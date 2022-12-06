High school basketball schedule: Dec. 6 to Dec. 11

Jack Gleason updates the schedule every morning on his website. Please send updates and corrections to hsbballjg@gmail.com.
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
CATHOLIC LEAGUE
De La Salle at DePaul, 7:00
Marmion at Fenwick, 7:00
Montini at St. Rita, 7:00
Providence at Leo, 7:00
Providence-St. Mel at Brother Rice, 7:00
St. Laurence at Mount Carmel, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Carmel at Nazareth, 7:00
Joliet Catholic at St. Patrick, 7:00
Marian Catholic at St. Viator, 7:00
Marist at Notre Dame, 7:00
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Coal City at Wilmington, 7:00
Herscher at Lisle, 6:45
Manteno at Reed-Custer, 6:45
Streator at Peotone, 7:00
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Elgin Academy at Francis Parker, 6:00
Latin at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00
University High at North Shore, 6:30
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Ottawa at Kaneland, 7:00
Rochelle at Plano, 7:00
Sandwich at Morris, 7:00
LITTLE TEN
Hiawatha at Earlville, 7:00
Hinckley-Big Rock at DePue, 7:00
Indian Creek at Serena, 7:00
LaMoille at Newark, 5:30
Somonauk at IMSA, 7:00
METRO PREP
Universal at CPSA, 5:30
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Bulls Prep at Noble Academy, 7:00
Butler at Comer, 7:00
Johnson at Rowe-Clark, 7:00
NORTH SUBURBAN
Mundelein at Zion-Benton, 7:00
Stevenson at Lake Zurich, 7:00
Warren at Libertyville, 7:00
Waukegan at Lake Forest, 7:00
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Mooseheart at South Beloit, 7:00
Westminster Christian at Harvest Christian, 6:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL
Brooks at Kenwood, 5:00
Lindblom at Hyde Park, 7:00
Morgan Park at Simeon, 5:00
Perspectives-Lead at Longwood, 6:30
Phillips at Curie, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL
Catalyst-Maria at Kennedy, 5:00
Englewood STEM at Dunbar, 5:00
Hubbard at DuSable, 5:00
King at Bogan, 5:00
Urban Prep-Englewood at Richards (Chgo), 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH
Agricultural Science at Harlan, 5:00
Dyett at Fenger, 5:00
South Shore at Corliss, 5:00
Urban Prep-Bronzeville at ACE Amandla, 5:00
Vocational at UC-Woodlawn
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL
Back of the Yards at Excel-Englewood, 5:00
Horizon-Southwest at Hancock, 5:00
Kelly at Instituto Health, 5:00
Solorio at ACERO-Garcia, 5:00
Tilden at ACERO-Soto, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH
Air Force at Bowen, 5:00
Goode at EPIC, 5:00
Hirsch at Chicago Military, 5:00
Julian at Excel-South Shore, 5:00
Washington at Carver, 5:00
RIVER VALLEY
Beecher at Clifton Central, 7:00
Gardner-So. Wilmington at Grace Christian, 7:00
Grant Park at Donovan, 7:00
Momence at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00
Tri-Point at St. Anne, 7:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Argo at Thornton Fr. South, 6:30
Evergreen Park at Oak Forest, 6:30
Hillcrest at Eisenhower, 6:30
Lemont at Richards, 6:30
Oak Lawn at Bremen, 6:00
Reavis at Thornton Fr. North, 6:30
Shepard at Tinley Park, 6:30
SOUTHLAND
Kankakee at Thornton, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST
Joliet Central at Romeoville, 6:30
Plainfield East at Joliet West, 6:30
Plainfield South at Plainfield Central, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST
Plainfield North at Minooka, 6:30
West Aurora at Oswego, 6:30
Yorkville at Oswego East, 6:30
UPSTATE EIGHT
East Aurora at Elgin, 7:00
Fenton at Bartlett, 7:00
South Elgin at Larkin, 7:00
Streamwood at Glenbard East, 5:30
West Chicago at Glenbard South, 7:00
NON CONFERENCE
Antioch at Johnsburg, 7:00
Aurora Central at Aurora Christian, 7:30
Buffalo Grove at Barringon, 7:00
