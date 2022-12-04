The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 4, 2022
College Sports Sports

Northwestern tops No. 20 Michigan State in Big Ten opener

Northwestern took the lead late in the first half on a layup by Boo Buie and never relinquished it, leading by as many as nine points.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Northwestern tops No. 20 Michigan State in Big Ten opener
Northwestern’s Ty Berry, right, shoots against Michigan State’s Jaden Akins during the first half of Sunday’s game.

Northwestern’s Ty Berry, right, shoots against Michigan State’s Jaden Akins during the first half of Sunday’s game.

Al Goldis/AP

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Boo Buie scored 20 points and Northwestern beat No. 20 Michigan State 70-63 on Sunday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Chase Audige added 15 points and Ty Berry had 13 for Northwestern (6-3).

Mady Sossoko and A.J. Hoggard each had 12 points for Michigan State (5-3) and Joey Hauser added 10. The Spartans have lost two in a row, falling to Notre Dame earlier in the week.

Hoggard cut Northwestern’s lead to 64-63 with 46 seconds left. After a timeout, Buie scored on a layup with 23 seconds left.

Northwestern took the lead late in the first half on a layup by Buie and never relinquished it, leading by as many as nine points.

The Wildcats went 21 of 24 on free throws, while the Spartans were 9 of 12.

Northwestern beat Michigan State for the second straight time and third in four games.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Hosts Prairie View A&M on Dec. 11

Michigan State: At Penn State on Wednesday night.

Next Up In College Sports
No. 7 Notre Dame women beat No. 3 UConn
College Football Playoff set; semis pit Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU
Deion Sanders will take over at Colorado
Ohio State gets final spot in College Football Playoff field
Just Sayin’: Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens not likely to get Hall passes on Sunday
Illinois’ rally falls short in loss to unbeaten Maryland
The Latest
ANGELS_CUBS.JPG
Cubs
Fred McGriff elected into Hall of Fame via Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee
Many members of the 16-person committee had Chicago ties.
By Maddie Lee
 
Connecticut’s Nika Mühl (10) and Notre Dame’s Maddy Westbeld (21) fight for possession during the first half of Sunday’s game.
College Sports
No. 7 Notre Dame women beat No. 3 UConn
Maddy Westbeld had a season-high 17 points and nine rebounds for the Fighting Irish.
By Associated Press
 
The Bulls’ Zach LaVine is guarded by the Kings’ Davion Mitchell.
Bulls
Money can pay fines but can’t buy wins as Bulls fall to the Kings
Zach LaVine wasn’t the only Bull frustrated in the wake of the 110-101 loss Sunday, but he was definitely the most animated. That was evident with his late-game technical, even after he scored 41 points.
By Joe Cowley
 
The Packers defense celebrates after an interception by Jaire Alexander during the fourth quarter Sunday.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 262: Packers beat the Bears — again
Green Bay continued its ownership of the Bears.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Former Cub Fred McGriff was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Sports
Former Cub Fred McGriff elected to Hall of Fame; Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens again passed over
Bonds and Clemens have been accused of using performance-enhancing drugs, and support for Curt Schilling dropped after he made hateful remarks toward Muslims, transgender people, reporters and others.
By Jay Cohen | Associated Press
 