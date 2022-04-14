The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 15, 2022
Sports Media Sports MLB

White Sox’ game Friday night is on Apple TV+; here’s how to find it

If you have an internet connection, you can watch the game for free without subscribing to the streaming service.

Jeff Agrest By Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE White Sox’ game Friday night is on Apple TV+; here’s how to find it
Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball logo

Apple

White Sox fans, make sure you have access to streaming service Apple TV+ because that will be the only place to watch the game Friday night against the Rays.

Deep breaths. You can do this.

If you have an internet connection, you can watch the game for free without subscribing. Go to the Apple TV app, which can be found on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD and tv.apple.com. It’s also on smart TVs, gaming consoles and cable set-top boxes. If you’re a Comcast customer, for example, Apple TV+ is available under the Apps tab. You might be asked to sign in using an Apple ID.

After opening Apple TV+, you’ll find “Friday Night Baseball” at the top of the page. Click or tap on the image. You might need to swipe left on some devices. From there, you can start streaming, but functions such as pause and fast-forward aren’t available with the broadcast.

Orioles announcer Melanie Newman, analysts Chris Young and Hannah Keyser and reporter Brooke Fletcher will call the game. The broadcasts include a pregame and postgame show, as well as a rules analyst. Former umpire Brian Gorman – who famously drew Hawk Harrelson’s wrath for ejecting former Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle in 2005 – is the first to fill such a role on an MLB broadcast.

Apple TV+’s exclusive “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheaders debuted last week to mixed reviews. Produced by MLB Network, the broadcasts looked great with a sharp picture and graphics that are on-brand. The announcing crews left a lot to be desired, though.

The Sox return to Apple TV+ on May 6 against the Red Sox. The Cubs will appear on the streamer May 13 against the Diamondbacks and June 24 against the Cardinals.

Remote patrol

Some radio broadcasts of the Bulls’ first-round playoff series will shift from The Score to WBBM-AM (780) because of conflicts with Cubs games. For Games 1 and 2, the broadcasts will begin on WBBM, then move to The Score after a condensed Cubs postgame show. The Score will carry Game 3 and WBBM will carry Game 4 in their entirety.

Next Up In Sports
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Observations from the first live period weekend
Rare wild turkey sightings along lakefront come to a tragic end
A short life keeps on giving and educating in organ donations, latest is passage of ‘Maddog’s Law’
Cubs owners drop effort to buy Chelsea FC
Would another year on rebuilding Blackhawks even be fair, healthy for Jonathan Toews?
Blackhawks send Pat Foley off into retirement with long-awaited win
The Latest
Glenbard West’s Bobby Durkin (33) dunks in the second half of the Hilltopper’s win over Simeon in February.
High School Basketball
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Observations from the first live period weekend
This was the smallest number of Division I coaches out on the road evaluating during any “live” period I’ve ever seen.
By Joe Henricksen
 
A wild turkey stands in the way of an approaching traffic on Buffalo Road in West Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday, March 25, 2022.
Chicago
Rare wild turkey sightings along lakefront come to a tragic end
The bird was found dead Friday near McCormick Place. Authorities say it was attacked by a coyote or a dog.
By Mitch Dudek
 
David Chipman, who was nominated by President Joe Biden to head the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Biden withdrew the nomination last September after Chipman fell one vote shy of confirmation after debate in the Senate over his association with gun violence-prevention groups.
The Watchdogs
When stores sold guns that fueled Chicago crime broke the law, ATF went easy on them
City Hall identified stores whose weapons regularly were used in crimes. ATF has been lenient with those stores for violations such as selling to straw buyers, transferring guns without background checks and doctoring records.
By Champe Barton | The Trace
 
Charlie Rose, whose career as a journalist imploded in 2017 due to sexual misconduct allegations, posted an online lengthy interview he conducted with investor Warren Buffett.
Celebrities
Charlie Rose reemerges with first interview since firings
The 80-year-old journalist said his chat with Warren Buffett was the first interview he had conducted in more than four years.
By David Bauder | AP Media Writer
 
Alison Victoria and former co-host Donovan Eckhardt of HGTV’s “Windy City Rehab.”&nbsp;
Windy City Rehab
Former ‘Windy City Rehab’ star Donovan Eckhardt’s defamation suit is dismissed
An attorney for Eckhardt’s former co-host, Alison Victoria Gramenos, said she “always tried to be truthful in relating her experiences with Donovan and she is pleased that the California court rejected Donovan’s claims.”
By Mitch Dudek
 