Christian Liberty at Alden-Hebron, 7:30
DRW Prep at Austin, 5:00
Elk Grove at Hoffman Estates, 7:00
Elmwood Park at IC Catholic, 7:30
Grayslake North at Deerfield, 7:00
Hersey at Conant, 7:00
Intrinsic-Belmont at ITW-Speer, 6:30
Islamic Foundation at Lycee Francais, 6:30
LaLumiere-Blue (IN) at Evanston, 7:00
Lincoln-Way East at Crete-Monee, 5:00
Lockport at York, 7:00
Lowpoint-Washburn at Princeville, 7:30
Maine West at Addison Trail, 6:30
Naperville North at Wheaton Academy, 7:30
Niles West at Taft, 7:00
Oregon at West Carroll, TBA
Parkview Christian at Christian Life, 7:30
Phoenix at Chicago Military, 5:00
Prospect at Palatine, 7:00
Richmond-Burton at Round Lake, 7:30
Ridgewood at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00
Roanoke-Benson at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30
Rochelle Zell at Cristo Rey-St. Martin, 5:30
Rolling Meadows at Fremd, 7:00
Schaumburg Christian at Families of Faith, 7:15
St. Edward at St. Francis, 7:00
Urban Prep-West at Juarez, 5:00
Westmont at Timothy Christian, 7:30
Wheeling at Schaumburg, 7:00
Woodstock at Sycamore, 7:00
Woodstock North at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00
HALL
Mendota vs. LaSalle-Peru, 5:00
Princeton vs. Rock Falls, 6:30
Hall vs. Putnam County, 8:00
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
CHICAGO PREP
Hope Academy at Ida Crown, 7:00
Walther Christian at Rochelle Zell, 7:00
DU KANE
Glenbard North at St. Charles East, 7:00
Lake Park at Batavia, 7:00
Wheaton North at St. Charles North, 7:00
Wheaton-Warr. South at Geneva, 7:00
FOX VALLEY
Burlington Central at Crystal Lake Central, 7:00
Cary-Grove at Huntley, 7:00
Crystal Lake South at Prairie Ridge, 7:00
Hampshire at Dundee-Crown, 7:00
McHenry at Jacobs, 7:00
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Northridge at Lake Forest Academy, 6:30
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
Christian Heritage at Beacon, 5:30
Lycee Francais at Horizon-McKinley, 6:30
Roycemore at Wolcott, 5:30
Waldorf at Intrinsic-Downtown, 5:00
British School at ACERO-Cruz, 5:00
NIC - 10
Auburn at Boylan, 6:30
Belvidere at Belvidere North, 7:00
Guilford at Harlem, 7:00
Hononegah at Freeport, 7:00
Jefferson at Rockford East, 7:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
Hansberry at Golder, 7:00
Pritzker at Muchin, 7:00
Rauner at Baker, 7:00
UIC Prep at Mansueto, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH
Clark at Orr, 5:00
Farragut at Young, 5:00
Lincoln Park at Westinghouse, 5:00
Perspectives-MSA at North Lawndale, 7:00
Prosser at Lane, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH
Amundsen at Schurz, 5:00
Foreman at Lake View, 5:00
Senn at Mather, 5:00
Sullivan at Von Steuben, 5:00
Taft at Northside, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST
Crane at Austin, 5:00
Marshall at Jones, 6:30
Payton at Ogden, 7:00
Raby at Legal Prep, 5:00
Wells at Collins, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH
ASPIRA-Bus&Fin at Chicago Academy, 5:00
Disney at Alcott, 5:00
Intrinsic-Belmont at Marine, 5:00
Rickover at Steinmetz, 5:00
Roosevelt at Chicago Math & Science, 5:00
Uplift at North-Grand, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST
Chicago Collegiate at Douglass, 5:00
Juarez at Spry, 5:00
Manley at Chicago Tech, 5:00
Phoenix at Clemente, 5:00
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Proviso West at Lyons, 6:30
NON CONFERENCE
Addison Trail at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30
Highland Park at Grayslake North, 7:00
Hinckley-Big Rock at Alden-Hebron, 7:30
Holy Trinity at Alcott, 5:00
McNamara at Chicago Christian, 7:00
Muslim Community at Hinsdale Adventist, 6:30
Naperville Central at Willowbrook, 6:00
North Boone at Harvard, 7:00
Rockford Lutheran at Notre Dame (Peoria), 7:00
Somonauk at Mooseheart, 7:00
Thornridge at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:30
