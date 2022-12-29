The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Transportation News Metro/State

Southwest Airlines expects normal operations Friday

Southwest is struggling to recover after being overwhelmed by a winter storm that left hundreds of pilots and flight attendants stranded out of position to operate flights.

By  Associated Press
 Updated  
SHARE Southwest Airlines expects normal operations Friday
merlin_110546370.jpg

Airport staff walks around a pile of lost suitcases near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after Southwest Airlines flights were canceled and delayed during a winter storm.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines said it expects to return to normal operations Friday after slashing about two-thirds of its schedule in recent days, including canceling more than 2,350 flights Thursday.

Airline executives told employees that crew scheduling this week— a major cause of the meltdown — has been fixed.

Southwest is struggling to recover after being overwhelmed by a winter storm that left hundreds of pilots and flight attendants stranded out of position to operate flights.

It is likely that far more than 1 million passengers have been affected. Southwest has canceled more than 13,000 flights since its meltdown began on Dec. 22. Its planes have 143 to 175 seats and were likely nearly fully booked around the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Other airlines are back to full strength. Delta, American and United together canceled around 30 flights by late morning, according to tracker FlightAware.

Southwest’s cancellations amounted to 58% of its schedule, slightly better than in previous days. The Dallas carrier accounted for more than 95% of all canceled flights in the United States on Thursday. By Thursday afternoon, however, Southwest was showing only 39 canceled flights on Friday, according to FlightAware.

Southwest has acknowledged that it has inadequate and outdated technology that can leave flight crews out of position when bad weather strikes. But company executives told employees that problems with crew-scheduling have largely been fixed.

“Right now it looks like a pretty smooth operation as we head into this transition (Thursday) to allow us to resume operations on Friday at our normal schedule, which is a big step up,” Chief Operating Officer Andrew Watterson told employees by video Wednesday night.

Related

The airline has declined requests to make executives available for comment and did not provide an update about operations on its website. Its main public outreach has been to post video statements by CEO Robert Jordan and its chief commercial officer.

Jordan faces a crisis just 11 months after he became CEO, replacing longtime leader Gary Kelly. Southwest had 88 planes and 7,000 employees when Jordan joined 35 years ago. Now it has more than 700 planes and more than 60,000 employees.

Speaking to reporters a month ago at Southwest headquarters in Dallas, a relaxed and jocular Jordan spoke in glowing terms about the airline’s culture and customer service. He outlined five priorities, including modernizing the airline’s technology for scheduling pilots and flight attendants.

“I do think the scale and the growth of the airline got ahead of the tools that we have,” he said. “No fault of anybody — takes investment — and we’ll get all this done.”

Jordan didn’t give a timeline or dollar figure for that investment, or explain why the airline had not already done the work. But his comments about the airline’s archaic crew-scheduling system seemed to foreshadow one of the major causes of the current meltdown — the inability to get pilots and flight attendants in position when there is a disruption to the operation.

“We have a lot of crews moving all over the country,” he said then. “If they get reassigned — they need to go to a different city or different flight than they thought, or they get reassigned to a new hotel — somebody needs to call them or basically in the airport chase them down and tell them what their re-route looks like.

“So at our size and scale, that’s just not OK.”

The federal government is investigating what happened at Southwest.

Southwest added a page to its website specifically for stranded travelers, and it invited customers to submit receipts for unexpected expenses. The airline said it would consider reimbursing “reasonable” expenses for meals, hotel rooms and alternate transportation incurred between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2. Consumer advocates criticized the use of the word “reasonable” as too vague.

Thousands of customers have been unable to reach the airline this week, as Southwest’s phone system was overwhelmed. Pilots and flight attendants also reported being put on hold for hours.

Investors appear to think that Southwest might finally be getting a handle on the crisis. The company’s shares rose 4%, but they’re still down nearly 8% for the week.

Related

The airline has not given an estimate for how much revenue it has lost and how much extra cost it will incur. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and some members of Congress are demanding that Southwest pay stranded travelers for hotel rooms, meals and replacement flights they booked on other airlines.

One indication of the price tag: Southwest said a disruption in October 2021 cost it $75 million. That meltdown was far smaller, resulting in about 2,000 canceled flights over a four-day stretch. Back then, as this week, Southwest’s solution was to cut its schedule to stabilize the operation.

Southwest has been the most profitable U.S. airline so far this year, earning $759 million in net income through September.

Raymond James airline analyst Savanthi Syth said Thursday that she still expects the company to post a small profit in the fourth quarter, but that some consumers are likely to switch from Southwest to other airlines over the next few months when booking travel.

Another airline analyst, Colin Scarola of CFRA, said he too didn’t expect the “Christmas week fiasco” to have a lasting impact because Southwest often has lower fares than its three largest rivals: American, United and Delta.

“History shows customers tend not to permanently ditch an airline even after an awful experience due to the commodity-like nature of the product,” he wrote in a note to clients.

In Chicago, Southwest is the dominant carrier at Midway Airport, where bags had started piling up at overwhelmed carousels over Christmas weekend. The carrier also offers flights out of O’Hare Airport. Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a statement Thursday saying she had discussed the situation with the airline.

“I urged Southwest leadership to better communicate what they are offering with their customers. That includes reasonable reimbursement for hotels, meals, car rentals, and flights on competitor airlines for passengers who were booked on any Southwest flight canceled since Christmas Eve,” Lightfoot was quoted as saying.

