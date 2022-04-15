The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 15, 2022
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture Movies and TV

Charlie Rose reemerges with first interview since firings

The 80-year-old journalist said his chat with Warren Buffett was the first interview he had conducted in more than four years.

By David Bauder | AP Media Writer
   
SHARE Charlie Rose reemerges with first interview since firings
Charlie Rose, whose career as a journalist imploded in 2017 due to sexual misconduct allegations, posted an online lengthy interview he conducted with investor Warren Buffett.

Charlie Rose, whose career as a journalist imploded in 2017 due to sexual misconduct allegations, posted an online lengthy interview he conducted with investor Warren Buffett.

AP

NEW YORK — Charlie Rose, whose career as a journalist imploded in 2017 due to sexual misconduct allegations, emerged Thursday by posting online a lengthy interview he conducted with investor Warren Buffett.

Rose said in a message on his website that he was proud to have the recent conversation with Buffett. The 80-year-old journalist said it was the first interview he had conducted in more than four years.

“It’s great to see you,” Rose told Buffett, the 91-year-old chief of Berkshire Hathaway and one of the richest men in the world.

“It’s great to see you,” Buffett answered. Their talk lasted 75 minutes and focused solely on Buffett. Rose’s experiences were not discussed.

Rose’s television talk show, which had aired on PBS since 1991, ended abruptly in November 2017 after The Washington Post published a story in which several women who had worked with him alleged a pattern of sexual misconduct that included groping and walking naked in front of them.

He called one 21-year-old staffer to tell her his fantasies of seeing her swim in the nude, the Post said in its investigation, published at the height of the #MeToo movement.

Rose apologized for his actions but it didn’t save his job. He was also fired from “CBS This Morning,” which he had co-hosted with Gayle King since 2012.

On his website, Rose called the Buffett interview “a step in a journey to engage the most interesting people and explore the most compelling ideas in the world.”

In the interview, the two men talked about Buffett’s career, which began when he bought stocks for $114.75 in 1942, when he was 11 years old. He described his typical day, which would include calling a co-worker a half hour before the stock market opened to direct him on what business to conduct — sometimes involving billions of dollars in buying and selling.

Buffett talked about his company’s annual meeting, on April 30, where he planned to talk to and answer questions from thousands of his investors.

To that end, he brushed aside some of Rose’s specific questions, including when the interview broached the topic of the war in Ukraine.

“It doesn’t do me any good — and doesn’t do the world any good — to have me talk about it,” Buffett said.

Asked how time has changed him, Buffett said, “I’ve gotten dumber but I’ve gotten wiser.” He can’t add numbers as quickly, sometimes forgets names and occasionally climbs to the top of the stairs and forgot what he came up for. But allocating capital, he said, “I can do ... as well as ever.”

Not everyone on social media welcomed Rose’s return, with some people posting old articles on Twitter about what he was accused of. Rebecca Carroll, author of “Surviving the White Gaze,” posted her December 2017 Esquire article in which she wrote of the “toxic and degrading” atmosphere she found when she was a producer on Rose’s PBS show, and the ramifications of the #MeToo movement for Black women.

“Powerful white men will always reemerge,” Carroll wrote on Twitter. “They will always be fine.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Former ‘Windy City Rehab’ star Donovan Eckhardt’s defamation suit is dismissed
Michael Jordan takes flight in two murals in East Chicago that capture iconic moments
This week in history: Harold Washington campaigns for Chicago
Pandemic-delayed memorial planned for Jan Bach, prolific composer who taught at NIU
Horoscope for Friday, April 15, 2022
‘Better Call Saul,’ Bob Odenkirk are back and better than ever for Season 6 of exceptional series
The Latest
David Chipman, who was nominated by President Joe Biden to head the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Biden withdrew the nomination last September after Chipman fell one vote shy of confirmation after debate in the Senate over his association with gun violence-prevention groups.
The Watchdogs
When stores sold guns that fueled Chicago crime broke the law, ATF went easy on them
City Hall identified stores whose weapons regularly were used in crimes. ATF has been lenient with those stores for violations such as selling to straw buyers, transferring guns without background checks and doctoring records.
By Champe Barton | The Trace
 
Alison Victoria and former co-host Donovan Eckhardt of HGTV’s “Windy City Rehab.”&nbsp;
Windy City Rehab
Former ‘Windy City Rehab’ star Donovan Eckhardt’s defamation suit is dismissed
An attorney for Eckhardt’s former co-host, Alison Victoria Gramenos, said she “always tried to be truthful in relating her experiences with Donovan and she is pleased that the California court rejected Donovan’s claims.”
By Mitch Dudek
 
One of two murals of Michael Jordan by artist Felix “Flex” Maldonado in East Chicago, Indiana. This one, at the 2nd String Quarterback Bar, 719 W. 151st St., shows Jordan flying toward winning the 1988 NBA dunk contest.
Murals and Mosaics
Michael Jordan takes flight in two murals in East Chicago that capture iconic moments
Felix ‘Flex’ Maldonado popped out the Bulls great by placing him against a black-and-white background while winning the NBA finals and an NBA dunk contest.
By Josephine Stratman
 
An actor portrays Jesus while hundreds participate in the Via Crucis as it travels down 18th Street through Pilsen on Good Friday.
Religion
PHOTOS: Stations of the Cross procession moves through Pilsen on Good Friday
The Via Crucis procession reenacts the before, during and after of Jesus’ crucifixion.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Harold Washington sworn in as mayor of Chicago
Chicago History
This week in history: Harold Washington campaigns for Chicago
This week marks Mayor Harold Washington’s 100th birthday and the 39th anniversary of his 1983 mayoral victory. Here’s how his campaign fared in the days leading up to Election Day.
By Alison Martin
 