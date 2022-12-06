The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
High School Basketball

High school basketball schedule: Dec. 6 to Dec. 11

The full schedule for this week.

By Jack Gleason
   
Simeon players during a timeout, from L-R, Jalen Griffith, Kaiden Space, Steven Turner, Sam Lewis Michael Ratliff.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Jack Gleason updates the schedule every morning on his website. Please send updates and corrections to hsbballjg@gmail.com.

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

CATHOLIC LEAGUE

De La Salle at DePaul, 7:00

Marmion at Fenwick, 7:00

Montini at St. Rita, 7:00

Providence at Leo, 7:00

Providence-St. Mel at Brother Rice, 7:00

St. Laurence at Mount Carmel, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Carmel at Nazareth, 7:00

Joliet Catholic at St. Patrick, 7:00

Marian Catholic at St. Viator, 7:00

Marist at Notre Dame, 7:00

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Coal City at Wilmington, 7:00

Herscher at Lisle, 6:45

Manteno at Reed-Custer, 6:45

Streator at Peotone, 7:00

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Elgin Academy at Francis Parker, 6:00

Latin at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00

University High at North Shore, 6:30

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Ottawa at Kaneland, 7:00

Rochelle at Plano, 7:00

Sandwich at Morris, 7:00

LITTLE TEN

Hiawatha at Earlville, 7:00

Hinckley-Big Rock at DePue, 7:00

Indian Creek at Serena, 7:00

LaMoille at Newark, 5:30

Somonauk at IMSA, 7:00

METRO PREP

Universal at CPSA, 5:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Bulls Prep at Noble Academy, 7:00

Butler at Comer, 7:00

Johnson at Rowe-Clark, 7:00

NORTH SUBURBAN

Mundelein at Zion-Benton, 7:00

Stevenson at Lake Zurich, 7:00

Warren at Libertyville, 7:00

Waukegan at Lake Forest, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Mooseheart at South Beloit, 7:00

Westminster Christian at Harvest Christian, 6:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL

Brooks at Kenwood, 5:00

Lindblom at Hyde Park, 7:00

Morgan Park at Simeon, 5:00

Perspectives-Lead at Longwood, 6:30

Phillips at Curie, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL

Catalyst-Maria at Kennedy, 5:00

Englewood STEM at Dunbar, 5:00

Hubbard at DuSable, 5:00

King at Bogan, 5:00

Urban Prep-Englewood at Richards (Chgo), 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH

Agricultural Science at Harlan, 5:00

Dyett at Fenger, 5:00

South Shore at Corliss, 5:00

Urban Prep-Bronzeville at ACE Amandla, 5:00

Vocational at UC-Woodlawn

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL

Back of the Yards at Excel-Englewood, 5:00

Horizon-Southwest at Hancock, 5:00

Kelly at Instituto Health, 5:00

Solorio at ACERO-Garcia, 5:00

Tilden at ACERO-Soto, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH

Air Force at Bowen, 5:00

Goode at EPIC, 5:00

Hirsch at Chicago Military, 5:00

Julian at Excel-South Shore, 5:00

Washington at Carver, 5:00

RIVER VALLEY

Beecher at Clifton Central, 7:00

Gardner-So. Wilmington at Grace Christian, 7:00

Grant Park at Donovan, 7:00

Momence at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00

Tri-Point at St. Anne, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Argo at Thornton Fr. South, 6:30

Evergreen Park at Oak Forest, 6:30

Hillcrest at Eisenhower, 6:30

Lemont at Richards, 6:30

Oak Lawn at Bremen, 6:00

Reavis at Thornton Fr. North, 6:30

Shepard at Tinley Park, 6:30

SOUTHLAND

Kankakee at Thornton, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST

Joliet Central at Romeoville, 6:30

Plainfield East at Joliet West, 6:30

Plainfield South at Plainfield Central, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST

Plainfield North at Minooka, 6:30

West Aurora at Oswego, 6:30

Yorkville at Oswego East, 6:30

UPSTATE EIGHT

East Aurora at Elgin, 7:00

Fenton at Bartlett, 7:00

South Elgin at Larkin, 7:00

Streamwood at Glenbard East, 5:30

West Chicago at Glenbard South, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

