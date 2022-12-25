High school basketball schedule: Dec. 26 to Dec. 31

Monday, December 26, 2022
FORRESTON
Pecatonica vs. Lena-Winslow, 5:00
Newman vs. Byron, 5:00
Milledgeville vs. River Ridge, 6:30
Winnebago vs. Stockton. 6:30
3rd Place, 8:00
Championship, 8:00
HINSDALE CENTRAL
Stevenson vs. Glenbard East, 9:30
Oswego East vs. Lincoln-Way Central, 11:00
Morgan Park vs. Richards, 12:30
DePaul vs. Morton, 2:00
Marian Catholic vs. Maine South, 3:45
Auburn vs. Willowbrook, 5:15
Hinsdale Central vs. Oak Forest, 7:00
Homewood-Flossmoor vs. St. Charles East, 8:30
MARQUETTE (OTTAWA)
Serena vs. Dwight, 9:00a
Lexington vs. Somonauk, 10:30
St. Bede vs. Hall, 12:00
Seneca vs. Indian Creek, 1:30
Reed-Custer vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 3:30
Putnam County vs. Wilmington, 5:00
Marquette vs. Woodland, 6:30
Gardner-So. Wilmington vs. Earlville, 8:00
PRINCEVILLE
Elmwood vs. Ridgewood (IL), 2:00
Brimfield vs. Henry-Senachwine, 3:30
Midland vs. Galva, 6:30
Princeville vs. Peoria Heights, 8:00
PROVISO WEST
Proviso West vs. Lincoln Park, 9:30a
St. Rita vs. Bowman (IN), 11:00
Bogan vs. Hammond Central (IN), 12:30
Young vs. Zion-Benton, 2:00
Thornton Fr. North vs. Clark, 4:00
Proviso East vs. Crete-Monee, 5:30
Farragut vs. Fenwick, 7:00
Kenwood vs. Southland, 8:30
YORK
Minooka vs. St. Ignatius, 8:30a
Naperville North vs. Glenard West, 10:00
Schaumburg vs. Riverside-Brookfield, 11:30
Leo vs. Lake Forest, 1:00
Nazareth vs. Yorkville, 3:00
Wheaton North vs. Palatine, 4:30
Batavia vs. Lyons, 6:00
Timothy Christian vs. Stagg, 7:30
St. Francis vs.Glenbrook South, 9:00a
Hinsdale South vs. Waubonsie Valley, 10:30
Montini vs. Rolling Meadows, 12:00
Glenbard North vs. St. Patrick, 1:30
Downers Grove South vs. Lemont, 3:30
Andrew vs. Conant, 5:00
Highland Park vs. Bolingbrook, 6:30
St. Laurence vs. York, 8:00
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
NON CONFERENCE
Medina (OH) at Austin, 12:00
BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL
Small Schools
St. Joseph vs. Annawan, 12:00
El Paso-Gridley vs. East Dubuque, 10:30
Rockford Lutheran vs. Olympia, 1:30
Notre Dame (Quincy) vs. Providence-St. Mel, 3:00
Aurora Christian vs. Fieldcrest, 8:00
University High (Normal) vs. Rock Falls, 9:30
Bloomington Catholic vs. Winnebago, 6:30
McNamara vs. Tri-Valley, 5:00
Large Schools
Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. North Chicago, 9:30
Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Normal, 8:00
Wheaton-Warr. South vs. North Lawndale, 12:00
Peoria Central vs. Joliet Central, 10:30
Brother Rice vs. Oswego, 6:30
Mesa (AZ) vs. Springfield, 5:00
Rock Island vs. Harlem, 3:00
Romeoville vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 1:30
DE KALB
DeKalb vs. Ogden, 7:30
Geneva vs. Dundee-Crown, 6:00
Manley vs. Lincoln-Way West, 4:30
Huntley vs. Belvidere North, 3:00
Guilford vs. Marshall, 1:30
Phillips vs. McHenry, 12:00
East Moline vs. Hononegah, 10:30
Plainfield East vs. Naperville Central, 9:00a
EAST AURORA
Downers Grove North vs. DRW Prep, 1:00
Hope Academy vs. Joliet Catholic, 2:35
East Aurora vs. Plainfield Central, 5:45
Wheaton Academy vs. IMSA, 4:10
EASTLAND
West Carroll vs. Eastland, 8:30a
Forreston vs. Galena, 10:00
Byron vs. West Carroll, 11:30
