7:30

at Effingham

13th Place Semi-Final, 6:00

Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 6:00

Semi-Final, 7:30

ELGIN

13th Place Semi-Final, 9:00a

13th Place Semi-Final, 10:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 12:00

Consolation Semi-Final, 1:45

5th Place Semi-Final, 3:15

5th Place Semi-Final, 4:45

Semi-Final, 6:30

Semi-Final, 8:00

ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN

Beecher vs. TBA

GOLDEN GATE (FL)

Loyola vs. TBA

GREENVIEW

Grace Christian vs. TBA

HINSDALE CENTRAL

15th Place, 9:30

13th Place, 11:00

11th Place, 12:30

Consolation Championship, 3:45

7th Place, 2:00

5th Place, 5:15

3rd Place, 7:00

Championship, 8:30

IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT

at Westmont

13th Place Semi-Final, 3:00

Consolation Semi-Final, 6:00

5th Place Semi-Final, 4:30

Semi-Final, 7:30

at IC Catholic

13th Place Semi-Final, 3:00

Consolation Semi-Final,6:00

5th Place Semi-Final, 4:30

Semi-Final, 7:30

JACOBS

13th Place Semi-Final, 9:00a

13th Place Semi-Final, 10:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 1:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 12:00

5th Place Semi-Final, 3:00

5th Place Semi-Final, 4:30

Semi-Final, 6:00

Semi-Final, 7:30

KANKAKEE

Blue Division

7th Place, 9:00a

5th Place, 12:00

3rd Place, 3:00

Championship, 6:00

Maroon Division

7th Place, 10:30

5th Place, 1:30

3rd Place, 4:30

Championship, 7:30

LA MOILLE

DePue vs. Hiawatha, 4:00

LaMoille vs. Lowpoint-Washburn, 5:30

LITTLE VILLAGE

TBA

MAINE EAST

13th Place Semi-Final, 2:30

13th Place Semi-Final, 2:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 4:00

Consolation Semi-Final, 5:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 2:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 4:00

Semi-Final, 6:00

Semi-Final, 7:30

MARQUETTE (OTTAWA)

15th Place, 9:00 a

13th Place, 10:30

11th Place, 12:00

Consolation Championship, 1:30

7th Place, 3:30

5th Place, 5:00

3rd Place, 6:30

Championship, 8:00

NORTH BOONE

Alden-Hebron vs. Durand, 2:00

North Boone vs. Harvard, 3:30

PEKIN

15th Place, 11:00

13th Place, 12:30

11th Place, 2:00

Consolation Championship, 2:00

7th Place, 11:00

5th Place, 12:30

3rd Place, 5:00

Championship, 6:30

PLANO

13th Place Semi-Final, 9:00a

13th Place Semi-Final, 10:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 12:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 2:00

5th Place Semi-Final, 3:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 5:30

Semi-Final, 7:00

Semi-Final, 8:30

PONTIAC

Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:30a

Consolation Quarter-Final, 8:00a

Consolation Quarter-Final, 2:30

Consolation Quarter-Final, 6:00

Quarter-Final, 1:00

Quarter-Final, 11:00

Quarter-Final, 4:00

Quarter-Final, 7:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 9:00

PROVISO WEST

13th Place Semi-Final, 11:00

13th Place Semi-Final, 12:30

Consolation Championship, 2:00

5th Place, 4:00

3rd Place, 5:30

Championship, 7:00

RICH

13th Place Semi-Final, 9:00a

13th Place Semi-Final, 10:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 12:00

Consolation Semi-Final, 1:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 3:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 5:00

Semi-Final, 6:30

Semi-Final, 8:00

WHEELING

13th Place Semi-Final, 9:00a

13th Place Semi-Final, 10:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 12:15