Antioch at Johnsburg, 7:00

Aurora Central at Aurora Christian, 7:30

Buffalo Grove at Barringon, 7:00

Christian Liberty at Alden-Hebron, 7:30

DRW Prep at Austin, 5:00

Elk Grove at Hoffman Estates, 7:00

Elmwood Park at IC Catholic, 7:30

Grayslake North at Deerfield, 7:00

Hersey at Conant, 7:00

Intrinsic-Belmont at ITW-Speer, 6:30

Islamic Foundation at Lycee Francais, 6:30

LaLumiere-Blue (IN) at Evanston, 7:00

Lincoln-Way East at Crete-Monee, 5:00

Lockport at York, 7:00

Lowpoint-Washburn at Princeville, 7:30

Maine West at Addison Trail, 6:30

Naperville North at Wheaton Academy, 7:30

Niles West at Taft, 7:00

Oregon at West Carroll, TBA

Parkview Christian at Christian Life, 7:30

Phoenix at Chicago Military, 5:00

Prospect at Palatine, 7:00

Richmond-Burton at Round Lake, 7:30

Ridgewood at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00

Roanoke-Benson at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30

Rochelle Zell at Cristo Rey-St. Martin, 5:30

Rolling Meadows at Fremd, 7:00

Schaumburg Christian at Families of Faith, 7:15

St. Edward at St. Francis, 7:00

Urban Prep-West at Juarez, 5:00

Westmont at Timothy Christian, 7:30

Wheeling at Schaumburg, 7:00

Woodstock at Sycamore, 7:00

Woodstock North at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00

HALL

Mendota vs. LaSalle-Peru, 5:00

Princeton vs. Rock Falls, 6:30

Hall vs. Putnam County, 8:00

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

CHICAGO PREP

Hope Academy at Ida Crown, 7:00

Walther Christian at Rochelle Zell, 7:00

DU KANE

Glenbard North at St. Charles East, 7:00

Lake Park at Batavia, 7:00

Wheaton North at St. Charles North, 7:00

Wheaton-Warr. South at Geneva, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Burlington Central at Crystal Lake Central, 7:00

Cary-Grove at Huntley, 7:00

Crystal Lake South at Prairie Ridge, 7:00

Hampshire at Dundee-Crown, 7:00

McHenry at Jacobs, 7:00

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Northridge at Lake Forest Academy, 6:30

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Christian Heritage at Beacon, 5:30

Lycee Francais at Horizon-McKinley, 6:30

Roycemore at Wolcott, 5:30

Waldorf at Intrinsic-Downtown, 5:00

British School at ACERO-Cruz, 5:00

NIC - 10

Auburn at Boylan, 6:30

Belvidere at Belvidere North, 7:00

Guilford at Harlem, 7:00

Hononegah at Freeport, 7:00

Jefferson at Rockford East, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

Hansberry at Golder, 7:00

Pritzker at Muchin, 7:00

Rauner at Baker, 7:00

UIC Prep at Mansueto, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH 

Clark at Orr, 5:00

Farragut at Young, 5:00

Lincoln Park at Westinghouse, 5:00

Perspectives-MSA at North Lawndale, 7:00

Prosser at Lane, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH

Amundsen at Schurz, 5:00

Foreman at Lake View, 5:00

Senn at Mather, 5:00

Sullivan at Von Steuben, 5:00

Taft at Northside, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST

Crane at Austin, 5:00

Marshall at Jones, 6:30

Payton at Ogden, 7:00

Raby at Legal Prep, 5:00

Wells at Collins, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH

ASPIRA-Bus&Fin at Chicago Academy, 5:00

Disney at Alcott, 5:00

Intrinsic-Belmont at Marine, 5:00

Rickover at Steinmetz, 5:00

Roosevelt at Chicago Math & Science, 5:00

Uplift at North-Grand, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST

Chicago Collegiate at Douglass, 5:00

Juarez at Spry, 5:00

Manley at Chicago Tech, 5:00

Phoenix at Clemente, 5:00

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Proviso West at Lyons, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

Addison Trail at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30

Highland Park at Grayslake North, 7:00

Hinckley-Big Rock at Alden-Hebron, 7:30

Holy Trinity at Alcott, 5:00

McNamara at Chicago Christian, 7:00

Muslim Community at Hinsdale Adventist, 6:30

Naperville Central at Willowbrook, 6:00

North Boone at Harvard, 7:00

Rockford Lutheran at Notre Dame (Peoria), 7:00

Somonauk at Mooseheart, 7:00

Thornridge at Homewood-Flossmoor, 6:30

Waubonsie Valley at Bolingbrook, 5:00

Wilmot (WI) at Lakes, 7:00

HALL

Stillman Valley vs. Putnam County, 5:00

Rock Falls vs. St. Bede, 6:30

Pontiac vs. Fieldcrest, 8:00

Thursday, December 8, 2022

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH

Evanston at Glenbrook North, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP

