Undefeated, disrespected T.F. North beats Clark at Proviso West

It’s difficult to make a name for yourself in the area’s crowded basketball scene. The same major talents regularly dominate the headlines. It’s extra hard if you aren’t part of the club basketball scene that dominates discussion over the spring and summer.

T.F. North senior Jevon Warren didn’t play club basketball this summer. And his team had a rough season last year. The highest profile event the Meteors normally play in, the annual Bob Hambric Shootout, was canceled due to weather.

So Warren and the Meteors arrived at the Proviso West Holiday Tournament on Monday in Hillside as total unknowns.

“[The lack of attention] feels like a little bit of disrespect,” Warren said. “If we play well I don’t think anyone can take us.”

The Meteors extended their undefeated start to the season with a 65-40 first-round win against Clark.

Warren scored 11 points and had six rebounds and two blocks. The 6-4 senior is a gifted athlete, which he showcased with a pair of above-the-rim highlights.

“That’s something I’ve always had,” Warren said. “I didn’t have to work for that.”

Warren spent the summer working out instead of playing club basketball.

“Jevon is one of the best players in the state,” longtime T.F. North coach Tim Bankston said. “He’s a gym rat. He is one of the best players I’ve coached and I don’t say that lightly. And he’s a great kid.”

Warren hasn’t picked up any college interest yet, but his teammates have seen his potential.

“We call him showtime,” junior Chase Abraham said. “We see what he can do every day.”

Abraham led the Meteors (8-0) with 20 points and three steals. He was 4 for 6 from three-point range. Senior guard Jayden Small added 15 points and five assists.

“We have three really good guards,” Bankston said. “Jayden and Chase can score 20 or 30 on any night. They can shoot the lights out.”

Clark (6-3) pulled to within five points of the Meteors midway through the third quarter. T.F. North responded with a quick 9-0 burst to end the threat and take control of the game.

“I was a little worried because we hadn’t practiced in so long with the weather,” Bankston said. “A few guys ate too much turkey. But we are a scrappy team and consistent on defense. Just a little small.”

Junior Katrell Weekly led Clark with 14 points and junior Cordy Johnson added 11. The Eagles are young, with multiple sophomores and freshmen in the rotation.

“I know how to coach young teams,” Clark coach Terry Head said. “You just have to take the good with the bad and just try to survive and get better.”

T.F. North will face Proviso East in the second round on Tuesday. Lincoln Park, St. Rita, Hammond Central, Ind. and Young were also first-round winners.

Melvin Bell, one of the top sophomores in the state, made his season debut in St. Rita’s win against Gary Bowman, Ind. Bell has been out with an injury. He scored nine points in nine minutes of play and had two dunks.

