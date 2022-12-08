The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 8, 2022
Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
   
Kankakee’s Demontae May (12) lays the ball off the glass for two against Thornton.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Thursday, December 8, 2022

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH

Evanston at Glenbrook North, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP

Northtown at Cristo Rey, 7:00

METRO PREP

CPSA at Hinsdale Adventist, 5:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Johnson at Bulls Prep, 7:00

Noble Academy at ITW-Speer, 7:00

Rowe-Clark at Comer, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL

Curie at Morgan Park, 6:30

Hyde Park at Brooks, 5:00

Longwood at Lindblom, 6:30

Simeon at Perspectives-Lead, 6:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL

Dunbar at DuSable, 5:00

Englewood STEM at Kennedy, 5:00

King at Hubbard, 5:00

Richards (Chgo) at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00

Urban Prep-Englewood at Bogan, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH

Agricultural Science at Fenger, 5:00

Dyett at ACE Amandla, 5:00

South Shore at Harlan, 5:00

Urban Prep-Bronzeville at UC-Woodlawn, 5:00

Vocational at Corliss, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL

ACERO-Garcia at Horizon-Southwest, 5:00

ACERO-Soto at Solorio, 5:00

Excel-Englewood at Tilden, 5:00

Gage Park at Hancock, 5:00

Instituto Health at Back of the Yards, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH

Bowen at Washington, 5:00

Carver at Julian, 5:00

Chicago Military at Air Force, 5:00

EPIC at Hirsch, 5:00

Excel-South Shore at Goode, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST

Kelvyn Park at Little Village, 5:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE

Hillcrest at Thornton Fr. South, 6:00

Lemont at Tinley Park, 6:30

Thornton Fr. North at Oak Forest, 6:30

SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED

Oak Lawn at Evergreen Park, 6:00

Shepard at Reavis, 6:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Bremen at Argo, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Downers Grove North at Hinsdale Central, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

Carmel at Libertyville, 7:00

DRW Prep at Chicago Tech, 5:00

Elgin at Round Lake, 7:00

Genoa-Kingston at Hinckley-Big Rock, 7:00

IC Catholic at Montini, 6:00

Neuqua Valley at Schaumburg Christian, 7:00

Providence at Southland, 7:00

Rockford Christian at Richmond-Burton, 7:00

Sycamore at Byron, 7:00

Universal at Yorkville Christian, 7:00

Westminster Christian at St. Edward, 7:00

Westmont at IMSA, 7:00

Woodstock North at Wauconda, 7:00

HALL

Mendota vs. St. Bede, 5:00

Hall vs. Bureau Valley, 6:30

Stillman Valley vs. Fieldcrest, 8:00