Northtown at Cristo Rey, 7:00

METRO PREP

CPSA at Hinsdale Adventist, 5:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Johnson at Bulls Prep, 7:00

Noble Academy at ITW-Speer, 7:00

Rowe-Clark at Comer, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL

Curie at Morgan Park, 6:30

Hyde Park at Brooks, 5:00

Longwood at Lindblom, 6:30

Simeon at Perspectives-Lead, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL

Dunbar at DuSable, 5:00

Englewood STEM at Kennedy, 5:00

King at Hubbard, 5:00

Richards (Chgo) at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00

Urban Prep-Englewood at Bogan, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH

Agricultural Science at Fenger, 5:00

Dyett at ACE Amandla, 5:00

South Shore at Harlan, 5:00

Urban Prep-Bronzeville at UC-Woodlawn, 5:00

Vocational at Corliss, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL

ACERO-Garcia at Horizon-Southwest, 5:00

ACERO-Soto at Solorio, 5:00

Excel-Englewood at Tilden, 5:00

Gage Park at Hancock, 5:00

Instituto Health at Back of the Yards, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH

Bowen at Washington, 5:00

Carver at Julian, 5:00

Chicago Military at Air Force, 5:00

EPIC at Hirsch, 5:00

Excel-South Shore at Goode, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST

Kelvyn Park at Little Village, 5:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE

Hillcrest at Thornton Fr. South, 6:00

Lemont at Tinley Park, 6:30

Thornton Fr. North at Oak Forest, 6:30

SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED

Oak Lawn at Evergreen Park, 6:00

Shepard at Reavis, 6:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Bremen at Argo, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Downers Grove North at Hinsdale Central, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

Carmel at Libertyville, 7:00

DRW Prep at Chicago Tech, 5:00

Elgin at Round Lake, 7:00

Genoa-Kingston at Hinckley-Big Rock, 7:00

IC Catholic at Montini, 6:00

Neuqua Valley at Schaumburg Christian, 7:00

Providence at Southland, 7:00

Rockford Christian at Richmond-Burton, 7:00

Sycamore at Byron, 7:00

Universal at Yorkville Christian, 7:00

Westminster Christian at St. Edward, 7:00

Westmont at IMSA, 7:00

Woodstock North at Wauconda, 7:00

HALL

9th Place Semi-Final, 5:00

9th Place Semi-Final, 6:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 8:00

Friday, December 9, 2022

BIG NORTHERN

Oregon at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00

CATHOLIC LEAGUE

De La Salle at Marmion, 7:00

DePaul at Mount Carmel, 7:00

Fenwick at Loyola, 6:30

Providence at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00

St. Ignatius at Leo, 7:00

St. Rita at Brother Rice, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH

Deerfield at Niles North, 7:00

Highland Park at Vernon Hills, 7:00

Maine East at Maine West, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH

New Trier at Glenbrook South, 7:00

Niles West at Maine South, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP

Ellison at Holy Trinity, 5:00

DU PAGE VALLEY

DeKalb at Naperville North, 7:00

Neuqua Valley at Naperville Central, 7:00

Waubonsie Valley at Metea Valley, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 7:00

Nazareth at Benet, 7:00

Notre Dame at Carmel, 7:00

St. Viator at Marist, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Cary-Grove at McHenry, 7:30

Crystal Lake Central at Dundee-Crown, 7:30

Huntley at Hampshire, 7:30

Jacobs at Crystal Lake South, 7:30

Prairie Ridge at Burlington Central, 7:30

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Coal City at Manteno, 7:00

Lisle at Reed-Custer, 6:45

Peotone at Herscher, 7:00

Wilmington at Streator, 6:45

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Latin vs. Francis Parker, at De Paul University, 7:30

Morgan Park Academy at Elgin Academy, 6:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Plano at Ottawa, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Horizon-McKinley at British School, 7:00

