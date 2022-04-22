The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 22, 2022
College Sports Sports

League suspends several players after pitcher slugs baserunner in Texas junior-college game

Online video of the play showed North Central Texas College’s Josh Phillips rounding third after his sixth-inning home run, only to have Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward charge off the mound and level him with a violent blow to the midsection. Several players then charged on to the field.

Associated Press By Associated Press
   
SHARE League suspends several players after pitcher slugs baserunner in Texas junior-college game
North Central Texas College’s Josh Phillips was rounding third after his sixth-inning home run, when Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward charged off the mound and leveled him with a violent blow to the midsection.

North Central Texas College’s Josh Phillips was rounding third after his sixth-inning home run, when Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward charged off the mound and leveled him with a violent blow to the midsection.

TSRN SPORTS via AP

WEATHERFORD, Texas — A Texas junior college baseball conference has suspended a pitcher for four games after he tackled an opposing batter after a home run, and the batter also was suspended for two games because he was ejected for taunting.

The North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference announced Thursday it suspended both players and many more from both teams due to the resulting brawl.

Online video of the play showed North Central Texas College’s Josh Phillips rounding third after his sixth-inning home run, only to have Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward charge off the mound and level him with a violent blow to the midsection. Several players then charged on to the field.

Weatherford officials have said Woodward could face expulsion from school as the play caught widespread online attention.

But the league office handed out most of its punishment for the North Central Texas program because of the players who ran onto the field after the hit.

The league suspended for two games “all team members for NCTC that were in the dugout or bullpen” and any assistant coaches who stepped onto the field. It also suspended four additional Weatherford players and assistant coaches for two games.

If that leaves North Central Texas without enough players for its next two games against Weatherford, it will have to forfeit, the league said. Both teams were ordered to forfeit the game that was stopped.

The teams are scheduled to play each other this weekend.

“We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today,” Weatherford coach Jeff Lightfoot said after the game. “We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated.”

Next Up In College Sports
The Latest
Clarence Darrow stands with one finger pointing up in the center of a crowded courtroom during the Leopold and Loeb murder case in Chicago on July 23, 1924
Chicago History
This week in history: Clarence Darrow’s most famous speech
The famous Chicago lawyer, who was born this week, delivered a stunning 12-hour closing argument during the Leopold and Loeb trial of 1924 that helped spare the two accused men from the death penalty.
By Alison Martin
 
Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur, who helped the Montreal Canadiens win five Stanley Cup titles in the 1970s, died Friday at age 70.
NHL
Guy Lafleur, a five-time Stanley Cup winner and Hall of Famer, dies at age 70
One of the greatest players of his generation, Lafleur registered 518 goals and 728 assists in 14 seasons with Montreal.
By Associated Press
 
Karol G won artist of the year and album of the year at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards.&nbsp;
Music
Karol G wins artist of the year at Latin American Music Awards; Black Eyed Peas pay tribute to Ukraine
In addition to artist of the year, the Colombian pop star’s third album “KG0516” clinched album of the year.
By USA TODAY
 
With long nails, there is an increased probability of carrying microorganisms which makes it more difficult to decontaminate with handwashing or scrubbing.
Well
Long nails are all the rage, but what lies underneath them may shock you
One study found MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant bacteria that causes serious infections in hospitalized patients, underneath half of the fingernail samples collected.
By USA TODAY
 
MWFTE_101_2837_R.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ lands on a lighter approach to the alien story
Chiwetel Ejiofor makes an extra-interesting extraterrestrial, but Naomie Harris is the heart of the Showtime series as the Earthling he helps.
By Richard Roeper
 