Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Cubs radio voice Pat Hughes wins Ford C. Frick Award from Baseball Hall of Fame

Hughes, who has called Cubs games since 1986, was a finalist in 2016 and 2020. He joins Jack Brickhouse (1983) and Harry Caray (1989) as Cubs announcers to win the award.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
merlin_108107044.jpg

Pat Hughes throws a ceremonial first pitch before a game Sept. 10, 2022, the day he was inducted into the Cubs Hall of Fame.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Cubs radio voice Pat Hughes won the Ford C. Frick Award, which is presented annually by the National Baseball Hall of Fame to a broadcaster for “major contributions to baseball.” Hughes was a finalist in 2016 and 2020. He joins Jack Brickhouse (1983) and Harry Caray (1989) as Cubs announcers to win the award.

Hughes, 67, has called Cubs games for 27 seasons, starting in 1996. He was inducted into the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame in 2021 and the Cubs Hall of Fame this year. Hughes has been named the Illinois Sportscaster of the Year nine times and Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year three times.

“On behalf of my family and the entire Cubs organization, I want to congratulate Pat on this remarkable accomplishment,” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said. “The Ford C. Frick Award is a highly prestigious award that recognizes the ‘best of the best’ in broadcasting and no one is more deserving of this award than Pat. Outside of his impressive resume, Pat is a truly wonderful person who cares deeply about Cubs fans and the game of baseball. We’re so incredibly lucky to have had him as a member of the Cubs family for the past 27 seasons and look forward to celebrating this accomplishment, and many more, in the years to come.” 

More to come ...