Lycee Francais at Wolcott, 6:00

Roycemore at Waldorf, 5:30

LITTLE TEN

DePue at LaMoille, 5:30

Earlville at Indian Creek, 6:45

IMSA at Hiawatha, 7:00

Leland at Somonauk, 7:00

Serena at Newark, 7:00

METRO PREP

Islamic Foundation at CPSA, 6:30

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

St. Francis at Aurora Christian, 7:30

Chicago Christian at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00

METRO SUBURBAN - RED

Westmont at Aurora Central, 7:30

MID-SUBURBAN - EAST

Buffalo Grove at Elk Grove, 7:30

Rolling Meadows at Hersey, 7:30

Wheeling at Prospect, 7:30

MID-SUBURBAN - WEST

Conant at Hoffman Estates, 7:30

Fremd at Barrington, 7:30

Palatine at Schaumburg, 7:30

NIC - 10

Belvidere at Harlem, 7:30

Belvidere North at Auburn, 7:30

Freeport at Guilford, 7:15

Jefferson at Boylan, 7:15

Rockford East at Hononegah, 7:30

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Christian Life at Mooseheart, 7:00

Schaumburg Christian at Harvest Christian, 7:30

Westminster Christian at Our Lady Sacred Heart, 5:

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Lakes at Antioch, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH 

North Lawndale at Farragut, 5:00

Orr at Lincoln Park, 5:00

Perspectives-MSA at Lane, 5:00

Westinghouse at Prosser, 7:00

Young at Clark, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH

Lake View at Sullivan, 5:00

Mather at Taft, 7:00

Northside at Foreman, 5:00

Schurz at Senn, 5:00

Von Steuben at Amundsen, 6:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST

Collins at Payton, 5:00

Jones at Crane, 5:00

Legal Prep at Marshall, 5:00

Ogden at Raby, 5:00

Wells at Austin, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH

Chicago Academy at Disney, 5:00

Chicago Math & Science at Marine, 5:00

North Grand at Intrinsic-Belmont, 5:00

Rickover at ASPIRA-Bus&Fin, 5:00

Roosevelt at Alcott, 5:00

Steinmetz at Uplift, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST

Chicago Collegiate at Little Village, 5:00

Chicago Tech at Juarez, 5:00

Clemente at Manley, 5:00

Douglass at Phoenix, 5:00

Spry at Kelvyn Park, 5:00

RIVER VALLEY

Donovan at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:45

Grace Christian at Momence, 7:00

Grant Park at Beecher, 7:00

Illinois Lutheran at Tri-Point, 7:00

St. Anne at Clifton Central, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED

Eisenhower at Richards, 6:30

SOUTHLAND

Thornridge at Kankakee, 6:30

Thornton at Rich, 7:15

Thornwood at Crete-Monee, 6:00

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST

Plainfield Central at Romeoville, 6:30

Plainfield South at Plainfield East, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST

Minooka at Yorkville, 6:30

Oswego at Oswego East, 6:30

West Aurora at Plainfield North, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Bolingbrook at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30

Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way West, 6:00

Lincoln-Way East at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00

Lockport at Andrew, 6:00

Sandburg at Stagg, 6:00

TRI-COUNTY

Midland at Dwight, 7:00

Roanoke-Benson at Henry-Senachwine, 7:00

Woodland at Seneca, 7:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

Bartlett at East Aurora, 6:30

Glenbard East at South Elgin, 7:00

Glenbard South at Fenton, 7:00

Larkin at West Chicago, 7:00

Streamwood at Elgin, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

York at Downers Grove North, 7:30

NON CONFERENCE

Beacon at Golder, 7:00

Bloom at Noll (IN), 6:30

Byron at East Dubuque, 7:30

Christ the King at University High, 6:00

Dixon at Woodstock, 7:00

Elmwood Park at Northridge, 6:00

Goode at Hancock, 5:00

Hinckley-Big Rock at Amboy, 7:00

Kaneland at Marengo, 7:00

Kelly at Mansueto, 5:00

King at Proviso West, 6:30

Rauner at ACERO-Cruz, 5:00

Ridgewood at Madison, 7:30

St. Francis de Sales at Montini, 7:00

St. Laurence at Evergreen Park, 6:00

Yorkville Christian at Notre Dame (Peoria), 7:00

HALL

5th Place Semi-Final, 5:00

Semi-Final, 6:30

Semi-Final, 8:00

MARIETTA WHEELER (GA)

