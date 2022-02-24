 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

War in Ukraine will spark humanitarian crisis

The Russian invasion will devastate a nation already reeling from years of conflict with Russian-backed rebels. Close to 3 million people in the Ukraine already need humanitarian aid now. That number will climb by the millions.

By William Lambers
Local residents wait to buy water at a store during a water outage in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Local residents wait to buy water at a store during a water outage in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Emilio Morenatti/AP Photos

It was President Dwight Eisenhower who said ”War is stupid, cruel and costly:” That sums up Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his troops into eastern Ukraine, starting a large-scale invasion. Missiles are striking Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv. Lives have been lost and bloody battles will follow if Putin continues to seize more of the country. President Joe Biden says Putin’s war will cause a “catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

Opinion

Ukraine’s children are suffering. Irina Saghoyan of Save the Children reports “Children are terrified. They are hearing explosions, they are being asked to flee with just the clothes on their backs.....Many children living in this conflict zone already don’t have enough food to eat or clothes to keep them warm.”

This war will devastate a nation already reeling from years of conflict with Russian-backed rebels. Close to 3 million people in the Ukraine need humanitarian aid now. That number will climb by the millions now that Russia has launched a full invasion. Relief agencies will be overwhelmed.

The Catholic Relief Services president, Sean Callahan, says “The freezing winter temperatures, likely damage to health facilities and other vital infrastructure, and the enormity of the civilian population in harm’s way, could lead to suffering on a scale we have not seen in Europe in our lifetimes.”

Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service says there must be planning to help large numbers of Ukrainian refugees. Mercy Corps estimates large numbers of displaced persons from the Russian attack.

Where there is war, there is hunger. Children will become vulnerable to deadly malnutrition as food shortages worsen because of the violence.

Opinion This Week

A weekly overview of opinionsanalysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

The war will cost everyone, even the Russian people who have to pay for this military campaign. Every bit of money the Russian people send to the battle will take away from their health care, education, infrastructure and food supplies. Sanctions imposed by the U.S. and allies will eventually start to impact ordinary Russians, who will realize they would be better off to have a leader who pursues peace.

Let’s remember that humanitarian agencies are struggling to keep up with hunger emergencies from wars in Yemen, Ethiopia, and South Sudan. CARE warns of severe hunger in Afghanistan and Somalia. The UN World Food Program has reduced rations for war victims in Yemen because of lack of donations.

We must support humanitarian relief agencies who are the lifeline for the hungry in war zones. They are going be needed in Ukraine now.

War is not the road to peace. We must convince Russia to stop its invasion, put down the weapons and build a lasting peace with Ukraine.

William Lambers is an author who partnered with the UN World Food Program on the book Ending World Hunger.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Commentary

The Latest

Man who killed 2 roommates, wounded another, believed they were plotting to have gang murder him: prosecutors

Jesus Hernandez, 59, said his roommates were "familiar with the gangs in the neighborhood" and claimed they were lying when they denied the plan, prosecutors said.

By Matthew Hendrickson

Family of Anthony Alvarez files lawsuit, claims lack of CPD foot-pursuit policy led to his shooting death

Alvarez was at a gas station in the 3500 block of North Laramie Avenue when a police vehicle drove in front of him, leading to a fatal foot chase.

By Manny Ramos

MLB labor negotiations resume as deadline approaches

Players have not accepted Monday as a deadline and have suggested any missed games could be made up as part of doubleheaders, a method MLB said it will not agree to.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press

Man was speeding, ran red light on Lower Wacker before hit-and-run crash that killed NU employee, prosecutors say

Christine Campbell, 70, had just left work when she was struck by a car driven by Marcel Windham, 21, police said. He was arrested Tuesday.

By Matthew Hendrickson and David Struett

Previewing and predicting the best regional finals

A look at Friday’s top games.

By Joe Henricksen

Girls basketball IHSA state playoff schedule

The complete schedule for the girls basketball state tournament.

By Michael O'Brien