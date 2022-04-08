The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 8, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Thinking about adopting a pet, now’s a good time. PAWS Chicago’s Spring Adopt-a-Thon kicks off Friday

Puppies and kittens melted hearts Friday at PAWS Chicago as the group kicked off it’s Spring Adopt-a-Thon.

Mitch Dudek By Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Thinking about adopting a pet, now’s a good time. PAWS Chicago’s Spring Adopt-a-Thon kicks off Friday
A dog named Milo at PAWS Chicago, which is starting its Spring Adopt-a-Thon this week. Friday, April 8, 2022.

A dog named Milo at PAWS Chicago, which started its Spring Adopt-a-Thon on Friday.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

If social media videos of snuggly dogs and cats aren’t cutting it anymore and you’re ready to try the real thing, the time is now, according to PAWS Chicago, which is hosting its annual Spring Adopt-a-Thon.

The event, which kicked off at noon Friday and runs for eight days, will offer additional operating hours and appointment times for anyone interested in adopting.

“When the weather warms up it’s mating season for cats and dogs, ... so what we do is host an Adopt-a-Thon not only to raise awareness but because we need to make room to prepare for the influx of animals that happens this time of year,” PAWS CEO Susanna Homan said Friday.

PAWS CEO Susanna Homan with a puppy named Herbie, announcing the start of PAWS&nbsp;Spring Adopt-a-Thon.&nbsp;Friday, April 8, 2022.

PAWS CEO Susanna Homan with a puppy named Herbie.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

PAWS, the largest animal welfare organization in the Midwest, runs an adoption shelter at their Lincoln Park location, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., as well as an expanded state-of-the-art animal hospital that opened late last year in Pilsen at 3516 W. 26th St.

PAWS normally adopts about 90 pets a week. That number can double during the Spring Adopt-a-thon.

“What we’ve found is when we tell Chicagoans there’s a need when it comes to homeless pets, they are super responsive. And the Adopt-a-Thonis our way of alerting Chicagoans that the moment is here, we’re having an influx of pets, come on in and adopt,” Homan said.

A kitten named Ralphie at PAWS Chicago.

A kitten named Ralphie at PAWS Chicago.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

The pets available for adoption can be viewed on the PAWS website. Many will be going quick this week, so be sure to call and enquire if one catches your eye.

“My pet absolutely changed my life,” Homan said of her dachshund mix named Gus. “He made me a more compassionate person, more in touch with my own feelings and emotions.”

A puppy named Gina at PAWS Chicago, which is starting it’s Spring Adopt-a-Thon this week. Friday, April 8, 2022.

A puppy named Gina at PAWS Chicago.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Lightfoot’s monuments panel recommends permanently sidelining 3 Columbus statues, removing Balbo monument
‘The atrocities are unfathomable,’ Ukraine’s former first lady says in agonizing text message
Taxpayers can’t afford to have casino open the door to costly One Central mega-development
Elon Musk’s space program grows in Texas on land once pitched to Chicago retirees
Cowboys’ Hall of Fame offensive tackle Rayfield Wright dies at age 76
4-year-old boy shot in Gresham
The Latest
San Jose Sharks v Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks
The Blackhawks announce a ticket-price reduction: next up: hell freezes over.
With a rebuild coming, the franchise does the right, but stunning thing by cutting the cost of seeing a game.
By Rick Morrissey
 
The White Sox’ Jake Burger made two Opening Day starts in one week.
White Sox
Jake Burger makes presence felt early for White Sox
Third baseman plays second opener in four days.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Solti Conducting Apprentice Lina González-Granados conducts the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in two opera overtures on Thursday night at Symphony Center
Music
González-Granados makes history with CSO; Andsnes superb in Mozart concertos
With Riccardo Muti forced to withdraw from this weekend’s series of concerts, Lina González-Granados became the first Latina to conduct the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
A fence with the US and Italian flags cover the area where a Christopher Columbus statue once stood at Arrigo Park in University Village / Little Italy, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
City Hall
Lightfoot’s monuments panel recommends permanently sidelining 3 Columbus statues, removing Balbo monument
Ald. Nick Sposato (38th), who served on the 30-member committee, said the outcome was pre-determined by the makeup of the committee.
By Fran Spielman
 
AFP_327W2EG.jpg
Columnists
‘The atrocities are unfathomable,’ Ukraine’s former first lady says in agonizing text message
SNEED: Kateryna Yushchenko, who grew up in Chicago, shared heartbreaking details of Russian atrocities including summary executions and mass rape.
By Michael Sneed
 