Kenwood vs. Knoxville Catholic (TN), 7:30E

Saturday, December 10, 2022

CHICAGO PREP

Rochelle Zell at Ida Crown, 9:00

DU KANE

St. Charles East at Wheaton-Warr. South, 6:00

St. Charles North at Geneva, 6:00

Wheaton North at Lake Park, 6:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Rochelle at Sycamore, 6:00

Sandwich at Kaneland, 7:00

METRO SUBURBAN - RED

St. Edward at McNamara, 7:00

NORTH SUBURBAN

Libertyville at Lake Forest, 5:30

Mundelein at Waukegan, 5:30

Warren at Stevenson, 3:00

Zion-Benton at Lake Zurich, 7:00

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Grayslake Central at Grayslake North, 7:00

North Chicago at Grant, 7:00

Wauconda at Round Lake, 12:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH

Lake View at Taft, 7:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST

Joliet West at Joliet Central, 12:00

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Leyden at Hinsdale South, 6:00

Morton at Downers Grove South, 4:00

Proviso East at Addison Trail, 6:00

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Lyons at Glenbard West, 6:00

Proviso West at York, 7:30

NON CONFERENCE

Auburn at Yorkville Christian, 7:00

Batavia at Quincy, 7:00

Beecher at Herscher, 4:30

Belvidere North at Woodstock, 1:00

Bradley Tech (WI) at Bowen, 3:00

Bulls Prep at Payton, 11:30

Cary-Grove at Elk Grove, 1:00

Deerfield at Prairie Ridge, 2:30

Dixon at Alleman, 6:30

East Dubuque at Winnebago, 5:00

East Moline at DeKalb, 6:30

Glenbrook North at Highland Park, 5:30

Henry-Senachwine at Wethersfield, 6:30

Hersey at St. Viator, 4:30

Hononegah at Marian Central, 3:00

Kankakee at Rantoul, 6:30

Latin at LaLumiere-Blue (IN), 6:00

Leland at Annawan, 1:00

Lindblom at Christ the King, 6:30

Lisle at IC Catholic, 1:00

Mather at Fasman Yeshiva, 8:00

Mooseheart at IMSA, 6:30

Morris at Wilmington, 1:30

Newark at Parkview Christian, 4:30

Normal West at Plainfield North, 5:00

North Boone at Clinton (WI), 7:00

Northtown at Niles North, 4:30

Oak Park-River Forest at Glenbrook South, 1:30

Ottawa at Streator, 5:30

Richmond-Burton at Elgin, 1:00

Ridgewood at Mascoutah, 4:00

Rockford Lutheran at Northridge, 3:00

St. Anne at Prairie Central, 5:30

St. Patrick at Loyola, 6:30

Stark County at Lowpoint-Washburn, 6:00

Timothy Christian at Marengo, 5:00

UIC Prep at Intrinsic-Downtown, 1:00

Walther Christian at Fenton, 4:30

Wheeling at Crystal Lake Central, 1:30

Williamsfield at Midland, 4:30

Woodland at Indian Creek, 3:15

BARTLETT (TN)

Dunbar vs.Memphis University High (TN), 10:00

HALL

11th Place, 12:00

9th Place, 1:30

7th Place, 3:00

5th Place, 4:30

3rd Place, 6:00

Championship, 7:30

MARIETTA WHEELER (GA)

Kenwood vs. Lovett (GA), 6:00E

MOUNT CARMEL

Lane vs. Lemont, 11:00

Farragut vs. St. Laurence, 12:30

Westinghouse vs. Lincoln-Way East, 2:00

Riverside-Brookfield vs. St. Ignatius, 3:30

Hyde Park vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 5:00

Curie vs. Mount Carmel, 6:30

SOUTH ELGIN

Oak Lawn vs. Hinsdale Central, 2:00

New Trier vs. Rolling Meadows, 4:00

Yorkville vs. South Elgin, 6:00

ST. LOUIS RITENOUR (M0)

Romeoville vs. Life for Life (MO), 2:30

Hillcrest vs. East St. Louis, 7:00

Sunday, December 11, 2022

MOUNT CARMEL

Rich vs. Lindblom, 11:00

De La Salle vs. Proviso East, 12:30

Evanston vs. Marian Catholic, 2:00

Hillcrest vs. Normal, 3:30

Brother Rice vs. Bloom, 5:00

North Lawndale vs. Perspectives-Lead, 6:30

PROSSER

Crane vs. Fenger, 12:00