Waubonsie Valley at Bolingbrook, 5:00
Wilmot (WI) at Lakes, 7:00
HALL
Stillman Valley vs. Putnam County, 5:00
Rock Falls vs. St. Bede, 6:30
Pontiac vs. Fieldcrest, 8:00
Thursday, December 8, 2022
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH
Evanston at Glenbrook North, 7:00
CHICAGO PREP
Northtown at Cristo Rey, 7:00
METRO PREP
CPSA at Hinsdale Adventist, 5:00
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Johnson at Bulls Prep, 7:00
Noble Academy at ITW-Speer, 7:00
Rowe-Clark at Comer, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL
Curie at Morgan Park, 6:30
Hyde Park at Brooks, 5:00
Longwood at Lindblom, 6:30
Simeon at Perspectives-Lead, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL
Dunbar at DuSable, 5:00
Englewood STEM at Kennedy, 5:00
King at Hubbard, 5:00
Richards (Chgo) at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00
Urban Prep-Englewood at Bogan, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH
Agricultural Science at Fenger, 5:00
Dyett at ACE Amandla, 5:00
South Shore at Harlan, 5:00
Urban Prep-Bronzeville at UC-Woodlawn, 5:00
Vocational at Corliss, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL
ACERO-Garcia at Horizon-Southwest, 5:00
ACERO-Soto at Solorio, 5:00
Excel-Englewood at Tilden, 5:00
Gage Park at Hancock, 5:00
Instituto Health at Back of the Yards, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH
Bowen at Washington, 5:00
Carver at Julian, 5:00
Chicago Military at Air Force, 5:00
EPIC at Hirsch, 5:00
Excel-South Shore at Goode, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST
Kelvyn Park at Little Village, 5:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE
Hillcrest at Thornton Fr. South, 6:00
Lemont at Tinley Park, 6:30
Thornton Fr. North at Oak Forest, 6:30
SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED
Oak Lawn at Evergreen Park, 6:00
Shepard at Reavis, 6:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Bremen at Argo, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Downers Grove North at Hinsdale Central, 7:00
NON CONFERENCE
Carmel at Libertyville, 7:00
DRW Prep at Chicago Tech, 5:00
Elgin at Round Lake, 7:00
Genoa-Kingston at Hinckley-Big Rock, 7:00
IC Catholic at Montini, 6:00
Neuqua Valley at Schaumburg Christian, 7:00
Providence at Southland, 7:00
Rockford Christian at Richmond-Burton, 7:00
Sycamore at Byron, 7:00
Universal at Yorkville Christian, 7:00
Westminster Christian at St. Edward, 7:00
Westmont at IMSA, 7:00
Woodstock North at Wauconda, 7:00
HALL
9th Place Semi-Final, 5:00
9th Place Semi-Final, 6:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 8:00
Friday, December 9, 2022
BIG NORTHERN
Oregon at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00
CATHOLIC LEAGUE
De La Salle at Marmion, 7:00
DePaul at Mount Carmel, 7:00
Fenwick at Loyola, 6:30
Providence at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00
St. Ignatius at Leo, 7:00
St. Rita at Brother Rice, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH
Deerfield at Niles North, 7:00
Highland Park at Vernon Hills, 7:00
Maine East at Maine West, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH
New Trier at Glenbrook South, 7:00
Niles West at Maine South, 7:00
CHICAGO PREP
Ellison at Holy Trinity, 5:00
DU PAGE VALLEY
DeKalb at Naperville North, 7:00
Neuqua Valley at Naperville Central, 7:00
Waubonsie Valley at Metea Valley, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 7:00
Nazareth at Benet, 7:00
Notre Dame at Carmel, 7:00
St. Viator at Marist, 7:00
FOX VALLEY
Cary-Grove at McHenry, 7:30
Crystal Lake Central at Dundee-Crown, 7:30
Huntley at Hampshire, 7:30
Jacobs at Crystal Lake South, 7:30
Prairie Ridge at Burlington Central, 7:30
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Coal City at Manteno, 7:00
Lisle at Reed-Custer, 6:45
Peotone at Herscher, 7:00
Wilmington at Streator, 6:45
