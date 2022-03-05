Xherdan Shaqiri, Fire quiet in forgettable 0-0 tie with Orlando City

In a lot of ways, Saturday night’s home opener was what Fire fans hoped for when Joe Mansueto bought the franchise in 2019.

Xherdan Shaqiri, a well-known and big-money Designated Player, suited up as part of a roster that was seemingly improved during a busy offseason when the Fire flexed their financial muscle. Freed from the disaster of the Fire Crown logo and that failed rebrand, the franchise embraced a return to red as its primary color with signage around the field, even if the home jersey won’t be that color until 2024.

The announced crowd of 25,477 - the second largest for a home opener in team history - was engaged and enthusiastic and exuded a palpable sense of anticipation when Shaqiri was on the ball.

Yet the dour 0-0 tie with Orlando City was probably not what anybody wanted to see. In a game with few chances, the closest anybody came to scoring was in the 73rd minute when Orlando’s Junior Orso’s shot deflected off Fire defender Boris Sekulic and past goalie Gabriel Slonina. But after review, it was determined that Orlando’s Ercan Kara handled the ball in the buildup, taking the goal off the scoreboard.

Saturday’s result was the second consecutive scoreless draw for the Fire to begin the season, following their draw last week with Inter Miami.

NOTES: Defender Carlos Teran (right thigh) missed his second straight match and was once again replaced in the starting lineup by Wyatt Omsberg.

* Team legend DaMarcus Beasley led a new flag-waving ceremony before the match. The franchise is aiming to make that a new tradition.