Galena vs. Amboy, 1:00
South Beloit vs. Byron, 2:30
Amboy vs. Pecatonica, 4:00
Eastland vs. South Beloit, 5:30
Pecatonica vs. Forreston, 7:00
ELGIN
Walther Christian vs. Westminster Christian, 9:00a
King vs. Lake View, 10:30
Shepard vs. Bowen, 12:00
Waukegan vs.West Chicago, 1:45
Kennedy vs. Aurora Central, 3:15
Chicago Christian vs. Round Lake, 4:45
Elgin vs. Mather, 6:30
Elgin Academy vs. Raby, 8:00
ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN
Beecher vs. Eire-Prophetstown, 2:30
Beecher vs. Lena-Winslow, 5:30
GOLDEN GATE (FL)
Loyola vs. Immokalee (FL), 9:00a
HINSDALE CENTRAL
Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:30
Consolation Quarter-Final, 11:00
Consolation Quarter-Final, 12:30
Consolation Quarter-Final, 2:00
Quarter-Final, 3:45
Quarter-Final, 5:15
Quarter-Final, 7:00
Quarter-Final, 8:30
IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT
at Westmont
Glenbard South vs. Latin, 3:00
Elmwood Park vs. Christ the King, 4:30
South Shore vs. Taft, 6:00
UC-Woodlawn vs. Westmont, 7:30
at IC Catholic
Alcott vs. Evergreen Park, 3:00
St. Edward vs. Catalyst-Maria, 4:30
Fenger vs. Eisenhower, 6:00
Reavis vs. IC Catholic, 7:30
JACOBS
Barrington vs. Streamwood, 7:30
Johnsburg vs. Cary-Grove, 6:00
Grayslake Central vs. Jacobs, 3:00
Bartlett vs. Jefferson, 4:30
Crystal Lake South vs. Grant, 1:30
Lakrin vs. Elk Grove, 12:00
Hoffman Estates vs. Marian Central, 9:00a
Prairie Ridge vs. South Elgin, 10:30
KANKAKEE
Blue Division
Grant Park vs. St. Anne, 12:00
Momence vs. Cissna Park, 3:00
Manteno vs. Herscher, 6:00
Clifton Central vs. Peotone, 9:00
Maroon Division
Lindblom vs. Schurz, 10:30
Dunbar vs. Von Steuben, 1:30
Jefferson vs. Butler, 7:30
Kankakee vs. Hansberry, 7:30
LA MOILLE
Hiawatha vs. Lowpoint-Washburn, 4:00
LaMoille vs. DePue, 5:30
LA SALLE-PERU
LaSalle-Peru vs. Sherrard, 11:00
Geneseo vs. Illinois Valley Central, 12:30
Sherrard vs. Geneseo, 4:30
Illinois Valley Central vs. LaSalle-Peru, 6:00
LITTLE VILLAGE
Phoenix vs. Ellison, 10:30
Hubbard vs. Juarez, 11:00
Little Village vs. Morgan Park Academy, 12:00
MAINE EAST
Jones vs. Vernon Hills, 9:00a
Niles West vs. Bulls Prep, 10:30
Leyden vs. Sandburg, 12:00
Westinghouse vs. Argo, 1:30
Providence vs. Metea Valley, 3:00
Ridgewood vs. Richards (Chgo), 4:30
Maine East vs. Sullivan, 6:00
Crane vs. Addison Trail, 7:30
MARENGO
Genoa-Kingston vs. Sycamore, 10:30
Woodstock North vs. Wauconda, 10:30
Freeport vs. Richmond-Burton, 12:00
Woodstock (BYE)
Harvest Christian vs. Rockford Christian, 12:00
Fenton vs. Stillman Valley, 1:30
Grayslake North vs. Rochelle, 1:30
Crystal Lake Central vs. Marengo, 3:00
13th Place Semi-Final, 3:00
13th Place Semi-Final (BYE)
Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 6:00
5th Place Semi-Final, 7:30
Semi-Final, 6:00
Semi-Final, 7:30
MARQUETTE (OTTAWA)
Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:00a
Consolation Quarter-Final, 10:30
Consolation Quarter-Final, 12:00
Consolation Quarter-Final, 1:30
Quarter-Final, 3:30
Quarter-Final, 5:00
Quarter-Final, 6:30
Quarter-Final, 8:00
NORTH BOONE
North Boone vs. Alden-Hebron, 2:00
Harvard vs. Durand, 3:30
PEKIN
Morton vs. Plainfield South, 9:00a
Normal West vs. Boylan, 10:30
Moline vs. Limestone, 12:45
Lake Zurich vs. Lanphier, 2:15
Richwoods vs. Hersey, 3:45
Pekin vs. Comer, 6:30
Mount Carmel vs. Perspectives-MSA, 8:00
