The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
In the courtyard of their house on the outskirts of Kyiv, Vlad, 6, stands near the grave of his mother, who died last month when the family was forced to shelter in a basement during the occupation by the Russian army. The family still doesn’t know what illness caused her death.

In the courtyard of their house on the outskirts of Kyiv, Vlad, 6, stands near the grave of his mother, who died last month when the family was forced to shelter in a basement during the occupation by the Russian army. The family still doesn’t know what illness caused her death.

Rodrigo Abd / AP

Ukraine News Nation/World

‘The war is not finished’: Children who survived Bucha’s horror now know what death is

At least 16 children were among the hundreds of people killed in the Russian attack on the town on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv, authorities say.

By Cara Anna | AP
   
Rodrigo Abd | AP
SHARE ‘The war is not finished’: Children who survived Bucha’s horror now know what death is
SHARE ‘The war is not finished’: Children who survived Bucha’s horror now know what death is
BUCHA, Ukraine — The coffin was made from pieces of a closet.

In a darkened basement, under a building shaking from the bombardment of war, there were few other options.

Six-year-old Vlad watched as his mother was carried out of the shelter last month and to the yard of a nearby home. Her burial was hurried and devastating.

Now, with Russian forces having withdrawn from Bucha after a monthlong occupation, Vlad’s father Ivan Drahun dropped to his knees at the grave and touched the dirt near his wife Maryna’s feet.

“Hi, how are you?” he said during the visit. “I miss you so much. You left so soon. You didn’t even say goodbye.”

Their young son also visited the grave. He placed a juice box and two cans of baked beans on it because, with the stress of war, his mother had barely been eating.

Her family still doesn’t know what illness caused her death.

And, much like their town, they barely know how to move on.

Vlad, 6, walks with his father Ivan Drahun in the basement where they stayed in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Vlad, 6, walks with his father Ivan Drahun in the basement where they stayed in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Rodrigo Abd / AP

Bucha witnessed some of the ghastliest scenes during Russia’s invasion.

And nearly no children have been seen in its silent streets since then. The many bright playgrounds in the once-popular community with good schools on a far edge of the capital city of Kyiv have remained empty.

The Russians used a children’s camp in Bucha as an execution ground.

Bloodstains and bullet holes mark a basement. On a ledge near the camp entrance, Russian soldiers placed a toy tank. It appeared to be connected to fishing wire — a possible booby trap in this most vulnerable of places.

Steps from Vlad’s home, some of the Russians used a kindergarten as a base. They left it intact while other buildings nearby suffered. Casings of used artillery shells were left along a fence in the yard.

At a playground not far from there, white and red tape marked off unexploded ordnance. And the booms of de-mining operations were so strong they set off car alarms.

At the apartment block where Vlad, his older brother Vova and sister Sophia live, someone had spray-painted “CHILDREN” in child-high letters on an outside wall. Under it, a wooden box once used for ammunition held a Teddy bear and other toys.

It’s here that Bucha’s fragile renewal can be seen.

Poeple wait for a free food delivery in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. The graffiti written by the neighbors on the wall in background reads “Children.”

Poeple wait for a free food delivery in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. The graffiti written by the neighbors on the wall in background reads “Children.”

Rodrigo Abd / AP

Vlad, 6, plays with his friends in Bucha.

Vlad, 6, plays with his friends in Bucha.

Rodrigo Abd / AP

A small group of neighborhood children were gathered here, finding distraction from the war. Bundled up in winter coats, they kicked a football, wandered around with bags of snacks handed out by visiting volunteers, called out from a glass-less window above.

Their parents, taking in the feeble warmth of spring after weeks in freezing basements, spoke about how they tried to protect the children.

“We covered his ears,” Polina Shymanska said of her 7-year-old great-grandson Nikita. “We hugged him, kissed him.”

She played chess with him, and the boy let her win.

