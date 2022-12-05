The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 5, 2022
Entertainment and Culture News Chicago

‘You fall, you get up, you carry on’: Michelle Obama shares tools she learned from her father promoting new book at Chicago Theatre

Former First Lady Michelle Obama discusses her book “The Light We Carry” and coping with the pandemic and polarization before a sold-out crowd at Chicago Theatre.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
 Updated  
SHARE ‘You fall, you get up, you carry on’: Michelle Obama shares tools she learned from her father promoting new book at Chicago Theatre
merlin_110193184.jpg

Former First Lady MIchelle Obama writes that she relied on the wisdom of her late father to survive during the pandemic. “I was just spinning.”

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

When the pandemic forced everyone inside, Michelle Obama searched for ways to cope with an uncertain world.

“You were shut in. You were stuck in your thoughts, and I was no different,” Obama said. “When you have that amount of time alone to think about yourself, your life, your world, for me, I was just spinning.”

To keep herself from spiraling, the former first lady relied on tools she learned growing up with a father who had multiple sclerosis and who faced uncertainty every day. 

“When your father is disabled, you are living with a level of uncertainty your whole life,” Obama said, adding that her father never complained about his disability and taught her and her brother an important lesson. “You fall, you get up, you carry on.”

That’s one of the tools Obama shares in her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.”

On Monday night, Obama sat on stage at the Chicago Theatre with David Letterman, who interviewed the Chicago native and drew huge laughs from a raucous sold-out crowd as she shared stories from her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.”

merlin_110193174.jpg

Former First Lady Michelle Obama greets fans during her hometown stop on tour for “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.” She was interviewed by David Letterman.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Letterman introduced Obama, who he called “America’s favorite first lady,” with a story about him accidentally stepping on Obama’s gown during a gala in 2017. At the end of the night, Obama said her gown had been catching on something. “It was probably your chair,” he quipped.

Obama said another tool she picked up from her father was to learn to value herself, even when the world around her wouldn’t, she said. “My dad’s motto was no one can make you feel bad when you feel good about yourself.

“When you’re a Black woman in America, and you’re not wealthy, you have to practice liking yourself a lot,” Obama continued. 

She said she had to often lean on her dad’s wisdom during Barack Obama’s first term as president, when media caricatures made her briefly think twice about campaigning with him. “But then I had to think to myself, that would let them win.”

It’s Obama’s confidence and belief in herself that drove Patty Steward to bring her daughter Zoe along to see the former first lady in person, even though tickets to the event were going for as much as $250 on Ticketmaster.com.

merlin_110193294.jpg

Patty Steward and her daughter Zoe with copies of Michelle Obama’s book. “I brought her to see Black excellence,” Steward says of her daughter.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“She’s an example of what can be. I brought her to see Black excellence,” Steward said pointing to her daughter. Obama “always has a positive word to say, she’s a Black woman, I’m a Black woman, and to be able to feel that inspiration and that empowerment was important for me to share with my daughter.”

Joel Cencius drove from Milwaukee to see Obama, who he said gives him hope. “I would never miss an opportunity to see her, she’s super-inspirational and just a delightful person to be in the presence of.”

He said he also saw her in 2018 in Chicago. In November of that year, Obama launched the book tour for her bestselling memoir “Becoming” at the United Center, where she was interviewed by her friend Oprah Winfrey. Chicago, particularly the South Side, has remained a touchstone for Michelle Obama. It’s where she and her brother, Craig Robinson, were raised in an apartment at 7436 S. Euclid. Her relatives all lived within a short drive.

Cencius said he enjoyed reading Obama’s latest book and said he appreciated how open she was to readers, displaying a vulnerability that he connected with. Obama opens up a bit more about her personal life in the new book, offering details about her daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21. 

Related

The book reveals that Malia and Sasha are living together as roommates in Los Angeles. Obama writes in generalities — Sasha is in Los Angeles “going to college” and Malia is “working in an entry-level writing job.” Obama said the girls moved in together in 2021, finding “a grown-up place for themselves.” She was “charmed” the girls wanted to live together.

Obama holds another conversation at the Chicago Theatre on Tuesday with author Heather McGhee.

Contributing: AP, Lynn Sweet

merlin_110193296.jpg

Joel Cencius of Milwaukee shows off his Michelle Obama T-shirt while in line to see her on the Chicago stop on her book tour.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Next Up In Entertainment
Kirstie Alley, actor on ‘Cheers,’ dies at 71
Relatively low COVID-19 rates this fall mean a cautious ‘normal’ for Chicago schools
Anchors Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes pulled from ‘GMA3’ as an affair is alleged
The Field’s Sue lends a hand to paleontologists studying why T. Rex arms are so short
Chance discovery sends Michael W. Smith back to the studio with new Christmas songs
New WFMT program brings fresh, young and hopefully hip perspective to classical music
The Latest
Jerry Jones
Sports
There’s a lesson to be learned from Jones, Irving controversies
Words matter, and influential figures need to reject injustice in all forms
By Rick Telander
 
Heather Mack of the US waits in a cell before her first hearing trial on January 14, 2015 in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia.
News
Heather Mack was ‘directly involved’ in mother’s murder, should stay in jail: feds
A judge is expected to consider a request to release Heather Mack during a hearing Thursday in Chicago. Mack’s attorneys insist she poses no danger to the community and is not a flight risk.
By Jon Seidel
 
Phillies_turner_Baseball.JPG
Cubs
Phillies, shortstop Trea Turner strike $300 million deal; your move, Cubs
As of late Monday, top shortstops Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson were still available.
By Maddie Lee
 
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox open to ‘blockbuster’ type trade
Performance in 2022 forcing White Sox to evaluate everying with “fresh eyes,” GM Rick Hahn said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Three people were hurt in a shooting July 1, 2022, in Chinatown.
Crime
16-year-old critically wounded in West Lawn shooting
The teen boy was sitting in a parked car about 1:25 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Pulaski Road when a red SUV drove up and someone inside opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 