The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 3, 2022
Chicago Fire Sports Soccer

Fire winger Chris Mueller looking to get back into USMNT contention

To resume his climb, Mueller needs to have a strong 2023 season with the Fire.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Fire winger Chris Mueller looking to get back into USMNT contention
Chris Mueller joined the Fire in 2022 and was one of their best attackers.

Chris Mueller joined the Fire in 2022 and was one of their best attackers.

Courtesy of the Fire

Two years ago, winger Chris Mueller was building his case to be on the United States men’s national team.

On Dec. 9, 2020, Mueller made his USMNT debut and scored twice in a 6-0 win over El Salvador.

He then played 26 minutes as a substitute in a 7-0 victory over Trinidad & Tobago on Jan. 31, 2021, and seemed to be entering the MLS season with momentum.

But after a standout 2020 for Orlando City, Mueller’s numbers declined in 2021, though he still earned a transfer to Scottish club Hibernian.

That move didn’t work out, and he ended up back in MLS with the Fire earlier this year. While he added speed and skill to the Fire attack, his chances to be with the national team in the 2022 World Cup were effectively gone.

“It definitely motivates me to see the team that’s doing well over in Qatar,” Mueller said. “Obviously, no matter what happened in the last year, I undoubtably believe that I should still be there. I know my quality and what I can do as a player, so whether the results came through for it or whatever happened, it kind of put me on a bit of a pause.”

Mueller isn’t looking back with regrets over the switch to Hibernian, where he made 15 appearances before signing with the Fire in May. He knows that there are dips in the game and that players will encounter some low points, and Mueller believes his perseverance will bring better results.

That doesn’t mean it’s easy for him to watch the World Cup, even while supporting the USMNT and wanting to see the players succeed.

“It has been a little difficult for me to watch it just because it’s easy to feel sad when I know I was in the mix,” Mueller said. “I really wanted to be there. That’s the goal for any kid playing in any country, to play at that level. It’s the top tournament you could ever play in.”

The good thing about international soccer is that it never really stops, and there are opportunities to get back into the picture. Mueller is confident he’ll be back in national-team consideration by the end of the 2023 MLS season, and he already has his eyes on 2026, when the World Cup is in North America and he’ll be 29 years old.

To resume his climb, Mueller needs to have a strong 2023 season with the Fire. He’ll be helped by having a full offseason to rest and prepare — something he didn’t have in 2022 — and the knowledge that he again will be one of the Fire’s most important players, which will give him a chance to thrive.

“It’s a massive year for me,” Mueller said. “I’m really looking forward to it. I’m really taking this time to recharge, reconnect with myself, recalibrate my mindset so that I can come in and have the best year of my career.”

Next Up In Sports
Polling Place: Will the Bears beat the Packers — and how bad do you want it?
White Sox’ biggest trades of winter meetings
How a Lane Tech junior is helping grow baseball in Pakistan
Betting, radio and music: What a way to make a living
Cubs’ biggest moves at winter meetings, from Jon Lester to Mordecai Brown
Here’s some baseball trivia with some help from readers
The Latest
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
Polling Place: Will the Bears beat the Packers — and how bad do you want it?
Among other things, we asked if beating the Packers — oh, so rare — would be worth the Bears potentially moving down in the 2023 draft.
By Steve Greenberg
 
White Sox pitcher Chris Sale was traded from the White Sox to the Red Sox in December, 2016. (AP)
Sports Saturday
White Sox’ biggest trades of winter meetings
From Bill Veeck’s flurry of deals in 1975 to the 2016 Chris Sale trade, Sox have made headlines.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
image0__3_.jpeg
High School Baseball
How a Lane Tech junior is helping grow baseball in Pakistan
Amaan Khan, a 16-year-old right-hander, pitched for the Pakistan national team during its two-game stay in a qualifying tournament for the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
By Brian Sandalow
 
vegas_cst_120322.jpg
Sports Saturday
Betting, radio and music: What a way to make a living
Fox Sports Radio’s Bernie Fratto, 65, has quite the life in Las Vegas — and he says he’ll never retire.
By Rob Miech
 
Abortion-rights advocates chant as they march during Rally for Abortion Justice, which is part of the Bans off Our Body nationwide day of action, in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood, Saturday morning, May 14, 2022. Thousands attended the rally, which was organized in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, who supported overturning Roe v. Wade. If overturned, abortion would become illegal in 26 states. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Other Views
Women thrive economically in states with reproductive rights
In Illinois, and in other states, reproductive health care rights have meant higher incomes and better overall conditions for women and children.
By Grace Dunn and Robert Bruno
 