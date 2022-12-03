The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 3, 2022
High School Baseball Sports Sports Saturday

How a Lane Tech junior is helping grow baseball in Pakistan

Amaan Khan, a 16-year-old right-hander, pitched for the Pakistan national team during its two-game stay in a qualifying tournament for the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE How a Lane Tech junior is helping grow baseball in Pakistan
image0__3_.jpeg

Amaan Khan, seen here with the Elite Baseball Training program, pitched for Team Pakistan in a World Baseball Classic qualifier.

Baseball is an international sport but still has room to expand. One country that’s attempting to make inroads is Pakistan, more known for its prowess on the cricket pitch.

Lane Tech junior Amaan Khan is part of that effort.

Khan, a 16-year-old right-hander, pitched for the Pakistan national team during its two-game stay in a qualifying tournament for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Though Pakistan was eliminated after a 7-4 loss to Argentina on Sept. 30 and a 12-0 defeat to Nicaragua on Oct. 2, the games in Panama City, Panama, were another step for the nascent baseball nation that also participated in qualifiers for the 2017 event.

Khan, who pitched an inning against Nicaragua and allowed two runs, relishes his role in the future of Pakistan baseball.

“It means a lot because you see the game’s growing [in Pakistan],” Khan said. “You’re able to help influence out there. I got a lot of people who reached out after the games and they sent a lot of love. Our team made an impact down in Pakistan, down in Asia and hopefully made some impact across the world to show kids that you can play baseball regardless of where you’re from.

“I would think it helped out a lot.”

Before Khan could contribute to the Pakistan national team, he had to get on its radar.

As a sophomore, Khan was a standout on Lane Tech’s JV team and was named its best pitcher. That resume helped, but Khan also tweeted an outing that was spotted by the Pakistan baseball federation. Khan was direct messaged by the federation, and was told he had an opportunity to play for the national team.

“Social media is the way, especially Twitter, for athletes,” Khan said. “It’s a way to reach out to coaches and they reach out to you.”

A lanky righty, Khan’s stuff includes a fastball, change-up, his “go-to” curve and a slider he’s working on. He will advance to the Lane Tech varsity this spring and hopes to play in college. He wants to continue to attack the game mentally and be confident on the mound.

“He’s just starting to really grow into his body as far as getting stronger and gaining control,” Lane Tech varsity coach Sean Freeman said. “His upside as a pitcher is just upward as he continues to get control. He already throws hard, but there’s a lot more in the tank the next couple years as he continues to develop.”

One area he doesn’t need to add much is maturity.

Freeman called Khan a “stand-up young man.” He cited Khan’s work volunteering at camps and with the Little League Challenger program, which is an adaptive version of the sport for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges.

Knowing Khan gave Freeman confidence he was mature enough to handle pitching in a prestigious tournament against teams with players twice his age.

“We have a lot of great kids, but he definitely has a level of maturity about him that’s probably a tick above your average high school player,” Freeman said. “He’s never too high [or] too low. He’s very calm and even-keeled. I knew he’d be able to compete, and no matter what happened that he’d stay within himself and give himself a chance, and that’s what he did.”

Indeed, Khan knows the significance of playing for Team Pakistan, something he wanted to do since he was a youngster.

“Being a role model is cool; I just kind of want to inspire kids to continue to play the game no matter where you’re from, what your background is,” Khan said. “Pakistan is a predominantly cricket country, and it just shows baseball is growing, and you have those kids that want to go out there but just don’t know, just to continue to play and show what they’ve got.”

Next Up In Sports
Polling Place: Will the Bears beat the Packers — and how bad do you want it?
White Sox’ biggest trades of winter meetings
Fire winger Chris Mueller looking to get back into USMNT contention
Betting, radio and music: What a way to make a living
Cubs’ biggest moves at winter meetings, from Jon Lester to Mordecai Brown
Here’s some baseball trivia with some help from readers
The Latest
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
Polling Place: Will the Bears beat the Packers — and how bad do you want it?
Among other things, we asked if beating the Packers — oh, so rare — would be worth the Bears potentially moving down in the 2023 draft.
By Steve Greenberg
 
White Sox pitcher Chris Sale was traded from the White Sox to the Red Sox in December, 2016. (AP)
Sports Saturday
White Sox’ biggest trades of winter meetings
From Bill Veeck’s flurry of deals in 1975 to the 2016 Chris Sale trade, Sox have made headlines.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Chris Mueller joined the Fire in 2022 and was one of their best attackers.
Chicago Fire
Fire winger Chris Mueller looking to get back into USMNT contention
To resume his climb, Mueller needs to have a strong 2023 season with the Fire.
By Brian Sandalow
 
vegas_cst_120322.jpg
Sports Saturday
Betting, radio and music: What a way to make a living
Fox Sports Radio’s Bernie Fratto, 65, has quite the life in Las Vegas — and he says he’ll never retire.
By Rob Miech
 
Abortion-rights advocates chant as they march during Rally for Abortion Justice, which is part of the Bans off Our Body nationwide day of action, in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood, Saturday morning, May 14, 2022. Thousands attended the rally, which was organized in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, who supported overturning Roe v. Wade. If overturned, abortion would become illegal in 26 states. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Other Views
Women thrive economically in states with reproductive rights
In Illinois, and in other states, reproductive health care rights have meant higher incomes and better overall conditions for women and children.
By Grace Dunn and Robert Bruno
 