The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 11, 2022
Books Entertainment and Culture News

‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness hopes readers will ‘Love’ the journey in his new book

Van Ness invites readers along for a journey across 11 educational chapters involving queer history, body shaming and impostor syndrome.

USA TODAY By USA TODAY
   
David Oliver, USA TODAY
SHARE ‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness hopes readers will ‘Love’ the journey in his new book
Jonathan Van Ness attends the world premiere of “Cats”&nbsp;in 2019 in New York City. Van Ness has written his second book.

Jonathan Van Ness attends the world premiere of “Cats” in 2019 in New York City. Van Ness has written his second book, “Love That Story: Observations From a Gorgeously Queer Life.”

Getty Images

Jonathan Van Ness is always curious—their podcast and Netflix series “Getting Curious” surely gives that away. Now book lovers will get curious, too.

In their second book, “Love That Story: Observations From a Gorgeously Queer Life” (HarperOne, 241 pp., out now), Van Ness invites readers along for a journey across 11 educational chapters involving queer history, body shaming and impostor syndrome.

Fans of Van Ness’ 2019 memoir “Over the Top” can expect fewer gut-wrenching stories (but a major trigger warning if you’ve lost a pet recently) and more empowering resilience and the rewards that come from expanding your mind.

Screen_Shot_2022_04_11_at_3.03.58_PM.png

HarperOne

“Saying that you’re an HIV-positive survivor of sexual abuse and drug addiction, it’s a pretty big Band-Aid to rip off,” Van Ness, star of “Queer Eye,” says over a Zoom call. “Once I got that one ripped off, I was just like, ‘Oh, nothing’s going to feel that intense again, probably, knock on wood.’”

Think of this book as more of a peek inside their brain and why they think the way they do.

“I want to write what I’ve been learning about, what’s been driving me,” the energetic, ebullient Van Ness says. “I want to give insights into where I am, and why I am this way, and what I’ve learned to make me think this way.”

The book mixes the personal and historic: the history of marijuana prohibition in the U.S.; white fragility; the HIV social safety net; and the queer backstory behind Van Ness’ hometown of Quincy, Illinois. They uncovered where queer people used to congregate, dating back to the 1830s and through today, and the important local figures involved. Discovering all this reminded Van Ness of how transgender, nonbinary and queer people have been erased throughout history.

“You’re made to think that you’re the first one,” they say. “You’re made to think that there’s no one else around you.”

This thought process shines through in another chapter dubbed “TERF Wars,” which takes direct aim at trans-exclusionary radical feminism. People who hold these views, such as author J.K. Rowling, believe that transgender women’s existence is a threat to all women.

“I think that for trans and nonbinary fans of J.K. Rowling who felt triggered by her transphobia, the pain was compounded because so many of us turned to her storytelling to escape the suffering inflicted on us,” Van Ness writes in their book.

Van Ness—who uses he, she and they pronouns—says this view comes “from a place of hurt” and “a place of fear.”

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Books
‘Bridgerton’ books popular again, thanks to Netflix series
Tracking down the family and the famous
New book tailored to young adults recalls Leopold and Loeb’s brutal deeds in Chicago
Bob Dylan to muse on music he loves in new book this fall
At Music Box, Bob Odenkirk remembers the Chicago day when he saw his showbiz future
Better call y’all: To write memoir, Bob Odenkirk phoned friends for details he was too busy to remember
The Latest
El Milagro worker Luis Olivo addresses fellow picketers last September at a company location at 3050 W. 26th St.
Business
El Milagro workers cite raises, but say abuses continue
The employees, who conducted a short walkout last year, say the company has broken some promises, while El Milagro cites “lies” coming from “outside agitators.”
By David Roeder
 
A line of Lime scooters deployed in an earlier test program. Lime and three other companies will each put 1,000 scooters on Chicago streets next month. All 4,000 scooters, like these, have a lock built in so they can be secured to a sign or tree between rentals.
La Voz Chicago
4,000 patinetes eléctricos llegan a las calles de Chicago en mayo
Tres empresas empezarán a alquilar 1,000 patinetes cada una justo fuera del centro. El Ayuntamiento también dejará que Lyft, operador del sistema de bicicletas compartidas Divvy, añada 1,000 patinetes a sus 230 estaciones de carga del centro.
By Fran Spielman
 
_Solis.jpeg
La Voz Chicago
El ex concejal Danny Solís es formalmente acusado de soborno
El cargo contra Solís alega que accedió a aceptar contribuciones de campaña entre julio y septiembre de 2015 a cambio de enmiendas a una ordenanza de zonificación solicitada por un inversionista anónimo.
By Jon Seidel
 
Willie Wilson at a news conference last month at his Loop condo, where he discussed the second of his gasoline giveaways.
La Voz Chicago
Willie Wilson se une a la carrera para la alcaldía 2023
Hace cuatro años, Wilson ganó 13 de los 18 distritos negros y terminó en cuarto lugar.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
BetMGM Presents
NHL Players With Most Goals in a Season for a Canadian Team
This article is part of a special advertising series sponsored by BetMGM.com
By Sun-Times Marketing
 