Lake Park vs. Washington (IL), 9:30
PLANO
Kaneland vs. Mendota, 9:00a
Yorkville Christian vs. Sandwich, 10:30
Ottawa vs. Lisle, 12:30
Marmion vs. Morris, 2:00
Northridge vs. Newark, 3:30
Notre Dame (Peoria) vs. Plano, 7:00
Streator vs. Hinckey-Big Rock, 5:30
Burlington Central vs. Coal City, 8:30
PRINCEVILLE
Consolsation Semi-Final, 2:00
Consolsation Semi-Final, 3:30
Semi-Final, 6:30
Semi-Final, 8:00
PROVISO WEST
Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:30a
Consolation Quarter-Final, 11:00
Consolation Quarter-Final, 12:30
Consolation Quarter-Final, 2:00
Quarter-Final, 4:00
Quarter-Final, 5:30
Quarter-Final, 7:00
Quarter-Final, 8:30
RICH
Perspectives-Lead vs. Thornton Fr. South, 9:00a
Thornton vs. Francis Parker, 10:30
Hyde Park vs. Bremen, 12:00
Tinley Park vs. Thornwood, 1:30
De La Salle vs. Thornridge, 3:30
Rich vs. Noll (IN), 5:00
Longwood vs. Agricultural Science, 6:30
Hillcrest vs. St. Francis de Sales, 8:00
WHEELING
Hampshire vs. St. Viator, 9:00a
Libertyville vs. Maine West, 10:30
Deerfield vs. Prosser, 12:15
Neuqua Valley vs. Buffalo Grove, 2:00
Niles North vs. Prospect, 3:45
Fremd vs. Antioch, 5:30
Wheeling vs. Notre Dame, 7:15
Glenbrook North vs. Englewood STEM, 8:45
WILLIAMSVILLE
Roanoke-Benson vs. East Peoria, 3:00
YORK
Second Round - Consolation, 8:30a
Second Round - Consolation, 10:00
Second Round - Consolation, 11:30
Second Round - Consolation, 1:00
Second Round - Consolation, 9:00a
Second Round - Consolation, 10:30
Second Round - Consolation, 12:00
Second Round - Consolation, 1:30
Second Round, 3:00
Second Round, 4:30
Second Round, 6:00
Second Round, 7:30
Second Round, 3:30
Second Round, 5:00
Second Round, 6:30
Second Round, 8:00
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
NON CONFERENCE
Medina (OH) at Wells, 12:00
BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL
Small Schools
Consolation Quarter-Final, 2:00
Consolation Quarter-Final, 12:30
Consolation Quarter-Final, 11:00
Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:30a
Quarter-Final, 4:00
Quarter-Final, 5:30
Quarter-Final, 7:00
Quarter-Final, 8:30
13th Place Semi-Final, 8:00
13th Place Semi-Final, 5:00
Large Schools
Consolation Quarter-Final, 2:00
Consolation Quarter-Final, 12:30
Consolation Quarter-Final, 11:00
Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:30a
Quarter-Final, 4:00
Quarter-Final, 5:30
Quarter-Final, 7:00
Quarter-Final, 8:30
13th Place Semi-Final, 6:30
13th Place Semi-Final, 3:30
CENTRALIA
Marist vs. Cahokia, 8:30a
Wekiva (FL) vs. Kipp (MO), 10:00
Evanston vs. Champaign Central, 12:30
Mt. Vernon vs. Dyett, 2:00
Ritter (MO) vs. Payton, 3:30
Hillwood (TN) vs. Belleville West, 6:15
Centralia vs. Confluence (MO), 7:45
Glenwood vs. Carmel, 9:15
COLLINSVILLE
O’Fallon vs. Mundelein, 10:00
Rockford East vs. Althoff, 4:30
DE KALB
Consolation Quarter-Final,1:30
Consolation Quarter-Final, 12:00
Consolation Quarter-Final, 10:30
Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:00a
Quarter-Final, 7:30
Quarter-Final, 6:00
Quarter-Final, 4:30
Quarter-Final, 3:00
EAST AURORA
Consolation Semi-Final, 1:00
Consolation Semi-Final, 2:35
Semi-Final, 4:10
Semi-Final, 5:45
EASTLAND
Forreston vs. Amboy, 2:00
West Carroll vs. South Beloit, 3:30
Pecatonia vs. Galena, 5:00
Eastland vs. Byron, 6:30
EFFINGHAM / TEUTOPOLIS
at Teutopolis
Belvidere vs. Oak Lawn, 3:00