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Latin vs. Francis Parker, at De Paul University, 7:30
Morgan Park Academy at Elgin Academy, 6:00
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Plano at Ottawa, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
Horizon-McKinley at British School, 7:00
Lycee Francais at Wolcott, 6:00
Roycemore at Waldorf, 5:30
LITTLE TEN
DePue at LaMoille, 5:30
Earlville at Indian Creek, 6:45
IMSA at Hiawatha, 7:00
Leland at Somonauk, 7:00
Serena at Newark, 7:00
METRO PREP
Islamic Foundation at CPSA, 6:30
METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE
St. Francis at Aurora Christian, 7:30
Chicago Christian at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00
METRO SUBURBAN - RED
Westmont at Aurora Central, 7:30
MID-SUBURBAN - EAST
Buffalo Grove at Elk Grove, 7:30
Rolling Meadows at Hersey, 7:30
Wheeling at Prospect, 7:30
MID-SUBURBAN - WEST
Conant at Hoffman Estates, 7:30
Fremd at Barrington, 7:30
Palatine at Schaumburg, 7:30
NIC - 10
Belvidere at Harlem, 7:30
Belvidere North at Auburn, 7:30
Freeport at Guilford, 7:15
Jefferson at Boylan, 7:15
Rockford East at Hononegah, 7:30
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Christian Life at Mooseheart, 7:00
Schaumburg Christian at Harvest Christian, 7:30
Westminster Christian at Our Lady Sacred Heart, 5:
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Lakes at Antioch, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH
North Lawndale at Farragut, 5:00
Orr at Lincoln Park, 5:00
Perspectives-MSA at Lane, 5:00
Westinghouse at Prosser, 7:00
Young at Clark, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH
Lake View at Sullivan, 5:00
Mather at Taft, 7:00
Northside at Foreman, 5:00
Schurz at Senn, 5:00
Von Steuben at Amundsen, 6:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST
Collins at Payton, 5:00
Jones at Crane, 5:00
Legal Prep at Marshall, 5:00
Ogden at Raby, 5:00
Wells at Austin, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH
Chicago Academy at Disney, 5:00
Chicago Math & Science at Marine, 5:00
North Grand at Intrinsic-Belmont, 5:00
Rickover at ASPIRA-Bus&Fin, 5:00
Roosevelt at Alcott, 5:00
Steinmetz at Uplift, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST
Chicago Collegiate at Little Village, 5:00
Chicago Tech at Juarez, 5:00
Clemente at Manley, 5:00
Douglass at Phoenix, 5:00
Spry at Kelvyn Park, 5:00
RIVER VALLEY
Donovan at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:45
Grace Christian at Momence, 7:00
Grant Park at Beecher, 7:00
Illinois Lutheran at Tri-Point, 7:00
St. Anne at Clifton Central, 7:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED
Eisenhower at Richards, 6:30
SOUTHLAND
Thornridge at Kankakee, 6:30
Thornton at Rich, 7:15
Thornwood at Crete-Monee, 6:00
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST
Plainfield Central at Romeoville, 6:30
Plainfield South at Plainfield East, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST
Minooka at Yorkville, 6:30
Oswego at Oswego East, 6:30
West Aurora at Plainfield North, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Bolingbrook at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30
Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way West, 6:00
Lincoln-Way East at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00
Lockport at Andrew, 6:00
Sandburg at Stagg, 6:00
TRI-COUNTY
Midland at Dwight, 7:00
Roanoke-Benson at Henry-Senachwine, 7:00
Woodland at Seneca, 7:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
Bartlett at East Aurora, 6:30
Glenbard East at South Elgin, 7:00
Glenbard South at Fenton, 7:00
Larkin at West Chicago, 7:00
Streamwood at Elgin, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
York at Downers Grove North, 7:30
NON CONFERENCE
Beacon at Golder, 7:00
Bloom at Noll (IN), 6:30
Byron at East Dubuque, 7:30