Upstairs, in a neighbor’s apartment where Vlad’s father has merged his family, for now, with the family of a neighbor to help oversee their collection of children, Vlad curled up on a bed with another boy and played cards.

The radiator provided no heat. There was still no gas, no electricity, no running water.

It’s more painful than Vlad’s family can stand to return to their own apartment nearby. The memories of Maryna are everywhere, from her perfume bottles on the table by the front door to what’s now the quiet of her kitchen.

In the living room, time seemed to have stopped. Limp balloons dangled from the overhead light. A string of colorful flags still hung on a wall. So did a photo showing Ivan and Maryna holding Vlad on the day he was born.

On Feb. 19, they celebrated his birthday.

Five days later, the war began. And the family’s life shrank to a dank concrete half-room in the basement, lined with blankets and scattered with sweets and toys.

It was very, very cold, Druha remembers. He said he and his wife did what they could to muffle the sounds of shelling for Vlad, to try to help him stay calm.

But they were afraid, too.

Two weeks ago, Ivan took Vlad to the makeshift toilet in the shelter and visited neighbors. Then, he came to tell Maryna he was going outside.

“I touched her shoulder,” he said, “and she was cold. I realized she was gone.”

Vlad, 6, plays cards with a friend.

Vlad, 6, plays cards with a friend.

Rodrigo Abd / AP

Children play with a dog in Bucha.

Children play with a dog in Bucha.

Rodrigo Abd / AP

At first, he said, Vlad didn’t seem to understand what had happened. The boy said his mother had moved away.

At her burial, he watched Ivan kneel and cry.

And now he knows what death is.

Death is inseparable from Bucha. Authorities told The Associated Press that at least 16 children were among the hundreds of people killed.

Those who survived face a long recovery.

“They’ve realized that now it’s calm and quiet,” Ivan said. “But, at the same time, older children understand that it’s not the end. The war is not finished. And it’s hard to explain for the smaller ones that war is still going on.”

The children are adapting, he said. They have seen a lot. Some saw dogs killed.

Now, the war has even slipped into the games they play. In a sandbox outside the kindergarten, Vlad and a friend “bombed” each other with fistfuls of sand.

“I’m Ukraine,” one said.

“No, I’m Ukraine,” said the other.

A Ukrainian soldier walks in Bucha with children passing cars destroyed in the war against Russia.

A Ukrainian soldier walks in Bucha with children passing cars destroyed in the war against Russia.

Rodrigo Abd / AP

Entertainment and Culture
Gilbert Gottfried, comedian and ‘Aladdin’ star, dies at 67
Crime
Smollett drops new song declaring his innocence while he fights his conviction
Politics
Catanzara defends proposal to add 2 years to his term as police union president
View More Stories In News
The Latest
Chicago White Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
White Sox
Will White Sox’ Dallas Keuchel bounce back? ‘I fully expect to,’ he says ahead of 2022 debut
Keuchel’s services are badly needed in the rotation as it stands at present. In that sense, chaos is his friend.
By Steve Greenberg
 
image_from_ios.jpg
Chicago
Man killed, 2 others seriously hurt in West Side porch collapse
The collapse happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago fire officials.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dan Kozlowski, 36, of Crown Point, Indiana, tailgates with friends Tuesday afternoon outside Guaranteed Rate Field before the Chicago White Sox home opener game against the Seattle Mariners.
Chicago
White Sox fans ready for Opening Day
“I love that everybody has a good time, and everybody is friendly,” said one diehard Sox fan at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday for the game against the Seattle Mariners. “That’s what it should be about: safety and friendship and just meeting people.”
By Cadence Quaranta
 
CV_VACCINES_010621_16.JPG
Coronavirus
Loretto Hospital CEO George Miller is out of a job
Miller had overseen the hospital when it was accused of financial mismanagement and mishandling COVID-19 vaccines.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
Holland_SAO.jpg
News
Veteran prosecutor to oversee criminal cases in Cook County
Ethan Holland was named chief of the county’s Criminal Prosecutions Bureau.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 