St. A thony vs. Lutheran North (MO), 4:30
Dixon vs. Brooks, 6:00
Charleston vs. Teutopolis, 7:30
at Effingham
Mattoon vs. Lincoln-Way East, 3:00
Centennial vs. Newton, 3:00
Knoxville vs. Pleasant Plains, 6:00
Highland vs. Effingham, 7:30
ELGIN
Consolation Quarter-Final, 10:30
Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:00a
Consolation Quarter-Final, 1:45
Consolation Quarter-Final, 12:00
Quarter-Final, 4:45
Quarter-Final, 3:15
Quarter-Final, 8:00
Quarter-Final, 6:30
GOLDEN GATE (FL)
Loyola vs. TBA
GREENVIEW
Grace Christian vs. Fulton, 11:00
Grace Christian vs. TBA
HINSDALE CENTRAL
13th Place Semi-Final, 9:30
13th Place Semi-Final, 11:00
Consolation Semi-Final, 12:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 2:00
5th Place Semi-Final, 3:45
5th Place Semi-Final, 5:15
Semi-Final, 7:00
Semi-Final, 8:30
IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT
at Westmont
Consolation Quarter-Final, 3:00
Consolation Quarter-Final, 4:30
Quarter-Final, 6:00
Quarter-Final, 7:30
at IC Catholic
Consolation Quarter-Final, 3:00
Consolation Quarter-Final, 4:30
Quarter-Final, 6:00
Quarter-Final, 7:30
JACOBS
Consolation Quarter-Final, 1:30
Consolation Quarter-Final, 12:00
Consolation Quarter-Final, 10:30
Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:00a
Quarter-Final, 7:30
Quarter-Final, 6:00
Quarter-Final, 4:30
Quarter-Final, 3:00
KANKAKEE
Blue Division
Consolation Semi-Final, 12:00
Consolation Semi-Final, 9:00a
Semi-Final, 3:00
Semi-Final, 6:00
Maroon Division
Consolation Semi-Final, 10:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 1:30
Semi-Final, 7:30
Semi-Final, 4:30
LA MOILLE
DePue vs. Lowpoint-Washburn, 4:00
LaMoille vs. Hiawatha, 5:30
LA SALLE-PERU
LaSalle-Peru vs. Geneseo, TBA
Illinois Valley Central vs. Sherrard, TBA
LITTLE VILLAGE
TBA
MAINE EAST
Consolation Quarter-Final, 2:30
Consolation Quarter-Final, 4:00
Consolation Quarter-Final, 4:00
Consolation Quarter-Final, 5:30
Quarter-Final, 3:00
Quarter-Final, 4:30
Quarter-Final, 6:00
Quarter-Final, 7:30
MARENGO
15th Place (BYE)
13th Place, 10:30
11th Place, 12:00
Consolation Championship, 1:30
7th Place, 3:00
5th Place, 4:30
3rd Place, 6:00
Championship, 7:30
MARQUETTE (OTTAWA)
13th Place Semi-Final, 9:00a
13th Place Semi-Final, 10:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 12:00
Consolation Semi-Final, 1:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 3:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 5:00
Semi-Final, 6:30
Semi-Final, 8:00
NORTH BOONE
Alden-Hebron vs. Harvard, 11:00
North Boone vs. Durand, 12:30
PEKIN
Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:00a
Consolation Quarter-Final, 10:30
Consolation Quarter-Final, 12:45
Consolation Quarter-Final, 2:15
Quarter-Final, 9:00a
Quarter-Final, 10:30
Quarter-Final, 12:45
Quarter-Final, 2:15
13th Place Semi-Final, 3:45
13th Place Semi-Final, 9:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 6:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 8:00
5th Place Semi-Final, 3:45
5th Place Semi-Final, 9:30
Semi-Final, 6:30
Semi-Final, 8:00
PLANO
Consolation Quarter-Final, 10:30
Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:00a
Consolation Quarter-Final, 12:30
Consolation Quarter-Final, 2:00
Quarter-Final, 3:30
Quarter-Final, 5:30
Quarter-Final, 7:00
Quarter-Final, 8:30
PONTIAC
Bloom vs. Plainfield North, 9:00a