Consolation Semi-Final, 2:00

5th Place Semi-Final, 3:45

5th Place Semi-Final, 5:30

Semi-Final, 7:15

Semi-Final, 8:45

WILLIAMSVILLE

Roanoke-Benson vs. TBA

YORK

Fourth Round - Consolation, 8:30 am

Fourth Round - Consolation, 9:00 am

Fourth Round - Consolation, 11:30

Fourth Round - Consolation, 1:00

Fourth Round - Consolation, 3:00

Fourth Round - Consolation, 4:30

Semi-Final - Consolation, 3:30

Semi-Final - Consolation, 5:00

Fourth Round, 10:30

Fourth Round, 10:00

Fourth Round, 12:00

Fourth Round, 1:30

Fourth Round, 3:30

Fourth Round, 5:00

Semi-Final, 6:30

Semi-Final, 8:00

Friday, December 30, 2022

NON CONFERENCE

Monroe (WI) at Freeport, 3:30

BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL

Small Schools

3rd Place, 10:30

Championship, 5:15

Large Schools

3rd Place, 1:30

Championship, 8:45

CARTHAGE COLLEGE (WI)

Zion-Benton vs. Milwaukee Science (WI), 4:30

CENTRALIA

13th Place Semi-Final, 11:30

13th Place Semi-Final, 1:00

Consolation Semi-Final, 10:00

Consolation Semi-Final, 10:00

5th Place Semi-Final, 8:30a

5th Place Semi-Final, 8:30a

Semi-Final, 12:30

Semi-Final, 2:00

13th Place, 6:00

Consolation Championship, 6:00

5th Place, 4:30

3rd Place, 7:30

Championship, 9:00

COLLINSVILLE

Mundelein vs. TBA

Rockford East vs. TBA

DE KALB

15th Place, 9:00a

13th Place, 10:30

11th Place, 12:00

Consolation Championship, 1:30

7th Place, 3:00

5th Place, 4:30

3rd Place, 6:00

Championship, 7:30

EFFINGHAM / TEUTOPOLIS

at Effingham

15th Place, 10:00

13th Place, 11:30

11th Place, 10:00

Consolation Championship, 4:30

7th Place, 11:30

5th Place, 3:00

3rd Place, 6:00

Championship, 7:30

ELGIN

15th Place, 9:00a

13th Place, 10:30

11th Place, 12:00

Consolation Championship, 3:45

7th Place, 3:15

5th Place, 4:45

3rd Place, 6:30

Championship, 8:00

ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN

Beecher vs. TBA

GOLDEN GATE (FL)

Loyola vs. TBA

IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT

at IC Catholic

15th Place, 9:00a

13th Place, 10:30

11th Place, 12:00

Consolation Championship, 4:30

7th Place, 1:30

5th Place, 3:00

3rd Place, 6:00

Championship, 7:30

JACOBS

15th Place, 9:00a

13th Place, 10:30

11th Place, 12:00

Consolation Championship, 1:30

7th Place, 3:00

5th Place, 4:30

3rd Place, 6:00

Championship, 7:30

LITTLE VILLAGE

TBA

MAINE EAST

15th Place, 10:00

13th Place, 11:30

11th Place, 1:00

Consolation Championship, 11:30

7th Place, 10:00

5th Place, 10:00

3rd Place, 6:00

Championship, 7:30

PLANO

15th Place, 9:00a

13th Place, 10:30

11th Place, 12:15

Consolation Championship, 3:15

7th Place, 1:45

5th Place, 5:00

3rd Place, 6:30

Championship, 8:00

PONTIAC

Consolation Semi-Final, 8:00a

5th Place Semi-Final, 9:30a

5th Place Semi-Final, 11:00

Semi-Final, 1:00

Semi-Final, 2:30

Consolation Championship, 4:00

5th Place, 6:00

3rd Place, 7:30

Championship, 9:00

RICH

15th Place, 9:00a

13th Place, 10:30

11th Place, 12:00

Consolation Championship, 5:00

7th Place, 1:30

5th Place, 3:30

3rd Place, 6:30

Championship, 8:00

WHEELING

15th Place, 9:00a

13th Place, 10:30

11th Place, 2:00

Consolation Championship, 5:30

7th Place, 12:15

5th Place, 3:45

3rd Place, 7:15

Championship, 8:45

WILLIAMSVILLE

Roanoke-Benson vs. TBA

YORK

Consolation Championship, 3:00

3rd Place, 4:30

Championship, 6:00

Saturday, December 31, 2022

No games scheduled