Christ the King at University High, 6:00
Dixon at Woodstock, 7:00
Elmwood Park at Northridge, 6:00
Goode at Hancock, 5:00
Hinckley-Big Rock at Amboy, 7:00
Kaneland at Marengo, 7:00
Kelly at Mansueto, 5:00
King at Proviso West, 6:30
Rauner at ACERO-Cruz, 5:00
Ridgewood at Madison, 7:30
St. Francis de Sales at Montini, 7:00
St. Laurence at Evergreen Park, 6:00
Yorkville Christian at Notre Dame (Peoria), 7:00
HALL
5th Place Semi-Final, 5:00
Semi-Final, 6:30
Semi-Final, 8:00
MARIETTA WHEELER (GA)
Kenwood vs. Knoxville Catholic (TN), 7:30E
Saturday, December 10, 2022
CHICAGO PREP
Rochelle Zell at Ida Crown, 9:00
DU KANE
St. Charles East at Wheaton-Warr. South, 6:00
St. Charles North at Geneva, 6:00
Wheaton North at Lake Park, 6:00
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Rochelle at Sycamore, 6:00
Sandwich at Kaneland, 7:00
METRO SUBURBAN - RED
St. Edward at McNamara, 7:00
NORTH SUBURBAN
Libertyville at Lake Forest, 5:30
Mundelein at Waukegan, 5:30
Warren at Stevenson, 3:00
Zion-Benton at Lake Zurich, 7:00
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Grayslake Central at Grayslake North, 7:00
North Chicago at Grant, 7:00
Wauconda at Round Lake, 12:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH
Lake View at Taft, 7:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST
Joliet West at Joliet Central, 12:00
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Leyden at Hinsdale South, 6:00
Morton at Downers Grove South, 4:00
Proviso East at Addison Trail, 6:00
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Lyons at Glenbard West, 6:00
Proviso West at York, 7:30
NON CONFERENCE
Auburn at Yorkville Christian, 7:00
Batavia at Quincy, 7:00
Beecher at Herscher, 4:30
Belvidere North at Woodstock, 1:00
Bradley Tech (WI) at Bowen, 3:00
Bulls Prep at Payton, 11:30
Cary-Grove at Elk Grove, 1:00
Deerfield at Prairie Ridge, 2:30
Dixon at Alleman, 6:30
East Dubuque at Winnebago, 5:00
East Moline at DeKalb, 6:30
Glenbrook North at Highland Park, 5:30
Henry-Senachwine at Wethersfield, 6:30
Hersey at St. Viator, 4:30
Hononegah at Marian Central, 3:00
Kankakee at Rantoul, 6:30
Latin at LaLumiere-Blue (IN), 6:00
Leland at Annawan, 1:00
Lindblom at Christ the King, 6:30
Lisle at IC Catholic, 1:00
Mather at Fasman Yeshiva, 8:00
Mooseheart at IMSA, 6:30
Morris at Wilmington, 1:30
Newark at Parkview Christian, 4:30
Normal West at Plainfield North, 5:00
North Boone at Clinton (WI), 7:00
Northtown at Niles North, 4:30
Oak Park-River Forest at Glenbrook South, 1:30
Ottawa at Streator, 5:30
Richmond-Burton at Elgin, 1:00
Ridgewood at Mascoutah, 4:00
Rockford Lutheran at Northridge, 3:00
St. Anne at Prairie Central, 5:30
St. Patrick at Loyola, 6:30
Stark County at Lowpoint-Washburn, 6:00
Timothy Christian at Marengo, 5:00
UIC Prep at Intrinsic-Downtown, 1:00
Walther Christian at Fenton, 4:30
Wheeling at Crystal Lake Central, 1:30
Williamsfield at Midland, 4:30
Woodland at Indian Creek, 3:15
BARTLETT (TN)
Dunbar vs.Memphis University High (TN), 10:00
HALL
11th Place, 12:00
9th Place, 1:30
7th Place, 3:00
5th Place, 4:30
3rd Place, 6:00
Championship, 7:30
MARIETTA WHEELER (GA)
Kenwood vs. Lovett (GA), 6:00E
MOUNT CARMEL
Lane vs. Lemont, 11:00
Farragut vs. St. Laurence, 12:30
Westinghouse vs. Lincoln-Way East, 2:00
Riverside-Brookfield vs. St. Ignatius, 3:30
Hyde Park vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 5:00
Curie vs. Mount Carmel, 6:30
SOUTH ELGIN
Oak Lawn vs. Hinsdale Central, 2:00
New Trier vs. Rolling Meadows, 4:00
Yorkville vs. South Elgin, 6:00
ST. LOUIS RITENOUR (M0)
Romeoville vs. Life for Life (MO), 2:30
Hillcrest vs. East St. Louis, 7:00
Sunday, December 11, 2022
MOUNT CARMEL
Rich vs. Lindblom, 11:00
De La Salle vs. Proviso East, 12:30
Evanston vs. Marian Catholic, 2:00
Hillcrest vs. Normal, 3:30
Brother Rice vs. Bloom, 5:00
North Lawndale vs. Perspectives-Lead, 6:30
PROSSER
Crane vs. Fenger, 12:00