Benet vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 10:30
Manual vs. Lockport, 1:00
Joliet West vs. Bloomington, 2:30
New Trier vs. Warren, 4:00
Curie vs. Danville, 6:00
Simeon vs. St. Charles North, 7:30
West Aurora vs. Pontiac, 9:00
PRINCEVILLE
7th Place, 2:00
5th Place, 3:30
3rd Place, 6:30
Championship, 8:00
PROVISO WEST
Consolation Semi-Final, 11:00
Consolation Semi-Final, 12:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 2:00
5th Place Semi-Final, 4:00
Semi-Final, 5:30
Semi-Final, 7:00
RICH
Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:00a
Consolation Quarter-Final, 10:30
Consolation Quarter-Final, 12:00
Consolation Quarter-Final, 1:30
Quarter-Final, 3:30
Quarter-Final, 5:00
Quarter-Final, 6:30
Quarter-Final, 8:00
WHEELING
Consolation Quarter-Final, 10:30
Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:00a
Consolation Quarter-Final, 12:15
Consolation Quarter-Final, 2:00
Quarter-Final, 3:45
Quarter-Final, 5:30
Quarter-Final, 7:15
Quarter-Final, 8:45
WILLIAMSVILLE
Roanoke-Benson vs. TBA
YORK
Third Round - Consolation, 8:30 am
Third Round - Consolation, 10:00
Third Round - Consolation, 9:00 am
Third Round - Consolation, 10:30
Quarter-Final - Consolation, 11:30
Quarter-Final - Consolation, 1:00
Quarter-Final - Consolation, 12:00
Quarter-Final - Consolation, 1:30
Third Round, 3:00
Third Round, 4:30
Third Round, 6:00
Third Round, 7:30
Third Round - Quarter-Final, 3:30
Third Round - Quarter-Final, 5:00
Third Round - Quarter-Final, 6:30
Third Round - Quarter-Final, 8:00
Thursday, December 29, 2022
BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL
Small Schools
Consolation Semi-Final, 2:00
Consolation Semi-Final, 12:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 12:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 2:00
Semi-Final, 7:00
Semi-Final, 8:30
15th Place, 12:00
13th Place, 1:30
11th Place, 6:30
Consolation Championship, 8:30
7th Place, 8:00
5th Place, 7:00
Large Schools
Consolation Semi-Final, 11:00
Consolation Semi-Final, 9:30a
5th Place Semi-Final, 9:30a
5th Place Semi-Final, 11:00
Semi-Final, 4:00
Semi-Final, 5:30
15th Place, 9:00a
13th Place, 10:30
11th Place, 3:30
Consolation Championship, 5:30
7th Place, 5:00
5th Place, 4:00
CENTRALIA
Consolation Quarter-Final, 8:30a
Consolation Quarter-Final, 10:00
Consolation Quarter-Final, 3:30
Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:15
Quarter-Final, 12:30
Quarter-Final, 2:00
Quarter-Final, 6:00
Quarter-Final, 7:45
COLLINSVILLE
Mundelein vs. TBA
Rockford East vs. TBA
DE KALB
13th Place Semi-Final, 9:00a
13th Place Semi-Final, 10:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 1:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 12:00
5th Place Semi-Final, 3:00
5th Place Semi-Final, 4:30
Semi-Final, 7:30
Semi-Final, 6:00
EAST AURORA
7th Place, 1:00
5th Place, 2:35
3rd Place, 4:10
Championship, 5:45
EASTLAND
7th Place, 2:00
5th Place, 3:30
3rd Place, 5:00
Championship, 6:30
EFFINGHAM / TEUTOPOLIS
at Teutopolis
Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:00a
Consolation Quarter-Final, 10:30
Quarter-Final, 12:00
Quarter-Final, 1:30
at Effingham
Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:00a
Consolation Quarter-Final, 10:30
Quarter-Final, 12:00
Quarter-Final, 1:30
at Teutopolis
13th Place Semi-Final, 4:30 (at Effingham)
Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 6:00
Semi-Final, 7:30
at Effingham
13th Place Semi-Final, 6:00
Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 6:00
Semi-Final, 7:30
ELGIN
13th Place Semi-Final, 9:00a
13th Place Semi-Final, 10:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 12:00
Consolation Semi-Final, 1:45
5th Place Semi-Final, 3:15
5th Place Semi-Final, 4:45
Semi-Final, 6:30
Semi-Final, 8:00
ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN
Beecher vs. TBA
GOLDEN GATE (FL)
Loyola vs. TBA
GREENVIEW
Grace Christian vs. TBA
HINSDALE CENTRAL
15th Place, 9:30
13th Place, 11:00
11th Place, 12:30
Consolation Championship, 3:45
7th Place, 2:00
5th Place, 5:15
3rd Place, 7:00
Championship, 8:30
IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT
at Westmont
13th Place Semi-Final, 3:00
Consolation Semi-Final, 6:00
5th Place Semi-Final, 4:30
Semi-Final, 7:30
at IC Catholic
13th Place Semi-Final, 3:00
Consolation Semi-Final,6:00
5th Place Semi-Final, 4:30
Semi-Final, 7:30
JACOBS
13th Place Semi-Final, 9:00a
13th Place Semi-Final, 10:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 1:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 12:00
5th Place Semi-Final, 3:00
5th Place Semi-Final, 4:30
Semi-Final, 6:00
Semi-Final, 7:30
KANKAKEE
Blue Division
7th Place, 9:00a
5th Place, 12:00
3rd Place, 3:00
Championship, 6:00
Maroon Division
7th Place, 10:30
5th Place, 1:30
3rd Place, 4:30
Championship, 7:30
LA MOILLE
DePue vs. Hiawatha, 4:00
LaMoille vs. Lowpoint-Washburn, 5:30
LITTLE VILLAGE
TBA
MAINE EAST
13th Place Semi-Final, 2:30
13th Place Semi-Final, 2:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 4:00
Consolation Semi-Final, 5:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 2:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 4:00
Semi-Final, 6:00
Semi-Final, 7:30
MARQUETTE (OTTAWA)
15th Place, 9:00 a
13th Place, 10:30
11th Place, 12:00
Consolation Championship, 1:30
7th Place, 3:30
5th Place, 5:00
3rd Place, 6:30
Championship, 8:00
NORTH BOONE
Alden-Hebron vs. Durand, 2:00
North Boone vs. Harvard, 3:30
PEKIN
15th Place, 11:00
13th Place, 12:30
11th Place, 2:00
Consolation Championship, 2:00
7th Place, 11:00
5th Place, 12:30
3rd Place, 5:00
Championship, 6:30
PLANO
13th Place Semi-Final, 9:00a
13th Place Semi-Final, 10:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 12:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 2:00
5th Place Semi-Final, 3:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 5:30
Semi-Final, 7:00
Semi-Final, 8:30
PONTIAC
Consolation Quarter-Final, 9:30a
Consolation Quarter-Final, 8:00a
Consolation Quarter-Final, 2:30
Consolation Quarter-Final, 6:00
Quarter-Final, 1:00
Quarter-Final, 11:00
Quarter-Final, 4:00
Quarter-Final, 7:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 9:00
PROVISO WEST
13th Place Semi-Final, 11:00
13th Place Semi-Final, 12:30
Consolation Championship, 2:00
5th Place, 4:00
3rd Place, 5:30
Championship, 7:00
RICH
13th Place Semi-Final, 9:00a
13th Place Semi-Final, 10:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 12:00
Consolation Semi-Final, 1:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 3:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 5:00
Semi-Final, 6:30
Semi-Final, 8:00
WHEELING
13th Place Semi-Final, 9:00a
