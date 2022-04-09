The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 9, 2022
Drivers need to plan ahead for another energy crisis

Chicago drivers need to be responsible for what type of vehicle they choose to drive, learn how to budget travel expenses or use public transportation.

By Letters to the Editor
   
The city cannot continue giving “handouts” like Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s proposed free $150 gas cards intended to offer some relief from high gasoline prices. The $12.5 million plan would be financially supported by corporate fund revenues with help from money from federal coronavirus relief.

The city budget is already stressed. Chicago drivers need to be responsible for what type of vehicle they choose to drive, learn how to budget travel expenses or use public transportation.

There will be more energy crises down the road. Drivers need to plan accordingly.

John Petersen, Belmont Heights

Improve your financial literacy

Since 2004, April has been recognized as Financial Literacy Month across the United States. But this issue is clearly a 24/7 concern for everyone, year-round.

Toward that end, there are two things to keep in mind. First, you’re never too young, or too old, to begin or to continue learning. And second, “Buyer beware:” always consider the sources of financial information, including their credibility and motivation, along your learning journey.

It’s crucial to discern the good from the bad in this era of misinformation. Fraudsters and scam artists lurk, whether online surfing, in unsolicited phone calls, or even in person.

To combat those problems, three years ago I began volunteering with The Society for Financial Awareness, a national 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to spread financial literacy.

Other helpful resources for unbiased, accurate and balanced information include your local library, park districts, community colleges and universities, and other agencies with vetted programs, generally free, on an array of financial topics.

Financial stress is an endemic that has plagued our nation for far too long, negatively affecting so many areas of people’s lives. Anyone can grow in this area and improve not only their financial footing, but the peace of mind and sense of security that comes with it.

Greg Kurinec, New Lenox, certified financial planner