“I made it abundantly clear to Southwest there is still a tremendous amount of work they must undertake to do right by travelers and take ownership of this issue. We will continue our daily dialogue with Southwest to address the ongoing needs of the traveling public during this difficult time.”

Midway_01.jpg
Airport staff looks at a tag on a pile of lost suitcases near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott. Passengers from flights across the U.S. looked for and waited for their lost luggage Tuesday morning. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
1 of 12
Midway_02.jpg
Airport staff and a person looking for lost luggage walks around a pile of lost suitcases near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott. Passengers from flights across the U.S. looked for and waited for their lost luggage Tuesday morning. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
2 of 12
Midway_03.jpg
Hundreds of unclaimed suitcases and a box wrapped in Christmas wrapper sit near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott. Passengers from flights across the U.S. looked for and waited for their lost luggage Tuesday morning. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
3 of 12
People looking for their lost luggage line up near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott. Passengers from flights across the U.S. looked for and waited for their lost luggage Tuesday morning.
People looking for their lost luggage line up near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott. Passengers from flights across the U.S. looked for and waited for their lost luggage Tuesday morning. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
4 of 12
People looking for their lost luggage line up outside Southwest Airlines’ office near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott. Passengers from flights across the U.S. looked for and waited for their lost luggage Tuesday morning.
People looking for their lost luggage line up outside Southwest Airlines’ office near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott. Passengers from flights across the U.S. looked for and waited for their lost luggage Tuesday morning. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
5 of 12
Airport staff walks around a pile of lost suitcases near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott.
Airport staff walks around a pile of lost suitcases near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
6 of 12
Itzel Enciso, 19, who is visiting Chicago from Los Angeles and said her bag was mistakenly tagged to arrive in Cleveland, looks for her lost luggage near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott.
Itzel Enciso, 19, who is visiting Chicago from Los Angeles and said her bag was mistakenly tagged to arrive in Cleveland, looks for her lost luggage near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
7 of 12
Airport staff looks around a pile of lost suitcases near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott.
Airport staff looks around a pile of lost suitcases near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
8 of 12
Signs that read “DCA, ONT and MHT” are posted behind lost suitcases near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott.
Signs that read “DCA, ONT and MHT” are posted behind lost suitcases near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
9 of 12
A person looks for lost luggage near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
A person looks for lost luggage near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
10 of 12
Brittany Kirk, 41, who arrived in Illinois on December 22 after a delayed flight from Denver, claims her lost luggage near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday.
Brittany Kirk, 41, who arrived in Illinois on December 22 after a delayed flight from Denver, claims her lost luggage near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
11 of 12
A person looks for lost luggage near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday
A person looks for lost luggage near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
12 of 12
Midway_01.jpg
Midway_02.jpg
Midway_03.jpg
People looking for their lost luggage line up near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott. Passengers from flights across the U.S. looked for and waited for their lost luggage Tuesday morning.
People looking for their lost luggage line up outside Southwest Airlines’ office near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott. Passengers from flights across the U.S. looked for and waited for their lost luggage Tuesday morning.
Airport staff walks around a pile of lost suitcases near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott.
Itzel Enciso, 19, who is visiting Chicago from Los Angeles and said her bag was mistakenly tagged to arrive in Cleveland, looks for her lost luggage near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott.
Airport staff looks around a pile of lost suitcases near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott.
Signs that read “DCA, ONT and MHT” are posted behind lost suitcases near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after Southwest Airlines flights were cancelled and delayed during winter storm Elliott.
A person looks for lost luggage near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
Brittany Kirk, 41, who arrived in Illinois on December 22 after a delayed flight from Denver, claims her lost luggage near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday.
A person looks for lost luggage near the baggage carousel at Midway Airport, Tuesday

Next Up In News
Food on a silver conveyor belt: McDonald’s testing an automated drive-thru
Pelé, Brazil’s king of soccer and three-time World Cup champ, has died at age 82
Lincoln Park church raises over $11,000 days after safe, donation bin broken into
When should you listen to doctors?
Buffalo Grove police detail repeated calls to Kisliak home before murders
Little Village residents worried about latest Hilco plan near Target warehouse
The Latest
Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs the ball as Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah pursues during a game in November.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 267: A new B1G boss?
While Justin Fields is focusing on ending the season with a pair of victories, a surprising name has turned up in the Bears’ search for a new president.
By Sun-Times staff
 
https___cdn.sanity.io_images_xq1bjtf4_production_ac13e12c6b789e744c944bda38c6b8a173ed8294_1920x1080.png
Movies and TV
2022 at the movies: A year that’s uplifting and unsettling, all at once
12 months ago, who would have dreamed we’d have a slap at the Oscars, not one but two Margot Robbie flameouts, and awards talk for ‘Top Gun 2’?
By Richard Roeper
 
merlin_99379694.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Little Village residents alarmed by latest Hilco plan, SAFE-T Act cash bail provision ruled unconstitutional and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears WRs Chase Claypool, Equanimeous St. Brown return to practice
Both were limited in Thursday’s outdoor practice at Halas Hall — but that’s still progress for a unit that has struggled mightily in recent weeks.
By Patrick Finley
 
EDDIE_CST_XXXX17.JPG
Sports Media
Turnover in Blackhawks’ TV booth tops Chicago sports-media stories of 2022
Pat Foley’s departure signified the end of an era in Chicago sports broadcasting. He began with the Hawks in 1980 and was the last link to a golden age.
By Jeff Agrest
 