13th Place Semi-Final, 10:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 12:15
Consolation Semi-Final, 2:00
5th Place Semi-Final, 3:45
5th Place Semi-Final, 5:30
Semi-Final, 7:15
Semi-Final, 8:45
WILLIAMSVILLE
Roanoke-Benson vs. TBA
YORK
Fourth Round - Consolation, 8:30 am
Fourth Round - Consolation, 9:00 am
Fourth Round - Consolation, 11:30
Fourth Round - Consolation, 1:00
Fourth Round - Consolation, 3:00
Fourth Round - Consolation, 4:30
Semi-Final - Consolation, 3:30
Semi-Final - Consolation, 5:00
Fourth Round, 10:30
Fourth Round, 10:00
Fourth Round, 12:00
Fourth Round, 1:30
Fourth Round, 3:30
Fourth Round, 5:00
Semi-Final, 6:30
Semi-Final, 8:00
Friday, December 30, 2022
NON CONFERENCE
Monroe (WI) at Freeport, 3:30
BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL
Small Schools
3rd Place, 10:30
Championship, 5:15
Large Schools
3rd Place, 1:30
Championship, 8:45
CARTHAGE COLLEGE (WI)
Zion-Benton vs. Milwaukee Science (WI), 4:30
CENTRALIA
13th Place Semi-Final, 11:30
13th Place Semi-Final, 1:00
Consolation Semi-Final, 10:00
Consolation Semi-Final, 10:00
5th Place Semi-Final, 8:30a
5th Place Semi-Final, 8:30a
Semi-Final, 12:30
Semi-Final, 2:00
13th Place, 6:00
Consolation Championship, 6:00
5th Place, 4:30
3rd Place, 7:30
Championship, 9:00
COLLINSVILLE
Mundelein vs. TBA
Rockford East vs. TBA
DE KALB
15th Place, 9:00a
13th Place, 10:30
11th Place, 12:00
Consolation Championship, 1:30
7th Place, 3:00
5th Place, 4:30
3rd Place, 6:00
Championship, 7:30
EFFINGHAM / TEUTOPOLIS
at Effingham
15th Place, 10:00
13th Place, 11:30
11th Place, 10:00
Consolation Championship, 4:30
7th Place, 11:30
5th Place, 3:00
3rd Place, 6:00
Championship, 7:30
ELGIN
15th Place, 9:00a
13th Place, 10:30
11th Place, 12:00
Consolation Championship, 3:45
7th Place, 3:15
5th Place, 4:45
3rd Place, 6:30
Championship, 8:00
ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN
Beecher vs. TBA
GOLDEN GATE (FL)
Loyola vs. TBA
IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT
at IC Catholic
15th Place, 9:00a
13th Place, 10:30
11th Place, 12:00
Consolation Championship, 4:30
7th Place, 1:30
5th Place, 3:00
3rd Place, 6:00
Championship, 7:30
JACOBS
15th Place, 9:00a
13th Place, 10:30
11th Place, 12:00
Consolation Championship, 1:30
7th Place, 3:00
5th Place, 4:30
3rd Place, 6:00
Championship, 7:30
LITTLE VILLAGE
TBA
MAINE EAST
15th Place, 10:00
13th Place, 11:30
11th Place, 1:00
Consolation Championship, 11:30
7th Place, 10:00
5th Place, 10:00
3rd Place, 6:00
Championship, 7:30
PLANO
15th Place, 9:00a
13th Place, 10:30
11th Place, 12:15
Consolation Championship, 3:15
7th Place, 1:45
5th Place, 5:00
3rd Place, 6:30
Championship, 8:00
PONTIAC
Consolation Semi-Final, 8:00a
5th Place Semi-Final, 9:30a
5th Place Semi-Final, 11:00
Semi-Final, 1:00
Semi-Final, 2:30
Consolation Championship, 4:00
5th Place, 6:00
3rd Place, 7:30
Championship, 9:00
RICH
15th Place, 9:00a
13th Place, 10:30
11th Place, 12:00
Consolation Championship, 5:00
7th Place, 1:30
5th Place, 3:30
3rd Place, 6:30
Championship, 8:00
WHEELING
15th Place, 9:00a
13th Place, 10:30
11th Place, 2:00
Consolation Championship, 5:30
7th Place, 12:15
5th Place, 3:45
3rd Place, 7:15
Championship, 8:45
WILLIAMSVILLE
Roanoke-Benson vs. TBA
YORK
Consolation Championship, 3:00
3rd Place, 4:30
Championship, 6:00
Saturday, December 31, 2022
No games scheduled