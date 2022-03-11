The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 11, 2022
Other Views Commentary

Vaccines are next step in fight against cancer

Vaccines have come into the spotlight thanks to the highly effective COVID vaccine, but we are also seeing great promise with vaccines when it comes to battling the other big “C” – cancer.

By Kevin Charles King
 March 11, 2022 03:00 PM
SHARE Vaccines are next step in fight against cancer
The HPV vaccine can help prevent cervical and other cancers..

The HPV vaccine can help prevent cervical and other cancers.

AP Photos

“Let’s end cancer as we know it,” President Joe Biden said during his State of the Union last Tuesday night. He was referring to his plans to reinitiate the Cancer Moonshot program, hoping to reduce the number of people dying from cancer over the next 25 years. One of his ways to do this: vaccines.

Vaccines have come into the spotlight thanks to the highly effective COVID-19 vaccine, but we are also seeing great promise with vaccines when it comes to battling the other big “C” — cancer.

Opinion bug

Opinion

It sounds unreal. But as a physician who specializes in treating cancer, I can tell you that vaccines are already becoming one of our greatest tools in the effort to eradicate cancer. That’s not just a lofty goal but a reality within reach.

Consider the gains being made with human papillomavirus (HPV), one of the most common sexually transmitted infections. It usually affects people in their late teens and early 20s, presenting itself as either completely asymptomatic or as genital warts. More alarmingly, HPV can also cause cancer.

Multiple cancers have been associated with HPV, including cervical, vaginal, penile, anal and throat cancers. Luckily, we now have a vaccine that could help prevent these cancers.

The HPV vaccine first came out in 2006 for cervical cancer, but the FDA only recently approved the vaccine in 2020 for the prevention of head and neck cancers and expanded the recommendation for older age groups as well. The vaccine is currently recommended for both men and women ages 11-26, with recommendations for patients 27-45 to discuss the benefits with their providers.

A 2021 study in JAMA Oncology projects the incidence of HPV-associated head and neck cancers will decrease among younger individuals by the year 2045, mostly in part due to the vaccine.

However, much like what we are seeing with COVID, not enough people are taking advantage of the latest treatment modern medicine has to offer.

In a 2020 National Immunization Survey for Teens, 58% of adolescents were up to date, with 75% of adolescents having received the first dose to start the series of shots. Illinois is above the national average, with 63% of eligible adolescents up to date on their vaccine.

These numbers are promising and trending in the right direction. But the numbers don’t explore the possible effect this could have on the group of people in their 30s and 40s where a “discuss with your provider” recommendation is made.

As an oncologist in Chicago, I’ve seen the effects of HPV on head and neck cancer firsthand. Patients can often have lifelong effects from their treatment, including dry mouth, difficulty swallowing or, in the worst cases, sometimes having to have a hole in their throat just to be able to breathe.

To be sure, HPV is so common that nearly all sexually active men and women will get the virus at some point in their lifetime, and not all of these infections will go on to cause cancer.

However, it is likely that someone who has already been infected with HPV will still get some benefit from the vaccination, as it may protect against different variants of the virus that they may not have acquired yet with very limited side effects from the vaccine itself. Still, the vaccine provides maximum benefit for individuals who receive it before they become sexually active.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week


A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

So, it’s time the general public starts asking about the HPV vaccine and general practitioners start recommending it to older age groups, even for those individuals in their 30s and 40s who have already likely acquired the virus.

Getting the vaccine later in life as an adult could prevent a biopsy, a scan or even help save a life. A majority of individuals believe the vaccine is for their kids, but with such a low risk and a high reward, we adults need to be getting the vaccine ourselves.

The best way to cure cancer is to prevent cancer from happening in the first place. And with a treatment that has virtually no side effects, we need to start advocating for more people to get the vaccine — a sentiment that has been shared widely during these COVID years.

Kevin Charles King, MD, is a radiation oncology resident at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Commentary
Ban this shift, please: Cubs owners go from crying poor to trying to buy Chelsea FC
Illinois’ horrendous shooting tells tale in Big Ten quarterfinal loss to Indiana
Madigan, Burke cases point to unrelenting greed, though it’s not like they needed the money
Little Tsar Putin and the big, bad news
Let’s hope Chicago can now turn the page on the Jussie Smollett saga
In new Hispanic congressional district, poll shows Democratic primary wide open; Ramirez has edge over Villegas
The Latest
A grand jury on Friday declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
NFL
Grand jury declines to indict Texans QB Deshaun Watson over sex assault claims
The grand jury’s decision came about a year after 22 women first filed lawsuits accusing Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage appointments.
By Juan A. Lozano | Associated Press
March 11, 2022 04:02 PM
Scene from a laboratory.
Health
Alzheimer’s patients divided on costly new drug: a ‘magic pill’ or ‘risk I’m willing to take’
Medicare has proposed limiting coverage of Aduhelm. Key groups representing patients and families are pressing to make it more widely available. Among people facing the disease, the outlook is more nuanced.
By Kaiser Health News
March 11, 2022 04:00 PM
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears cutting NT Eddie Goldman
New head coach Matt Eberflus is changing the Bears to a 4-3 scheme, and Goldman fits best as a run-plugging nose tackle in a 3-4. Goldman is coming off a disappointing season, too.
By Patrick Finley
March 11, 2022 03:35 PM
St. Ignatius junior Richard Barron (23) drives toward the basket against Sacred Heart-Griffin.
High School Basketball
Sacred Heart-Griffin knocks off St. Ignatius
St. Ignatius junior Richard Barron was limping throughout the second half of the Wolfpack’s 50-39 loss to Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Class 3A IHSA state semifinals on Friday.
By Michael O’Brien
March 11, 2022 03:24 PM
Hundreds of union members deemed essential get doses of a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site run by the Chicago Federation of Labor at International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399 on the South Side, Monday, March 29, 2021.
City Hall
With Monday’s vaccine deadline approaching, a dozen Council members demand no-firing promise from Lightfoot
Three alderpersons argue that Chicago cannot afford to lose even one police officer at a time when homicides, shootings and carjackings continue at a record pace.
By Fran Spielman
March 11, 2022 03:17 PM